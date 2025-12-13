2025 Vic PGA Championship: Prize Money, Winner’s Payout & More Explored

Australia has been an excellent market for golf events for decades. In fact, Rory McIlroy cited that the recently completed Crown Australian Open’s environment was better than even the Tiger Woods-led Hero World Challenge. And one of the most loved events in Australia is the Victorian PGA Championship.

The Victorian PGA Championship is about more than lifting a trophy, and the 2025 edition proves why this December showdown commands attention across Australian golf. There’s a solid six-figure prize purse on the line, and valuable Order of Merit points on top of that. The event is held at Moonah Links Resort, where golfers have a chance to win not just financial rewards but also to boost their rankings and careers.

Prize money and winner’s payout

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule is making a stretch in its prize pool. For the very first time, the organization offers a record $7 million prize money across the first half of its 2025/2026 schedule. The Victorian PGA Championship has a prize pool of $250,000. Of this, the winner’s payout is $45,000, which is 18% of the total prize money. The remaining $205,000 goes to other members who make the cut.

OWGR points up for grab

Besides the financial prize, there’s also OWGR points up for grabs. The official OWGR website shows that the projected percentage of points for the winner is 3.87045. This will be 26.97% of the total points available. Just like the prize money, OWGR points are also available for those who make the cut.

The runner-up gets 1.78041 points, the 3rd position receives 1.13017, and then it goes below 1 point. The 50th position receives 0.04644 points, which is 0.32% of the total available OWGR points.

Victorian PGA Championship field

Held at the Moonah Links on the Mornington Peninsula, the Victorian PGA Championship features a decent field. The OWGR has given it a field rating of 14.35165.

The 2025 Victorian PGA Championship field mixes established Australasian tour winners, LIV and DP World Tour names, and a strong group of local hopefuls. The mix of all these professional golfers across tours creates one of the most competitive Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia line‑ups. The tournament features a field size of 120 golfers. It also includes pro‑am and celebrity components that broaden its appeal.

Marc Leishman, the 6x PGA Tour winner, headlines the field. His last victory on the tour came at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Leishman’s presence brings a major‑tour profile and local interest because of his Australian roots. Although he may be the crowd favorite because of his excellent performances on the PGA Tour, it won’t be easy for him.

The 6x PGA Tour winner will face tough competition from golfers like Cory Crawford. He is back at Moonah Links to defend his title against a competitive field. After winning the previous edition, he remains one of the key names to watch in the core Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia contingent. There are also other prominent names like Sudarshan Yellamaraju, David Micheluzzi, Kevin Yuan, and Cameron John.

Performances at the Victorian PGA Championship will influence players’ season‑long Order of Merit standing. But besides that, they will also get opportunities for DP World Tour status. This makes the field both competitive and strategically important. Are you feeling the thrill already?