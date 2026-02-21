2026 Honda LPGA Thailand: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand returned to Pattaya with a buzz of anticipation. It has drawn the world’s top women golfers who will be testing their skills on the challenging Old Course at Siam Country Club. There’s fierce rivalry among rising stars in the field. And they are not putting in the hard yards just for the title; as there are some sweet financial perks on the line, too.
2026 Honda LPGA Thailand prize money breakdown
The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand boasts a total prize pool of $1.8 million. It is up by $10,000 from 2025, when it was $1.7 million. The no-cut event scheduled from February 19 to February 22, 2026, features a field of 72 golfers. This means that everyone playing in Pattaya will get a paycheck. However, what many will be aiming for is the winner’s payout, which will be $270,000. The runner-up will get $166,643, while the third position finisher takes home $120,888.
Here’s how the prize money is broken down based on the golfer’s standings:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$270,000
|2nd
|$166,643
|3rd
|$120,888
|4th
|$93,516
|5th
|$75,270
|6th
|$61,584
|7th
|$51,548
|8th
|$45,162
|9th
|$40,600
|10th
|$36,951
|11th
|$34,213
|12th
|$31,932
|13th
|$29,925
|14th
|$28,101
|15th
|$26,458
|16th
|$24,998
|17th
|$23,722
|18th
|$22,627
|19th
|$21,715
|20th
|$20,984
|21st
|$20,255
|22nd
|$19,524
|23rd
|$18,795
|24th
|$18,065
|25th
|$17,426
|26th
|$16,788
|27th
|$16,148
|28th
|$15,510
|29th
|$14,872
|30th
|$14,324
|31st
|$13,776
|32nd
|$13,229
|33rd
|$12,681
|34th
|$12,134
|35th
|$11,679
|36th
|$11,222
|37th
|$10,767
|38th
|$10,310
|39th
|$9,853
|40th
|$9,488
|41st
|$9,124
|42nd
|$8,759
|43rd
|$8,393
|44th
|$8,029
|45th
|$7,755
|46th
|$7,481
|47th
|$7,207
|48th
|$6,934
|49th
|$6,660
|50th
|$6,386
|51st
|$6,205
|52nd
|$6,022
|53rd
|$5,838
|54th
|$5,657
|55th
|$5,657
|56th
|$5,291
|57th
|$5,110
|58th
|$4,926
|59th
|$4,745
|60th
|$4,562
|61st
|$4,471
|62nd
|$4,379
|63rd
|$4,288
|64th
|$4,197
|65th
|$4,105
|66th
|$4,014
|67th
|$3,924
|68th
|$3,831
|69th
|$3,741
|70th
|$3,650
|71st
|$3,605
|72nd
|$3,557
Besides this prize money, there’s also Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points on the line. Notably, there’s no confirmation yet on how many points the winner will get. However, Angel Yin, who won the last edition, got 46 points. So even this year’s winner could get something in the similar range.
Key players at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand
Although Nelly Korda and Charley Hull are absent from the field, it is still strong. The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul headlines the field. The Thai golfer turned professional in 2022, and was quick to make it to the top. She has won 7 titles on the LPGA Tour and 2 of then came in her rookie season itself. In 2025, she made 20 starts and missed the cut only at the 2025 US Women’s Open.
Of the 19 cuts made, she was 14 times in top 10s and won 3 events. This includes the Mizuho Americas Open, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and the CME Group Tour Championship.
Besides Thitikul, there’s Angel Yin, who won last year. The 2x LPGA winner carded rounds of 67-64-64-65 to finish at 28-under par 260. Apart from that, her bio includes a win at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai. Other defending champions playing the event are Patty Tavatanakit (2024) and Lilia Vu (2023).
Japanese stars Miyu Yamashita and Hall of Famer Lydia Ko are also in the field. Ko is a 23x LPGA winner, and a strong contender for the title at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand.
With such a strong field and significant prize money on the line, the event is sure to entertain fans.