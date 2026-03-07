Latest
2026 Blue Bay LPGA: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Mar 7, 2026 | 1:20 PM EST

After starting in Orlando, Florida, the LPGA headed to Asia for the Asia Swing. The Asia swing’s last event, the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA, is taking place from March 5 to March 8, 2026, at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in China. And with that, a new race for a major payday, Rolex ranking points, and the Race to CME Globe is underway.

Here’s how much the winner and other professionals who make the cut will get at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA.

2026 Blue Bay LPGA prize money breakdown

The field size at the China event is 108, and all these professionals are competing to get their share of the $2.6 million prize pool. Of this, the winner will get $390,000. The professional finishing in the runner-up position will get $240,707, while the 3rd position finisher will receive $174,615.

The table below shows the complete prize money breakdown:

PositionPrize Money
1st$390,000
2nd$240,707
3rd$174,615
4th$135,079
5th$108,723
6th$88,955
7th$74,459
8th$65,235
9th$58,645
10th$53,373
11th$49,418
12th$46,124
13th$43,224
14th$40,590
15th$38,217
16th$36,108
17th$34,265
18th$32,683
19th$31,365
20th$30,310
21st$29,257
22nd$28,202
23rd$27,149
24th$26,093
25th$25,171
26th$24,250
27th$23,325
28th$22,403
29th$21,481
30th$20,690
31st$19,899
32nd$19,108
33rd$18,317
34th$17,527
35th$16,869
36th$16,209
37th$15,552
38th$14,892
39th$14,232
40th$13,705
41st$13,179
42nd$12,652
43rd$12,123
44th$11,597
45th$11,202
46th$10,806
47th$10,411
48th$10,015
49th$9,620
50th$9,224
51st$8,962
52nd$8,698
53rd$8,433
54th$8,171
55th$7,907
56th$7,907
57th$7,380
58th$7,116
59th$6,854
60th$6,589
61st$6,459
62nd$6,325
63rd$6,194
64th$6,063
65th$5,929
66th$5,799
67th$5,668
68th$5,534
69th$5,403
70th$5,272
71st$5,207
72nd$5,139

Besides this financial prize, there’s also Rolex Women’s Golf Ranking points and Race to CME Globe points up for grabs. The winner gets 500 Race to CME Globe points, but the exact ranking points are not yet clear. Notably, last year’s winner, Rio Takeda, got 26 points.

Field highlights at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA

There are 22 LPGA rookies in the field at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA. Besides that, there are 29 golfers from China and five sponsor invites.

Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Hannah Green have all won an event in 2026. However, none of them are part of the field. In fact, only three of the top-25 women professionals are competing. This includes World No. 10 Ruoning Yin, World No. 15 Hye Jin Choi, and World No. 16 Rio Takeda. This provides a perfect opportunity to rookies and Chinese golfers to make their mark at the event.

Headlining the event is the defending champion, Rio Takeda. In 2025, she carded rounds of 69-69-69-64 to finish 17-under 271 and win. It was a comfortable 6-stroke win over the runner-up Minjee Lee. Apart from that, she also won the 2024 TOTO Japan Classic as a non-member. This reflects her strong performances in Asia.

Besides her, the other top 25 in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin and Hye Jin Choi, are also strong contenders for the win. Other past champions, including Jasmine Suwannapura and Bailey Tardy, are also part of the field.

The field comprises several rising talents, rookies, and past champions. But with only a few of the top-25 golfers, there’s a real opportunity for almost everyone to climb the leaderboard this week. Whoever handles the pressure best will walk away with a $390,000 paycheck out of the $2.6 million purse at the 2026 Blue Bay LPGA.

