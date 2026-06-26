2026 Memorial Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

While the PGA Tour’s biggest stars are competing for the $20 million purse at the Travelers Championship, a different kind of pressure is building at Panther Creek Country Club in Illinois. The 2026 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS is back in Springfield for its 11th year, and it holds a special place on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

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This is the 15th tournament of a 25-event regular season. For the players grinding through this week, what’s on the line isn’t just a paycheck; their performance could shape their season and determine if they earn a PGA Tour card next year. That point race carries its own weight, with the winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which are added to their season total, and every point is crucial for getting the pivotal PGA Tour card, for only the top 20 automatically qualify for the PGA Tour card that are handed out when the season wraps.

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The purse remains at $1,000,000, the same as in recent years. The winner will receive $180,000, which is the standard 18 percent share used by the Korn Ferry Tour for its regular-season events. Here’s what the full payout looks like, as per Golf News Net:

1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

The tournament began in 2016 as the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. In 2018, it was renamed the Lincoln Land Championship, and by 2021, it became the Memorial Health Championship.

Panther Creek Country Club was designed by Hale Irwin and opened in 1992. The course has seen five players shoot a tournament-record 60, which was set by Taylor Moore in 2021. Since then, Rob Oppenheim, Jackson Suber, and Sandy Scott have matched it. This year, Drew Nesbitt joined them with a 60 in the opening round.

With this background, attention now turns to where fans can watch the event this year.

Memorial Health Championship: Where to Watch the 2026 Tournament

Fans looking to follow along have a few solid options. For the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, play shifts to a single wave, with tee times from around 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can follow every shot in real time on pgatour.com using the PGA Tour’s TOURCAST platform, so you don’t have to stick to just one broadcast.

ESPN+ is also part of the PGA Tour’s streaming options, along with the usual digital coverage for every Korn Ferry Tour event. If you’re heading to Panther Creek, general admission is free, and a shuttle runs from off-site parking starting at 6 a.m. each day.

The event runs concurrently with the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship during this final week of June, giving golf fans a packed split-screen weekend if they’re tracking both tours.