2026 Astara Chile Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Doc Redman is leading the bunch at the 2026 Astara Chile Classic. No doubt this is a promising sign, but through his 176 starts on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour (KFT), Redman is still searching for his first career win. Could the 177th start at Astara be the one? If Redman does not falter on moving day, he’ll reap many benefits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The prize money at the Astara Chile Classic is set at $1,000,000, unchanged from last year. The winner pockets a hefty 18% slice of the purse, or $180,000. The second-place golfer banks $90,000, with the third-place golfer earning a solid $60,000. Sure, the back-of-the-pack golfers aren’t exactly rolling in dough, but the 65th golfer will snag $4,000, and the 64th golfer edges ahead with $4,020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what the complete purse looks like:

Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

ADVERTISEMENT

But of course, the perks don’t just end with the money at this 6th KFT event. Once the KFT wraps its 25-event schedule, the top 20 on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points List score PGA TOUR cards (full membership) for 2027. Plus, the No. 1 golfer on the points list gets entry into The PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essentially, every spot counts. The Astrata Chile Classic winner bags about 500 points, plus roughly 15 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points to climb the global ladder. Now, with so much on the line, here’s what the current state of the leaderboard looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything that’s going on at the Astara Chile Classic 2026

The Astara Chile Classic has OWGR points on the line, but you must know we already have three of the top 200 players in the field. Ian Holt (No. 106), Alistair Docherty (No. 189), and Barend Botha (No. 200).

Holt is currently at the top of the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points (KFT) List with two wins this season. A third KFT win would automatically lock in his PGA Tour card through the Three-Victory Promotion. He’s currently tied for 14th on the leaderboard. Docherty, fresh off a win at the 2026 Visa Argentina Open, which also earned him a spot in this year’s The Open, also sits at T14 with Holt. Botha missed the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, things are looking a little more positive for Doc Redman. He made four birdies on the front nine in the third round. He faltered a bit on the back nine with two bogeys on the 13th and the 14th but secured his spot with two more birdies on the 17th and the 18th en route to a 6-under 65.

After the third round, Redman smiled and said, “Well, I mean, there are 18 holes left. So, I guess we will see at the end of 72 what happens… but I am just happy to have played really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Redman is currently two shots ahead of Davis Shore (4-under 67). Meanwhile, this is Shore’s career-high 54-hole position. Michael Johnson trails them at T3 with Chad Sewell. It is Johnson’s second T3 position through 54 holes this season. He is also one of the four players with four top 25s this season. On the other hand, Sewell is again in the top five through 54 holes for his second consecutive event.

So, yes, there’s still plenty to fight for (and against) on Sunday.