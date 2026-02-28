2026 New Zealand Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

It’s the time of year when 156 professionals and 156 amateurs flood into Millbrook Resort for the 105th New Zealand Open. They will play the Coronet course, designed by Scott Macpherson and Greg Turner, and the Remarkables 18 course, designed by Sir Bob Charles, across two opening rounds before the weekend. Only the top 60 professionals, plus ties, make the cut for the final rounds.

The total purse of the tournament is NZ$2,000,000. This is the same as the previous year. The champion walks away with NZ$360,000, while the runner-up pockets NZ$220,000. Along with them, all of the top 30 finishers will secure five-figure or higher paydays this week. Even those who finish in 65th will collect NZ$5,400 as a minimum tournament reward.

The following table shows the complete prize money breakdown for each golfer at Millbrook Resort:

Position Prize (NZD) Prize (USD) 1 $360,000 $219,600 2 $220,000 $134,200 3 $126,000 $76,860 4 $100,000 $61,000 5 $82,000 $50,020 6 $66,600 $40,626 7 $57,000 $34,770 8 $49,000 $29,890 9 $42,800 $26,108 10 $38,200 $23,302 11 $34,900 $21,289 12 $32,500 $19,825 13 $30,300 $18,483 14 $28,900 $17,629 15 $27,700 $16,897 16 $26,500 $16,165 17 $25,300 $15,433 18 $24,100 $14,701 19 $23,100 $14,091 20 $22,300 $13,603 21 $21,800 $13,298 22 $21,200 $12,932 23 $20,600 $12,566 24 $20,000 $12,200 25 $19,400 $11,834 26 $18,800 $11,468 27 $18,200 $11,102 28 $17,600 $10,736 29 $17,000 $10,370 30 $16,400 $10,004 31 $16,200 $9,882 32 $15,600 $9,516 33 $15,200 $9,272 34 $14,800 $9,028 35 $14,400 $8,784 36 $14,000 $8,540 37 $13,600 $8,296 38 $13,200 $8,052 39 $12,800 $7,808 40 $12,400 $7,564 41 $12,100 $7,381 42 $11,700 $7,137 43 $11,300 $6,893 44 $10,900 $6,649 45 $10,700 $6,527 46 $10,600 $6,466 47 $10,200 $6,222 48 $9,800 $5,978 49 $9,400 $5,734 50 $9,000 $5,490 51 $8,600 $5,246 52 $8,200 $5,002 53 $7,800 $4,758 54 $7,600 $4,636 55 $7,400 $4,514 56 $7,200 $4,392 57 $7,000 $4,270 58 $6,800 $4,148 59 $6,600 $4,026 60 $6,400 $3,904 61 $6,200 $3,782 62 $6,000 $3,660 63 $5,800 $3,538 64 $5,600 $3,416 65 $5,400 $3,294

But the stakes involve much more than just a massive check or a silver trophy. The leading non-exempt player earns a direct invitation to the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale this July. Winners also receive 760 Order of Merit points, which is four times the amount of standard tour events. Those points can fast-track DP World Tour cards and be a helpful way to enter the other higher-grade global tournaments. Last year, Ryan Peake completed a stunning redemption story by winning this title after serving five years in prison.

The financial rewards and perks are just one part of the story. The players chasing it actually bring the real magic to the Millbrook Resort next week.

Field and favorites at the 2026 New Zealand Open

The biggest headline is the mix of tour veterans and high-upside challengers. Lucas Herbert, who finished last year’s LIV tour ranked 15th, arrives here with a proven record. Herbert is currently playing on the LIV Golf League for the all-Aussie Ripper GC squad, and he finished T6 in Adelaide and T9 in Riyadh to open the season. Along with this, he has a proven PGA Tour win pedigree on his resume. The 30-year-old famously won the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

And beside him, Anthony Quayle, who plays on the DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, Kazuki Higa, have solid credentials to win the event. Higa is the highest-ranked player on the OWGR in the field this week at number 123. Former PGA Tour winners Kevin Na, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley, and Chase Koepka, the younger brother of 5x major winner Brooks Koepka, are also in the field. Na makes a highly anticipated debut of the season after cutting ties with LIV Golf this season.

And for local hopes, 28 New Zealanders will feature this year. But Ryan Fox, 40th in the OWGR, will not be playing the event due to his PGA Tour commitment. Despite that, players like Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori will bring excitement given their recent form. Hillier’s world ranking is exactly 100. Plus, he had three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments (Australian Open, Dubai Invitational, Bahrain Championship) and is fifth on the order of merit. The defending champion, Ryan Peake, also returns to the field after an emotional 2025 win that changed his life.

Off the course, the Pro-Am brings celebrity buzz and added stories. Kelly Slater and Ash Barty teeing up in the Pro-Am will draw global attention and create TV-friendly moments in the field.

Now comes the main part: how to follow the updates of the game? New Zealand viewers can watch on Sky Sport and Sky Open, while Australian audiences tune into Fox Sports and Kayo. The USA Network also provides coverage for international viewers. And if you are in Queenstown, don’t miss a single second of this prestigious championship.