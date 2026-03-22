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2026 Cologuard Classic: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 22, 2026 | 7:39 AM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 Cologuard Classic: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Mar 22, 2026 | 7:39 AM EDT

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The 2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is underway at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. Set against the desert backdrop of Tucson, it brings together a full field of seasoned winners and major champions. They will all be chasing a 7-figure prize pool. But unlike many other events on the PGA Tour Champions, this event is unique. It is a 78-golfer event with no cut midway. This means that everyone participating in the event leaves with a paycheck from the total $2.2 million prize money.

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The 2026 Cologuard Classic prize money and the winner’s payout

The total prize pool of the 2026 Cologuard Classic is $2.2 million. Per the PGA Tour Champions’ standard 15% pay, the winner receives a hefty $330,000 paycheck. The 54-hole stroke-play event features a field of 78 golfers. This also means the winner will earn 330,000 Schwab Cup points.

After the winner, the runner-up takes home the biggest chunk of the prize money. He receives 193,600, while the 3rd position gets $158,400.

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However, since it’s a no-cut event, every golfer will get some financial reward. Here’s the complete breakdown of the 2026 Cologuard Classic prize money:

1$330,000
2$193,600
3$158,400
4$132,000
5$105,600
6$88,000
7$79,200
8$70,400
9$61,600
10$57,200
11$52,800
12$48,400
13$44,000
14$41,800
15$39,600
16$37,400
17$35,200
18$33,000
19$31,020
20$29,040
21$27,280
22$25,520
23$24,200
24$23,100
25$22,000
26$20,900
27$20,020
28$19,140
29$18,260
30$17,380
31$16,500
32$15,840
33$15,180
34$14,520
35$13,860
36$13,200
37$12,540
38$12,100
39$11,660
40$11,220
41$10,780
42$10,340
43$9,900
44$9,460
45$9,020
46$8,580
47$8,140
48$7,700
49$7,260
50$6,820
51$6,380
52$5,940
53$5,500
54$5,280
55$5,060
56$4,840
57$4,620
58$4,400
59$4,180
60$3,960
61$3,740
62$3,520
63$3,300
64$3,080
65$2,860
66$2,640
67$2,420
68$2,200
69$2,068
70$1,936
71$1,804
72$1,672
73$1,540
74$1,452
75$1,364
76$1,276
77$1,188
78$1,100

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While the financial rewards and Schwab Cup points are lucrative enough, there’s also a trophy presented to the winner. The champion receives the Tucson Conquistadores helmet trophy. There’s an honor in receiving this trophy, as it represents the event’s local charitable host organization. Many elites, including Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, Don January, and others, have won the event and this trophy.

The 2026 Cologuard Classic field breakdown

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The field is highlighted by many past champions of the event. Steven Alker will enter the event as the defending champion. He carded rounds of -2, -5, and -5 to finish 12-under par in 2025. He and Jason Caron both tied after the regulation rounds, but Alker went on to win later.

Some other past champions include Joe Durant, David Toms, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Kevin Sutherland, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, and Woody Austin. Durant won it in 2024 with a finish of 13-under par. He defeated Steven Alker by two strokes, who went on to win the next year. Before that, in 2023, David Toms surged past Robert Karlsson by a stroke to become the champion.

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In fact, all past champions since 2016, except Mark O’Meera and Steve Stricker, are playing in the 2026 Cologuard Classic. O’Meera won in 2019, while Stricker became the champion in 2018. There’s no official announcement given about why they are not participating in the event.

Apart from those, some other elites in the field include Billy Mayfair, Padraig Harrington, John Daly, Thomas Bjorn, Fred Couples, and many others are also playing at La Paloma Country Club.

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With such a competitive field, it will be entertaining to see who claims their hands on the $330,000 paycheck. There’s a lot on the line besides the $2.2 million prize pool worth fighting for.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Shreya Singh

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