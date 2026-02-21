2026 Honda LPGA Thailand: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Golf: CME Group Tour Championship Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand holds the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 24, 2024, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0003778514P

Golf: CME Group Tour Championship Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand holds the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 24, 2024, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand returned to Pattaya with a buzz of anticipation. It has drawn the world’s top women golfers who will be testing their skills on the challenging Old Course at Siam Country Club. There’s fierce rivalry among rising stars in the field. And they are not putting in the hard yards just for the title; as there are some sweet financial perks on the line, too.

2026 Honda LPGA Thailand prize money breakdown

The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand boasts a total prize pool of $1.8 million. It is up by $10,000 from 2025, when it was $1.7 million. The no-cut event scheduled from February 19 to February 22, 2026, features a field of 72 golfers. This means that everyone playing in Pattaya will get a paycheck. However, what many will be aiming for is the winner’s payout, which will be $270,000. The runner-up will get $166,643, while the third position finisher takes home $120,888.

Here’s how the prize money is broken down based on the golfer’s standings:

Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $166,643 3rd $120,888 4th $93,516 5th $75,270 6th $61,584 7th $51,548 8th $45,162 9th $40,600 10th $36,951 11th $34,213 12th $31,932 13th $29,925 14th $28,101 15th $26,458 16th $24,998 17th $23,722 18th $22,627 19th $21,715 20th $20,984 21st $20,255 22nd $19,524 23rd $18,795 24th $18,065 25th $17,426 26th $16,788 27th $16,148 28th $15,510 29th $14,872 30th $14,324 31st $13,776 32nd $13,229 33rd $12,681 34th $12,134 35th $11,679 36th $11,222 37th $10,767 38th $10,310 39th $9,853 40th $9,488 41st $9,124 42nd $8,759 43rd $8,393 44th $8,029 45th $7,755 46th $7,481 47th $7,207 48th $6,934 49th $6,660 50th $6,386 51st $6,205 52nd $6,022 53rd $5,838 54th $5,657 55th $5,657 56th $5,291 57th $5,110 58th $4,926 59th $4,745 60th $4,562 61st $4,471 62nd $4,379 63rd $4,288 64th $4,197 65th $4,105 66th $4,014 67th $3,924 68th $3,831 69th $3,741 70th $3,650 71st $3,605 72nd $3,557

Besides this prize money, there’s also Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points on the line. Notably, there’s no confirmation yet on how many points the winner will get. However, Angel Yin, who won the last edition, got 46 points. So even this year’s winner could get something in the similar range.

Key players at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand

Although Nelly Korda and Charley Hull are absent from the field, it is still strong. The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul headlines the field. The Thai golfer turned professional in 2022, and was quick to make it to the top. She has won 7 titles on the LPGA Tour and 2 of then came in her rookie season itself. In 2025, she made 20 starts and missed the cut only at the 2025 US Women’s Open.

Of the 19 cuts made, she was 14 times in top 10s and won 3 events. This includes the Mizuho Americas Open, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and the CME Group Tour Championship.

Besides Thitikul, there’s Angel Yin, who won last year. The 2x LPGA winner carded rounds of 67-64-64-65 to finish at 28-under par 260. Apart from that, her bio includes a win at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai. Other defending champions playing the event are Patty Tavatanakit (2024) and Lilia Vu (2023).

Japanese stars Miyu Yamashita and Hall of Famer Lydia Ko are also in the field. Ko is a 23x LPGA winner, and a strong contender for the title at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand.

With such a strong field and significant prize money on the line, the event is sure to entertain fans.