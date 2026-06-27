2026 Italian Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The DP World Tour is heading to Torino for the 2026 Italian Open. Serving as the 24th and penultimate event in the Tour’s European Swing, it is being played at the prestigious Circolo Golf Torino in Fiano. This is the first time since 2014 that the event has been played at this course. The golfers are fighting for a share of the $3 million prize purse.

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Here is the full breakdown of the purse:

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Position Prize Money 1 $510,000 2 $330,000 3 $189,000 4 $150,000 5 $127,200 6 $105,000 7 $90,000 8 $75,000 9 $67,200 10 $60,000 11 $55,200 12 $51,600 13 $48,300 14 $45,900 15 $44,100 16 $42,300 17 $40,500 18 $38,700 19 $37,200 20 $36,000 21 $34,800 22 $33,900 23 $33,000 24 $32,100 25 $31,200 26 $30,300 27 $29,400 28 $28,500 29 $27,600 30 $26,700 31 $25,800 32 $24,900 33 $24,000 34 $23,100 35 $22,200 36 $21,300 37 $20,700 38 $20,100 39 $19,500 40 $18,900 41 $18,300 42 $17,700 43 $17,100 44 $16,500 45 $15,900 46 $15,300 47 $14,700 48 $14,100 49 $13,500 50 $12,900 51 $12,300 52 $11,700 53 $11,100 54 $10,500 55 $10,200 56 $9,900 57 $9,600 58 $9,300 59 $9,000 60 $8,700 61 $8,400 62 $8,100 63 $7,800 64 $7,500 65 $7,200 66 $6,900 67 $6,600 68 $6,300 69 $6,000 70 $5,700

There’s more on offer than prize money. The Official World Golf Ranking has set the field strength at 140.23554, meaning the tournament winner will receive up to 24 OWGR points, roughly 17 percent. The runner-up must settle for 14 points. The winner will also receive a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour and spots at other key events.

The Open will carry a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai points, with the winner taking home 585. The player with the most Race to Dubai points at the end of the season wins the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize from a bonus pool of $6 million.

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Field Overview of the Italian Open

The Circolo Golf Torino hosts a strong pack of golfers, headlined by World No. 61 Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean arrives after securing his career-best T-7 finish at the US Open and victory at LIV Golf Korea. After 36 holes, he leads the tournament after carding 64 and 63 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

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The World No. 29 Patrick Reed returned to the DP World Tour for the first time since March. Since the Joburg Open, he has started at the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open, with the intent to “get back grinding” ahead of the tournament. He shot rounds of 70 and 67 here on the first two days.

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Making his first defense was Adrien Saddier, but he missed the cut after shooting 72 and 69. His victory in Italy earned him his major championship debut at The Open last summer. Since earning his membership last year, Saddier has competed in 13 events on the PGA Tour but made cut in only 6. He also missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills last week.

“First time defending. I put this event in my schedule at the beginning of the year, and I’m looking forward to a good week,” Saddier told DP World Tour.

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Who do you think will emerge victorious on Sunday and take home all the benefits along with a whopping $510,000? Share your picks in the comments below.