2025 Wyndham Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The Wyndham Championship, one of the most tradition-rich events on the PGA Tour, is playing its 86th edition this week at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. First played in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, the tournament is the seventh-oldest on the Tour. The 2025 Wyndham Championship holds particular importance, not just as a standalone title, but as the last opportunity for players to make a move before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week at the St. Jude Championship.

That urgency was noticeable on Friday, as players battled both the leaderboard and the looming threat of severe weather. As play was suspended during the second round due to severe weather, American Cameron Young held a one-shot lead with three holes remaining. Young had put together a flawless round, notching seven birdies and no bogeys to reach 14-under-par for the tournament. Right behind him was defending champion Aaron Rai at 13-under, who still had five holes left to play.

As for the prize money, the 2025 Wyndham Championship continues to offer a lucrative payout, with a prize pot of $8.2 million. The winner will walk away with $1.4 million, a reward not only for four days of elite-level golf but also for mastering the historical and strategic challenges of Sedgefield. The runner-up will earn approximately $ 890,000, while third place will take home over $ 500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown and what each player will earn after making the cut.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Position Payouts 1 $1.476 million 2 $893,800 3 $565,800 4 $401,800 5 $336,200 6 $297,250 7 $276,750 8 $256,250 9 $239,850 10 $223,450 11 $207,050 12 $190,650 13 $174,250 14 $157,850 15 $149,650 16 $141,450 17 $133,250 18 $125,050 19 $116,850 20 $108,650 21 $100,450 22 $92,250 23 $85,690 24 $79,130 25 $72,570 26 $66,010 27 $63,550 28 $61,090 29 $58,630 30 $56,170 31 $53,710 32 $51,250 33 $48,790 34 $46,740 35 $44,690 36 $42,640 37 $40,590 38 $38,950 39 $37,310 40 $35,670 41 $34,030 42 $32,390 43 $30,750 44 $29,110 45 $27,470 46 $25,830 47 $24,190 48 $22,878 49 $21,730 50 $21,074 51 $20,582 52 $20,090 53 $19,762 54 $19,434 55 $19,270 56 $19,106 57 $18,942 58 $18,778 59 $18,614 60 $18,450 61 $18,286 62 $18,122 63 $17,958 64 $17,794 65 $17,630 66 $17,644 67 $17,302 68 $17,138 69 $16,974 70 $16,801 71 $16,646 72 $16,482 73 $16,318 74 $16,154 75 $15,990 76 $15,826 77 $15,662 78 $15,498 79 $15,334 80 $15,170

While the financial stakes are significant, the Wyndham Championship plays a crucial role in being a deciding factor for the playoffs starting next week, and several big names have a lot at stake this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The stakes are higher than ever at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

The stakes at the 2025 Wyndham Championship are higher than ever, as players face the sharpest competitive cutoff. Now in its third year, the restructured FedExCup Playoff format allows only the top 70 players to advance past the regular season, down from the former benchmark of 125. Those ranked 71st and beyond don’t lose their tour status outright, but their path grows steep—they’ll need to play their way for 2026 during the fall. For players who finish 51st–70th, receive full status for next season, while those who crack the coveted top 50 gain entry to all eight of next year’s signature events. And for the elite 30 who reach the Tour Championship at East Lake? A two-year Tour exemption and automatic positions in the majors. Every shot this week matters, and for many, the pressure is beginning to show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Take, for example, Jordan Spieth, sitting right on the 50th mark in the FedEx Cup rankings. This week, he carries the weight of both playoff pressure and public scrutiny after benefiting from multiple sponsor exemptions earlier in the season. He’s currently tied 41st after the second round at Sedgefield, and with four more holes to go, Spieth will need to continue his form if he’s looking to make it to the weekend. Spieth hasn’t had a win since the 2022 RBC Heritage, and last year, he finished outside of the top 70 in the playoffs.

Another important name, Rickie Fowler, finds himself in a similar position. At 61st in points and lacking form, he’s on the brink of missing the signature series unless he delivers something special at Sedgefield this week. But that seems unlikely too, as he is placed 65th after completing two rounds, scoring a total of 3-under par. Fowler, like Thomas, too, has been relying on multiple sponsor exemptions this season, but recently admitted to injury struggles throughout the season. These names join the likes of Tony Finau, Adam Scott, and others in what is the last chance to prove they still belong. As a final twist, the Wyndham Championship also serves as a showcase for potential captain’s picks for team events like the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.