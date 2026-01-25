2026 Mitsubishi Electric Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 PGA Tour Champions season officially starts with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii this week. 42 golfers are currently chasing the first big trophy of the season, which celebrates its 30th anniversary at the stunning Hualalai Golf Course right now. Since 1997, this venue has served as the official home for the exciting season opener.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2026 field features 6 Golf Hall of Famers, including last year’s champion Ernie Els and three-time winner (2009, 2014, 2017) Bernhard Langer. The list also includes 2024 winner Steven Alker and three-time champion Miguel Angel Jiménez, who finished Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in last year’s Charles Schwab Cup standings. The 2025 Charles Schwab Cup winner, Stewart Cink, is also ready to mount a serious charge, along with Hall of Famers Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Davis Love III, and Vijay Singh.

The tournament offers a total prize purse of $2 million. The winner of the 2026 Mitsubishi Electric Championship will take home a cool $340,000 share, 17 percent of the total purse, and the second-place finisher earns $200,000, while the third-place finisher walks away with $140,000. Even the players who finish at the bottom(42nd place) will get around $11,000 to cover their travel costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is the full breakdown of how much money each player earns based on their final position.

1 $340,000 2 $200,000 3 $140,000 4 $110,000 5 $98,000 6 $88,000 7 $77,000 8 $66,000 9 $61,000 10 $55,000 11 $50,000 12 $45,000 13 $42,000 14 $40,000 15 $38,000 16 $36,000 17 $34,000 18 $32,000 19 $30,000 20 $28,000 21 $27,000 22 $26,000 23 $25,000 24 $24,000 25 $23,000 26 $22,000 27 $20,500 28 $19,000 29 $18,000 30 $17,500 31 $17,000 32 $16,500 33 $16,000 34 $15,500 35 $15,000 36 $14,500 37 $13,500 38 $13,000 39 $12,500 40 $12,000 41 $11,500 42 $11,000

Beyond the cash, the golfers are fighting for important points in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup. Every single dollar a player earns translates directly into one point for the regular season standings. The Senior Tour does not offer any Official World Golf Ranking points. So, these Schwab Cup points are what truly matter for players wanting to reach the final playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we know about the massive money, let’s look at how to watch the action.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch the 2026 Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Fans can watch all the exciting action live on the Golf Channel every single evening from 7 to 10 p.m. ET. You can also follow the local radio and tournament apps, which deliver hole-by-hole updates. Use the PGA Tour app for live shots and other numbers if you want deeper statistical context.

The three-day format ensures a fast-paced and thrilling finish with a unique format with no 36-hole cut, allowing fans to see all competitors in action throughout the event. Do not miss a second of this showdown as the pressure builds.

The leaderboard is currently very crowded with Stewart Cink and Freddie Jacobson sharing the lead at 15-under par after two brilliant rounds. Stephen Ames and the legendary Fred Couples are lurking just one and two shots back at 14-under par and 13-under par, respectively. Ames was a masterclass in ball-striking during his opening round of 64 on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Tour announced some fantastic news regarding the future of this event last season. Mitsubishi Electric extended its title sponsorship through the 2030 season in a big move. This five-year deal ensures the tournament will remain a cornerstone of the senior golf schedule. PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said the partnership reflects shared values and a long vision. This stability allows the tour to plan for many more successful years in Hawaii.

And every event in 2026 feels even bigger because Tiger Woods is now eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. He turned fifty late last year and can officially join his old rivals on the greens. While he is not in Hawaii this week, his presence looms large over the entire season.