2026 Honda LPGA Thailand: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner's Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Feb 21, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

2026 Honda LPGA Thailand: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Feb 21, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand returned to Pattaya with a buzz of anticipation. It has drawn the world’s top women golfers who will be testing their skills on the challenging Old Course at Siam Country Club. There’s fierce rivalry among rising stars in the field. And they are not putting in the hard yards just for the title; as there are some sweet financial perks on the line, too.

2026 Honda LPGA Thailand prize money breakdown

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand boasts a total prize pool of $1.8 million. It is up by $10,000 from 2025, when it was $1.7 million. The no-cut event scheduled from February 19 to February 22, 2026, features a field of 72 golfers. This means that everyone playing in Pattaya will get a paycheck. However, what many will be aiming for is the winner’s payout, which will be $270,000. The runner-up will get $166,643, while the third position finisher takes home $120,888.

Here’s how the prize money is broken down based on the golfer’s standings:

PositionPrize Money
1st$270,000
2nd$166,643
3rd$120,888
4th$93,516
5th$75,270
6th$61,584
7th$51,548
8th$45,162
9th$40,600
10th$36,951
11th$34,213
12th$31,932
13th$29,925
14th$28,101
15th$26,458
16th$24,998
17th$23,722
18th$22,627
19th$21,715
20th$20,984
21st$20,255
22nd$19,524
23rd$18,795
24th$18,065
25th$17,426
26th$16,788
27th$16,148
28th$15,510
29th$14,872
30th$14,324
31st$13,776
32nd$13,229
33rd$12,681
34th$12,134
35th$11,679
36th$11,222
37th$10,767
38th$10,310
39th$9,853
40th$9,488
41st$9,124
42nd$8,759
43rd$8,393
44th$8,029
45th$7,755
46th$7,481
47th$7,207
48th$6,934
49th$6,660
50th$6,386
51st$6,205
52nd$6,022
53rd$5,838
54th$5,657
55th$5,657
56th$5,291
57th$5,110
58th$4,926
59th$4,745
60th$4,562
61st$4,471
62nd$4,379
63rd$4,288
64th$4,197
65th$4,105
66th$4,014
67th$3,924
68th$3,831
69th$3,741
70th$3,650
71st$3,605
72nd$3,557

Besides this prize money, there’s also Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points on the line. Notably, there’s no confirmation yet on how many points the winner will get. However, Angel Yin, who won the last edition, got 46 points. So even this year’s winner could get something in the similar range.

Key players at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand

Although Nelly Korda and Charley Hull are absent from the field, it is still strong. The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul headlines the field. The Thai golfer turned professional in 2022, and was quick to make it to the top. She has won 7 titles on the LPGA Tour and 2 of then came in her rookie season itself. In 2025, she made 20 starts and missed the cut only at the 2025 US Women’s Open.

Of the 19 cuts made, she was 14 times in top 10s and won 3 events. This includes the Mizuho Americas Open, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and the CME Group Tour Championship.

Besides Thitikul, there’s Angel Yin, who won last year. The 2x LPGA winner carded rounds of 67-64-64-65 to finish at 28-under par 260. Apart from that, her bio includes a win at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai. Other defending champions playing the event are Patty Tavatanakit (2024) and Lilia Vu (2023).

Japanese stars Miyu Yamashita and Hall of Famer Lydia Ko are also in the field. Ko is a 23x LPGA winner, and a strong contender for the title at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand.

With such a strong field and significant prize money on the line, the event is sure to entertain fans.

