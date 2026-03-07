2026 Joburg Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 Joburg Open would mark the final stop of the DP World Tour’s International Swing. 156 golfers teed off at the Houghton Golf Club of Johannesburg on March 5, and one of them would lift the trophy on March 8th. Defending champion Calum Hill has returned to the venue. Alongside Hill, Patrick Reed is headlining the event. Sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour, this event offers good money and other perks to the winner.

The total purse of more than $1.2 million has attracted a strong field aiming to close the swing on a strong note. With $204,000 reserved for the winner, the stakes remain high as players compete for both prize money and valuable Race to Dubai points.

Let’s take a closer look at the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Joburg Open:

WINNER: $204,000

2: $132,000

3: $75,600

4: $60,000

5: $50,880

6: $42,000

7: $36,000

8: $30,000

9: $26,880

10: $24,000

11: $22,080

12: $20,640

13: $19,320

14: $18,360

15: $17,640

16: $16,920

17: $16,200

18: $15,480

19: $14,880

20: $14,400

21: $13,920

22: $13,560

23: $13,200

24: $12,840

25: $12,480

26: $12,120

27: $11,760

28: $11,400

29: $11,040

30: $10,680

31: $10,320

32: $9,960

33: $9,600

34: $9,240

35: $8,880

36: $8,520

37: $8,280

38: $8,040

39: $7,800

40: $7,560

41: $7,320

42: $7,080

43: $6,840

44: $6,600

45: $6,360

46: $6,120

47: $5,880

48: $5,640

49: $5,400

50: $5,160

51: $4,920

52: $4,680

53: $4,440

54: $4,200

55: $4,080

56: $3,960

57: $3.840

58: $3,720

59: $3,600

60: $3,480

61: $3,360

62: $3,240

63: $3,120

64: $3,000

65: $2,800

66: $2,760

67: $2,640

68: $2,520

69: $2,400

70: $2,280

Other than money, the winner will receive 3,000 Race to Dubai points, 500 DP World Tour points, and approximately 15 points. The winner will also get an exemption for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

One more special thing happened here. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morero, handed the ceremonial driver not to a seasoned professional but to a rising star: 10-year-old Tshiamo Makamedi. The mayor mentioned that the decision to offer a ceremonial tee shot to Tshiamo was intentional and symbolic.

“Today was about more than opening a world-class golf tournament. It was about investing in the future of our city and our country. When I met Tshiamo and saw his talent, discipline, and passion for the game, I knew he represented the future of South African golf. By giving him this platform, we are sending a message that Johannesburg believes in nurturing young talent.”

Starting on a historic note, it did not take long for the weather to disrupt the play here on day 2.

Joburg Open 2026 faces weather threats on Day 1

The Joburg Open 2026 saw its second round disrupted by heavy rain and a 1-hour-45-minute suspension owing to thunder and lightning. Eventually, play was halted for the day at around 6:17 PM local time due to darkness. Persistent rain started early in the evening on Friday, March 6, 2026. The downpour also left parts of the 72-par course waterlogged, resulting in abandoned play.

The organizers did not want to take a chance with lightning striking frequently. The weather is quite notorious in Africa at the moment. The weather has affected more than just the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour. The other two events in Africa, the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship, were also suspended during the last round because of lightning.

The weather forecast for the weekend at the Joburg Open is decent, so let us be optimistic about the possibility of completing 72 holes. That being said, the weather is unpredictable, and everything depends entirely on what happens in the coming hours.