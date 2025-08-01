2025 Utah Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Korn Ferry Tour’s grind toward PGA Tour glory made a crucial stop this week in Ogden, Utah. While it didn’t carry the fanfare of a major, the 2025 Utah Championship delivered high-stakes drama, especially for players chasing that elusive PGA Tour card. Held at the Ogden Golf and Country Club, the tournament marked the 21st event of the season, and the $1 million purse guaranteed the spotlight would shine bright.

With PGA Tour hopefuls like Neal Shipley, Johnny Keefer, Chandler Blanchet, and Austin Smotherman in the field, the tournament had more than enough star power. But for the winner, it wasn’t just about topping the leaderboard—it was about $180,000 in prize money, 500 critical Korn Ferry points, and a leg up in the “Road to French Lick.”

A $1 million purse and a path to the PGA tour

The Utah Championship stuck to the Korn Ferry Tour’s standard prize structure: 18% of the $1 million purse to the winner, and a steady breakdown from there. That meant:

1st place : $180,000

2nd : $90,000

3rd : $60,000

Top 10 : At least $25,500

Top 20 : Around $13,000

65th place: $4,000

But more than cash, players fought for points. The 500 Korn Ferry Tour points on the line were pivotal—especially with only a few events left before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Players in the top 20 by season’s end earn PGA Tour cards. That made Utah a potential make-or-break week for dozens in the field. The winner also gained roughly 17 Official World Golf Ranking points, a boost that matters for players trying to elevate their global standing heading into 2026.

Last year, Matt McCarty captured his maiden Korn Ferry Tour win here—an emotional breakthrough that helped vault him into the top 30 of the points race. That victory proved how pivotal this tournament can be for career momentum. Historically, the Utah Championship has seen future PGA Tour regulars like Camilo Villegas, Brendon Todd, and Patton Kizzire notch critical performances in Ogden. The mental challenge of handling pressure this late in the season is part of what separates future stars from journeymen—and that’s exactly what this stop in Utah continues to test every year.

Ogden’s history and what’s next on the calendar

This year’s Utah Championship moved to Ogden Golf and Country Club, one of the oldest and most scenic layouts on the Korn Ferry circuit. Tucked between the Wasatch Mountains, the course didn’t just reward length—it demanded precision. And that showed, as scoring stayed tight across all four rounds.

While the 2025 field featured many past Tour winners, it also showcased young players hungry for their shot—exactly what the Korn Ferry Tour is about. Every season, breakout stars emerge from events like this and turn solid finishes into full-time PGA Tour status. Just last season, Hank Lebioda made a run from mid-season obscurity to full Tour exemption with a couple of timely top-fives.

Now, all eyes shift to the remaining few Korn Ferry Tour events and the French Lick finale, where the top 20 get their golden ticket. For the Utah winner, the math just got a whole lot easier.