2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is back in Scotland this week. And as the third round unfolds, defending champion Robert MacIntyre sits tied for eighth while South Africa’s Casey Jarvis leads the field. After missing the cut in his last two outings, MacIntyre appears to be enjoying a much better week at the Carnoustie Championship Course. But can Jarvis walk away with the lion’s share of the prize money?

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He certainly can. The South African currently holds a two-shot lead over Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan, who share second place. That brings us to the all-important question: how much is at stake at the event in Scotland? Following the third-round cut, 60 players remain in contention for a share of the $5 million prize purse. So, here’s a breakdown of how much each player stands to earn based on where they finish.

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Place Prize Money 1 $800,000 2 $533,330 3 $300,480 4 $240,000 5 $203,520 6 $168,000 7 $144,000 8 $120,000 9 $107,520 10 $96,000 11 $88,320 12 $82,560 13 $77,280 14 $73,440 15 $70,560 16 $67,680 17 $64,800 18 $61,920 19 $59,520 20 $57,600 21 $55,680 22 $54,240 23 $52,800 24 $51,360 25 $49,920 26 $48,480 27 $47,040 28 $45,600 29 $44,160 30 $42,720 31 $41,280 32 $39,840 33 $38,400 34 $36,960 35 $36,000 36 $35,040 37 $34,080 38 $33,120 39 $32,160 40 $31,200 41 $30,240 42 $29,280 43 $28,320 44 $27,360 45 $26,400 46 $25,440 47 $24,480 48 $23,520 49 $22,560 50 $21,600 51 $20,640 52 $19,680 53 $18,720 54 $17,760 55 $16,800 56 $15,840 57 $14,880 58 $14,400 59 $13,920 60 $13,440

Interestingly, the event features two competitions running simultaneously throughout the week. Alongside the individual competition, each professional is paired with an amateur to form a two-player team that competes in a separate best-ball event. A $200,000 share of the overall prize pool is allocated to the team competition.

Only the professionals in the top 20 teams receive a financial payout from this $200,000 pool, with the winning professional securing $50,000. The amateurs compete purely for the title and do not receive prize money. Regardless, the event’s prize pool has remained unchanged since its inception in 2001.

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The tournament replaced the Alfred Dunhill Cup, with 1999 Open Championship winner Paul Lawrie claiming the inaugural title. However, for this year’s 60-man field, there is plenty more to look forward to than just the prize money and trophy.

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What else is on offer at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship offers several important non-financial rewards. The biggest, of course, are ranking points. There are 5,000 Race to Dubai points available across the field, with the winner typically collecting 835. These are especially valuable at this stage of the DP World Tour season, as they influence the overall Race to Dubai standings.

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The points also help secure places in the season-ending Play-Offs, and can contribute toward one of the PGA Tour cards awarded at the end of the year. Not to mention, the winner also earns approximately 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, depending on the strength of the field. Victory brings valuable tour status too.

The champion receives a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour, along with potential invitations to other key events. On top of that sits the prestige of the trophy itself: both the individual championship silverware and the separate Team Championship trophy for the winning pro-am pair.