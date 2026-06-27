2026 Travelers Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The Travelers Championship has entered its final two rounds. The 72-player field at the PGA Tour’s final Signature Event of the season is competing for one of the richest payouts of the season. With World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the lead, the lion’s share of the $20,000,000 tournament purse is within his reach.

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However, the no-cut event is not quite over. As the players compete to improve their finishing position at the par-70 TPC River Highlands, here’s a breakdown of what each player would take home.

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Position Payout Position Payout Winner $3.6 million 37 $96,500 Runner-up $2.16 million 38 $92,500 3 $1.36 million 39 $88,500 4 $960,000 40 $84,000 5 $800,000 41 $80,000 6 $720,000 42 $76,000 7 $670,000 43 $72,000 8 $620,000 44 $68,000 9 $580,000 45 $64,000 10 $540,000 46 $60,000 11 $500,000 47 $56,000 12 $460,000 48 $53,000 13 $420,000 49 $50,000 14 $380,000 50 $49,000 15 $360,000 51 $48,000 16 $340,000 52 $47,000 17 $320,000 53 $46,000 18 $300,000 54 $46,000 19 $280,000 55 $45,500 20 $260,000 56 $45,000 21 $240,000 57 $44,500 22 $223,000 58 $44,000 23 $207,500 59 $43,400 24 $190,000 60 $43,000 25 $175,000 61 $42,500 26 $159,000 62 $42,000 27 $152,500 63 $41,500 28 $146,000 64 $41,000 29 $140,000 65 $40,500 30 $134,000 66 $40,000 31 $128,500 67 $39,500 32 $122,500 68 $39,000 33 $116,500 69 $38,000 34 $111,000 70 $37,500 35 $106,500 71 $37,000 36 $101,500 72 $36,000

The winner, of course, gets the biggest paycheck. But there’s more. He will receive 700 FedExCup points, a two-season PGA Tour exemption, an invitation back to the Travelers Championship, and 67 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The winner will also earn a place on the Travelers Championship’s illustrious list of champions, alongside previous winners Scottie Scheffler (2024), Keegan Bradley (2023 and 2025), and Xander Schauffele (2022). And speaking of Schauffele, he was the last winner to compete for the $8.3 million (non-elevated) purse.

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The 2020 Olympic gold medalist pocketed $1.494 million for his victory in 2022, the final year before the Travelers Championship was designated a PGA Tour Signature Event, and its purse increased to $20 million. In fact, the tournament’s purse had grown steadily throughout the 2010s.

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However, it experienced a dramatic jump starting with the 2023 season. In any case, with just two rounds remaining, can Scheffler win the biggest paycheck for the second time?

Scottie Scheffler nearly made history before coming into the Travelers weekend

Before entering the weekend at the Cromwell tournament, Scheffler came within one stroke of making PGA Tour history. ‘Mr. Inevitable’ fired a sensational 10-under 60 in Friday’s second round. This narrowly missed out on golf’s elusive sub-60 round.

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After first 36 holes, Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard at 16-under, holding a two-shot advantage over Viktor Hovland. Eric Cole and Akshay Bhatia are tied for third at 12-under, keeping themselves within striking distance heading into the weekend.

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With some holes still to play, the tournament remains far from decided. However, the world’s No. 1 will likely need an off day for the tournament’s favorites, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, and Sam Burns, to wrestle the title away from him, especially since he is intent on staying focused.

“It’s hard to keep up that pace, obviously, but [I] need to continue to execute and give myself looks,” Scheffler said after his round.

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For Scheffler, the $3.6 million paycheck is inches away. But the great part about the no-cut event is that everyone makes money.