2026 Blue Bay LPGA: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After starting in Orlando, Florida, the LPGA headed to Asia for the Asia Swing. The Asia swing’s last event, the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA, is taking place from March 5 to March 8, 2026, at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China. And with that, a new race for a major payday, Rolex ranking points, and the Race to CME Globe is underway.
Here’s how much the winner and other professionals who make the cut will get at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA.
2026 Blue Bay LPGA prize money breakdown
The field size at the China event is 108, and all these professionals are competing to get their share of the $2.6 million prize pool. Of this, the winner will get $390,000. The professional finishing in the runner-up position will get $240,707, while the 3rd position finisher will receive $174,615.
The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$390,000
|2nd
|$240,707
|3rd
|$174,615
|4th
|$135,079
|5th
|$108,723
|6th
|$88,955
|7th
|$74,459
|8th
|$65,235
|9th
|$58,645
|10th
|$53,373
|11th
|$49,418
|12th
|$46,124
|13th
|$43,224
|14th
|$40,590
|15th
|$38,217
|16th
|$36,108
|17th
|$34,265
|18th
|$32,683
|19th
|$31,365
|20th
|$30,310
|21st
|$29,257
|22nd
|$28,202
|23rd
|$27,149
|24th
|$26,093
|25th
|$25,171
|26th
|$24,250
|27th
|$23,325
|28th
|$22,403
|29th
|$21,481
|30th
|$20,690
|31st
|$19,899
|32nd
|$19,108
|33rd
|$18,317
|34th
|$17,527
|35th
|$16,869
|36th
|$16,209
|37th
|$15,552
|38th
|$14,892
|39th
|$14,232
|40th
|$13,705
|41st
|$13,179
|42nd
|$12,652
|43rd
|$12,123
|44th
|$11,597
|45th
|$11,202
|46th
|$10,806
|47th
|$10,411
|48th
|$10,015
|49th
|$9,620
|50th
|$9,224
|51st
|$8,962
|52nd
|$8,698
|53rd
|$8,433
|54th
|$8,171
|55th
|$7,907
|56th
|$7,907
|57th
|$7,380
|58th
|$7,116
|59th
|$6,854
|60th
|$6,589
|61st
|$6,459
|62nd
|$6,325
|63rd
|$6,194
|64th
|$6,063
|65th
|$5,929
|66th
|$5,799
|67th
|$5,668
|68th
|$5,534
|69th
|$5,403
|70th
|$5,272
|71st
|$5,207
|72nd
|$5,139
Besides this financial prize, there’s also Rolex Women’s Golf Ranking points and Race to CME Globe points up for grabs. The winner gets 500 Race to CME Globe points, but the exact ranking points are not yet clear. Notably, last year’s winner, Rio Takeda, got 26 points.
Field highlights at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA
There are 22 LPGA rookies in the field at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA. Besides that, there are 29 golfers from China and five sponsor invites.
Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Hannah Green have all won an event in 2026. However, none of them are part of the field. In fact, only three of the top-25 women professionals are competing. This includes World No. 10 Ruoning Yin, World No. 15 Hye Jin Choi, and World No. 16 Rio Takeda. This provides a perfect opportunity to rookies and Chinese golfers to make their mark at the event.
Headlining the event is the defending champion, Rio Takeda. In 2025, she carded rounds of 69-69-69-64 to finish 17-under 271 and win. It was a comfortable 6-stroke win over the runner-up Minjee Lee. Apart from that, she also won the 2024 TOTO Japan Classic as a non-member. This reflects her strong performances in Asia.
Besides her, the other top 25 in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin and Hye Jin Choi, are also strong contenders for the win. Other past champions, including Jasmine Suwannapura and Bailey Tardy, are also part of the field.
The field comprises several rising talents, rookies, and past champions. But with only a few of the top-25 golfers, there’s a real opportunity for almost everyone to climb the leaderboard this week. Whoever handles the pressure best will walk away with a $390,000 paycheck out of the $2.6 million purse at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA.