2026 Cologuard Classic: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The 2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is underway at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. Set against the desert backdrop of Tucson, it brings together a full field of seasoned winners and major champions. They will all be chasing a 7-figure prize pool. But unlike many other events on the PGA Tour Champions, this event is unique. It is a 78-golfer event with no cut midway. This means that everyone participating in the event leaves with a paycheck from the total $2.2 million prize money.

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The 2026 Cologuard Classic prize money and the winner’s payout

The total prize pool of the 2026 Cologuard Classic is $2.2 million. Per the PGA Tour Champions’ standard 15% pay, the winner receives a hefty $330,000 paycheck. The 54-hole stroke-play event features a field of 78 golfers. This also means the winner will earn 330,000 Schwab Cup points.

After the winner, the runner-up takes home the biggest chunk of the prize money. He receives 193,600, while the 3rd position gets $158,400.

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However, since it’s a no-cut event, every golfer will get some financial reward. Here’s the complete breakdown of the 2026 Cologuard Classic prize money:

1 $330,000 2 $193,600 3 $158,400 4 $132,000 5 $105,600 6 $88,000 7 $79,200 8 $70,400 9 $61,600 10 $57,200 11 $52,800 12 $48,400 13 $44,000 14 $41,800 15 $39,600 16 $37,400 17 $35,200 18 $33,000 19 $31,020 20 $29,040 21 $27,280 22 $25,520 23 $24,200 24 $23,100 25 $22,000 26 $20,900 27 $20,020 28 $19,140 29 $18,260 30 $17,380 31 $16,500 32 $15,840 33 $15,180 34 $14,520 35 $13,860 36 $13,200 37 $12,540 38 $12,100 39 $11,660 40 $11,220 41 $10,780 42 $10,340 43 $9,900 44 $9,460 45 $9,020 46 $8,580 47 $8,140 48 $7,700 49 $7,260 50 $6,820 51 $6,380 52 $5,940 53 $5,500 54 $5,280 55 $5,060 56 $4,840 57 $4,620 58 $4,400 59 $4,180 60 $3,960 61 $3,740 62 $3,520 63 $3,300 64 $3,080 65 $2,860 66 $2,640 67 $2,420 68 $2,200 69 $2,068 70 $1,936 71 $1,804 72 $1,672 73 $1,540 74 $1,452 75 $1,364 76 $1,276 77 $1,188 78 $1,100

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While the financial rewards and Schwab Cup points are lucrative enough, there’s also a trophy presented to the winner. The champion receives the Tucson Conquistadores helmet trophy. There’s an honor in receiving this trophy, as it represents the event’s local charitable host organization. Many elites, including Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, Don January, and others, have won the event and this trophy.

The 2026 Cologuard Classic field breakdown

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The field is highlighted by many past champions of the event. Steven Alker will enter the event as the defending champion. He carded rounds of -2, -5, and -5 to finish 12-under par in 2025. He and Jason Caron both tied after the regulation rounds, but Alker went on to win later.

Some other past champions include Joe Durant, David Toms, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Kevin Sutherland, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, and Woody Austin. Durant won it in 2024 with a finish of 13-under par. He defeated Steven Alker by two strokes, who went on to win the next year. Before that, in 2023, David Toms surged past Robert Karlsson by a stroke to become the champion.

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In fact, all past champions since 2016, except Mark O’Meera and Steve Stricker, are playing in the 2026 Cologuard Classic. O’Meera won in 2019, while Stricker became the champion in 2018. There’s no official announcement given about why they are not participating in the event.

Apart from those, some other elites in the field include Billy Mayfair, Padraig Harrington, John Daly, Thomas Bjorn, Fred Couples, and many others are also playing at La Paloma Country Club.

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With such a competitive field, it will be entertaining to see who claims their hands on the $330,000 paycheck. There’s a lot on the line besides the $2.2 million prize pool worth fighting for.