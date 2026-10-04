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2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Oct 4, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Oct 4, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is back in Scotland this week. And as the third round unfolds, defending champion Robert MacIntyre sits tied for eighth while South Africa’s Casey Jarvis leads the field. After missing the cut in his last two outings, MacIntyre appears to be enjoying a much better week at the Carnoustie Championship Course. But can Jarvis walk away with the lion’s share of the prize money?

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He certainly can. The South African currently holds a two-shot lead over Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan, who share second place. That brings us to the all-important question: how much is at stake at the event in Scotland? Following the third-round cut, 60 players remain in contention for a share of the $5 million prize purse. So, here’s a breakdown of how much each player stands to earn based on where they finish.

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PlacePrize Money
1$800,000
2$533,330
3$300,480
4$240,000
5$203,520
6$168,000
7$144,000
8$120,000
9$107,520
10$96,000
11$88,320
12$82,560
13$77,280
14$73,440
15$70,560
16$67,680
17$64,800
18$61,920
19$59,520
20$57,600
21$55,680
22$54,240
23$52,800
24$51,360
25$49,920
26$48,480
27$47,040
28$45,600
29$44,160
30$42,720
31$41,280
32$39,840
33$38,400
34$36,960
35$36,000
36$35,040
37$34,080
38$33,120
39$32,160
40$31,200
41$30,240
42$29,280
43$28,320
44$27,360
45$26,400
46$25,440
47$24,480
48$23,520
49$22,560
50$21,600
51$20,640
52$19,680
53$18,720
54$17,760
55$16,800
56$15,840
57$14,880
58$14,400
59$13,920
60$13,440

Interestingly, the event features two competitions running simultaneously throughout the week. Alongside the individual competition, each professional is paired with an amateur to form a two-player team that competes in a separate best-ball event. A $200,000 share of the overall prize pool is allocated to the team competition. 

Only the professionals in the top 20 teams receive a financial payout from this $200,000 pool, with the winning professional securing $50,000. The amateurs compete purely for the title and do not receive prize money. Regardless, the event’s prize pool has remained unchanged since its inception in 2001. 

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The tournament replaced the Alfred Dunhill Cup, with 1999 Open Championship winner Paul Lawrie claiming the inaugural title. However, for this year’s 60-man field, there is plenty more to look forward to than just the prize money and trophy. 

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What else is on offer at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship offers several important non-financial rewards. The biggest, of course, are ranking points. There are 5,000 Race to Dubai points available across the field, with the winner typically collecting 835. These are especially valuable at this stage of the DP World Tour season, as they influence the overall Race to Dubai standings. 

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The points also help secure places in the season-ending Play-Offs, and can contribute toward one of the PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the year. Not to mention, the winner also earns approximately 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, depending on the strength of the field. Victory brings valuable tour status too. 

The champion receives a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour, along with potential invitations to other key events. On top of that sits the prestige of the trophy itself: both the individual championship silverware and the separate Team Championship trophy for the winning pro-am pair.

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