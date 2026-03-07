2026 Joburg Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 Joburg Open would mark the final stop of the DP World Tour’s International Swing. 156 golfers teed off at the Houghton Golf Club of Johannesburg on March 5, and one of them would lift the trophy on March 8th. Defending champion Calum Hill has returned to the venue. Alongside Hill, Patrick Reed is headlining the event. Sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour, this event offers good money and other perks to the winner.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The total purse of more than $1.2 million has attracted a strong field aiming to close the swing on a strong note. With $204,000 reserved for the winner, the stakes remain high as players compete for both prize money and valuable Race to Dubai points.
Let’s take a closer look at the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Joburg Open:
WINNER: $204,000
2: $132,000
3: $75,600
4: $60,000
5: $50,880
6: $42,000
7: $36,000
8: $30,000
9: $26,880
10: $24,000
11: $22,080
12: $20,640
13: $19,320
14: $18,360
15: $17,640
16: $16,920
17: $16,200
18: $15,480
19: $14,880
20: $14,400
21: $13,920
22: $13,560
23: $13,200
24: $12,840
25: $12,480
26: $12,120
27: $11,760
28: $11,400
29: $11,040
30: $10,680
31: $10,320
32: $9,960
33: $9,600
34: $9,240
35: $8,880
36: $8,520
37: $8,280
38: $8,040
39: $7,800
40: $7,560
41: $7,320
42: $7,080
43: $6,840
44: $6,600
45: $6,360
46: $6,120
47: $5,880
48: $5,640
49: $5,400
50: $5,160
51: $4,920
52: $4,680
53: $4,440
54: $4,200
55: $4,080
56: $3,960
57: $3.840
58: $3,720
59: $3,600
60: $3,480
61: $3,360
62: $3,240
63: $3,120
64: $3,000
65: $2,800
66: $2,760
67: $2,640
68: $2,520
69: $2,400
70: $2,280
Other than money, the winner will receive 3,000 Race to Dubai points, 500 DP World Tour points, and approximately 15 points. The winner will also get an exemption for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
One more special thing happened here. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morero, handed the ceremonial driver not to a seasoned professional but to a rising star: 10-year-old Tshiamo Makamedi. The mayor mentioned that the decision to offer a ceremonial tee shot to Tshiamo was intentional and symbolic.
“Today was about more than opening a world-class golf tournament. It was about investing in the future of our city and our country. When I met Tshiamo and saw his talent, discipline, and passion for the game, I knew he represented the future of South African golf. By giving him this platform, we are sending a message that Johannesburg believes in nurturing young talent.”
Starting on a historic note, it did not take long for the weather to disrupt the play here on day 2.
Joburg Open 2026 faces weather threats on Day 1
The Joburg Open 2026 saw its second round disrupted by heavy rain and a 1-hour-45-minute suspension owing to thunder and lightning. Eventually, play was halted for the day at around 6:17 PM local time due to darkness. Persistent rain started early in the evening on Friday, March 6, 2026. The downpour also left parts of the 72-par course waterlogged, resulting in abandoned play.
The organizers did not want to take a chance with lightning striking frequently. The weather is quite notorious in Africa at the moment. The weather has affected more than just the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour. The other two events in Africa, the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship, were also suspended during the last round because of lightning.
The weather forecast for the weekend at the Joburg Open is decent, so let us be optimistic about the possibility of completing 72 holes. That being said, the weather is unpredictable, and everything depends entirely on what happens in the coming hours.