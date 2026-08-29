2026 Tour Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The PGA Tour season is down to its final stop, with the 2026 Tour Championship running from August 27 to 30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. But this finale looks very different from the one fans saw in 2024. The controversial staggered-start format is gone, meaning the Tour’s best players no longer get a head start based on their FedExCup position.

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Scottie Scheffler, who arrived at East Lake ranked No. 1 for the fifth straight year, had been one of the loudest critics of that advantage. This time, even Scheffler gets no free boost. Everyone starts from scratch, and the title has to be won on the course.

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All 30 finalists now start on equal footing, with a massive $40 million purse up for grabs. Here’s the full 2026 Tour Championship prize money breakdown.

Tour Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

The finale event brings the largest financial reward. It comes with a massive $40 million purse from which every playing professional will get a cut since this is a no-cut event. Of this, the winner claims the biggest paycheck of $10 million. The runner-up gets $5 million, while the third position claims $3.705 million.

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The table below offers a complete breakdown:

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Postion Amount 1st $10 million 2nd $5 million 3rd $3.705 million 4th $3.2 million 5th $2.75 million 6th $1.9 million 7th $1.4 million 8th $1.065 million 9th $900,000 10th $735,000 11th $695,000 12th $660,000 13th $625,000 14th $590,000 15th $560,000 16th $505,000 17th $490,000 18th $475,000 19th $460,000 20th $445,000 21st $430,000 22nd $415,000 23rd $400,000 24th $390,000 25th $380,000 26th $375,000 27th $370,000 28th $365,000 29th $360,000 30th $355,000

JJ Spaun withdrew from the event because of a severe injury. So only 29 golfers are playing the Tour Championship right now. Generally, in such a scenario, the player withdrawing is considered the last finisher. Thus, JJ Spaun may get $355,000.

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The PGA Tour has not said what happens to the $355,000 tied to last place. It could be redistributed among the remaining 29 players, donated to charity, or handled another way.

What else is at stake at the Tour Championship 2026?

Unlike every other PGA Tour event to date, the Tour Championship does not award FedExCup points because it is the season finale. However, all eligible and participating professionals do acquire crucial OWGR points.

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The field at the Tour Championship 2026 consists of only 30 professionals. However, since these are the top 30 on the PGA Tour for the current season, the field strength of the season finale is still a massive 196.24390 points.

The winner receives 22.93% of the available OWGR points, worth 44.99458 points. Second place gets 26.09686 points, while third receives 17.09794.

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However, this is just a projected OWGR points breakdown based on the field strength. The final numbers may differ based on tied finishes and other factors.

Golfers who got a last-minute entry to the Tour Championship 2026

The Tour Championship 2026 features the top 30 on the FedExCup standings. Scottie Scheffler entered as No. 1 on that list, while Tommy Fleetwood entered as the defending champion.

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But while many of these professionals gained a comfortable entry because of their consistent performances throughout the season, a few got lucky at the last minute thanks to their BMW Championship 2026 boost.

Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, and Robert MacIntyre entered the top 30 in the FedExCup rankings after the BMW Championship results.

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Woodland finished tied for fourth with 12-under par 268 across all four rounds. His approach game was the best part of his performance, as he gained 4.302 strokes on approach shots. He was fourth in the field in that aspect. After starting at 31st on the list, he moved to 18th after the event.

Robert MacIntyre finished with a score of 10-under 270 with rounds of 68-69-68-65. He was ranked first for greens in regulation in the field with 80.56%. His driving was also in top shape since he gained 2.760 strokes there. He moved from 36th to 25th position on the FedExCup rankings.

It was Patrick Cantlay, however, who registered the biggest jump to secure his spot at the Tour Championship 2026. He ranked 43rd on the list before the BMW Championship, and his hopes of reaching Atlanta were hanging by a thread. But he carded rounds of 67-65-66-68 to finish 14-under 266, just three strokes behind the winner, Wyndham Clark. This runner-up finish earned him 500 FedExCup points, helping him leap to 19th in the rankings.

These three professionals replaced Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler, and Bud Cauley, who saw their seasons end abruptly.

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While the fight for FedExCup points is over, everyone in the field will be motivated to claim a big part of the biggest purse of the season.