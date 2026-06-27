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2026 Italian Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sijo Samuel Paul

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Jun 26, 2026 | 8:45 PM EDT

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2026 Italian Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sijo Samuel Paul

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Jun 26, 2026 | 8:45 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

The DP World Tour is heading to Torino for the 2026 Italian Open. Serving as the 24th and penultimate event in the Tour’s European Swing, it is being played at the prestigious Circolo Golf Torino in Fiano. This is the first time since 2014 that the event has been played at this course. The golfers are fighting for a share of the $3 million prize purse.

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Here is the full breakdown of the purse:

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PositionPrize Money
1$510,000
2$330,000
3$189,000
4$150,000
5$127,200
6$105,000
7$90,000
8$75,000
9$67,200
10$60,000
11$55,200
12$51,600
13$48,300
14$45,900
15$44,100
16$42,300
17$40,500
18$38,700
19$37,200
20$36,000
21$34,800
22$33,900
23$33,000
24$32,100
25$31,200
26$30,300
27$29,400
28$28,500
29$27,600
30$26,700
31$25,800
32$24,900
33$24,000
34$23,100
35$22,200
36$21,300
37$20,700
38$20,100
39$19,500
40$18,900
41$18,300
42$17,700
43$17,100
44$16,500
45$15,900
46$15,300
47$14,700
48$14,100
49$13,500
50$12,900
51$12,300
52$11,700
53$11,100
54$10,500
55$10,200
56$9,900
57$9,600
58$9,300
59$9,000
60$8,700
61$8,400
62$8,100
63$7,800
64$7,500
65$7,200
66$6,900
67$6,600
68$6,300
69$6,000
70$5,700

There’s more on offer than prize money. The Official World Golf Ranking has set the field strength at 140.23554, meaning the tournament winner will receive up to 24 OWGR points, roughly 17 percent. The runner-up must settle for 14 points. The winner will also receive a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour and spots at other key events.

The Open will carry a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai points, with the winner taking home 585. The player with the most Race to Dubai points at the end of the season wins the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize from a bonus pool of $6 million.

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Field Overview of the Italian Open

The Circolo Golf Torino hosts a strong pack of golfers, headlined by World No. 61 Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean arrives after securing his career-best T-7 finish at the US Open and victory at LIV Golf Korea. After 36 holes, he leads the tournament after carding 64 and 63 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

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The World No. 29 Patrick Reed returned to the DP World Tour for the first time since March. Since the Joburg Open, he has started at the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open, with the intent to “get back grinding” ahead of the tournament. He shot rounds of 70 and 67 here on the first two days.

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Making his first defense was Adrien Saddier, but he missed the cut after shooting 72 and 69. His victory in Italy earned him his major championship debut at The Open last summer. Since earning his membership last year, Saddier has competed in 13 events on the PGA Tour but made cut in only 6. He also missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills last week. 

“First time defending. I put this event in my schedule at the beginning of the year, and I’m looking forward to a good week,” Saddier told DP World Tour. 

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Who do you think will emerge victorious on Sunday and take home all the benefits along with a whopping $510,000? Share your picks in the comments below. 

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Sijo Samuel Paul

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Riya Singhal

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