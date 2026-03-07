2026 Blue Bay LPGA: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After starting in Orlando, Florida, the LPGA headed to Asia for the Asia Swing. The Asia swing’s last event, the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA, is taking place from March 5 to March 8, 2026, at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China. And with that, a new race for a major payday, Rolex ranking points, and the Race to CME Globe is underway.

2026 Blue Bay LPGA prize money breakdown

The field size at the China event is 108, and all these professionals are competing to get their share of the $2.6 million prize pool. Of this, the winner will get $390,000. The professional finishing in the runner-up position will get $240,707, while the 3rd position finisher will receive $174,615.

The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1st $390,000 2nd $240,707 3rd $174,615 4th $135,079 5th $108,723 6th $88,955 7th $74,459 8th $65,235 9th $58,645 10th $53,373 11th $49,418 12th $46,124 13th $43,224 14th $40,590 15th $38,217 16th $36,108 17th $34,265 18th $32,683 19th $31,365 20th $30,310 21st $29,257 22nd $28,202 23rd $27,149 24th $26,093 25th $25,171 26th $24,250 27th $23,325 28th $22,403 29th $21,481 30th $20,690 31st $19,899 32nd $19,108 33rd $18,317 34th $17,527 35th $16,869 36th $16,209 37th $15,552 38th $14,892 39th $14,232 40th $13,705 41st $13,179 42nd $12,652 43rd $12,123 44th $11,597 45th $11,202 46th $10,806 47th $10,411 48th $10,015 49th $9,620 50th $9,224 51st $8,962 52nd $8,698 53rd $8,433 54th $8,171 55th $7,907 56th $7,907 57th $7,380 58th $7,116 59th $6,854 60th $6,589 61st $6,459 62nd $6,325 63rd $6,194 64th $6,063 65th $5,929 66th $5,799 67th $5,668 68th $5,534 69th $5,403 70th $5,272 71st $5,207 72nd $5,139

Besides this financial prize, there’s also Rolex Women’s Golf Ranking points and Race to CME Globe points up for grabs. The winner gets 500 Race to CME Globe points, but the exact ranking points are not yet clear. Notably, last year’s winner, Rio Takeda, got 26 points.

Field highlights at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA

There are 22 LPGA rookies in the field at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA. Besides that, there are 29 golfers from China and five sponsor invites.

Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Hannah Green have all won an event in 2026. However, none of them are part of the field. In fact, only three of the top-25 women professionals are competing. This includes World No. 10 Ruoning Yin, World No. 15 Hye Jin Choi, and World No. 16 Rio Takeda. This provides a perfect opportunity to rookies and Chinese golfers to make their mark at the event.

Headlining the event is the defending champion, Rio Takeda. In 2025, she carded rounds of 69-69-69-64 to finish 17-under 271 and win. It was a comfortable 6-stroke win over the runner-up Minjee Lee. Apart from that, she also won the 2024 TOTO Japan Classic as a non-member. This reflects her strong performances in Asia.

Besides her, the other top 25 in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin and Hye Jin Choi, are also strong contenders for the win. Other past champions, including Jasmine Suwannapura and Bailey Tardy, are also part of the field.

The field comprises several rising talents, rookies, and past champions. But with only a few of the top-25 golfers, there’s a real opportunity for almost everyone to climb the leaderboard this week. Whoever handles the pressure best will walk away with a $390,000 paycheck out of the $2.6 million purse at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA.