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2026 Travelers Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 27, 2026 | 7:30 PM EDT

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2026 Travelers Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 27, 2026 | 7:30 PM EDT

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The Travelers Championship has entered its final two rounds. The 72-player field at the PGA Tour’s final Signature Event of the season is competing for one of the richest payouts of the season. With World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the lead, the lion’s share of the $20,000,000 tournament purse is within his reach. 

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However, the no-cut event is not quite over. As the players compete to improve their finishing position at the par-70 TPC River Highlands, here’s a breakdown of what each player would take home.

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Position Payout Position Payout
Winner $3.6 million 37 $96,500
Runner-up $2.16 million 38 $92,500
3 $1.36 million 39 $88,500
4 $960,000 40 $84,000
5 $800,000 41 $80,000
6 $720,000 42 $76,000
7 $670,000 43 $72,000
8 $620,000 44 $68,000
9 $580,000 45 $64,000
10 $540,000 46 $60,000
11 $500,000 47 $56,000
12 $460,000 48 $53,000
13 $420,000 49 $50,000
14 $380,000 50 $49,000
15 $360,000 51 $48,000
16 $340,000 52 $47,000
17 $320,000 53 $46,000
18 $300,000 54 $46,000
19 $280,000 55 $45,500
20 $260,000 56 $45,000
21 $240,000 57 $44,500
22 $223,000 58 $44,000
23 $207,500 59 $43,400
24 $190,000 60 $43,000
25 $175,000 61 $42,500
26 $159,000 62 $42,000
27 $152,500 63 $41,500
28 $146,000 64 $41,000
29 $140,000 65 $40,500
30 $134,000 66 $40,000
31 $128,500 67 $39,500
32 $122,500 68 $39,000
33 $116,500 69 $38,000
34 $111,000 70 $37,500
35 $106,500 71 $37,000
36 $101,500 72 $36,000

The winner, of course, gets the biggest paycheck. But there’s more. He will receive 700 FedExCup points, a two-season PGA Tour exemption, an invitation back to the Travelers Championship, and 67 Official World Golf Ranking points. 

The winner will also earn a place on the Travelers Championship’s illustrious list of champions, alongside previous winners Scottie Scheffler (2024), Keegan Bradley (2023 and 2025), and Xander Schauffele (2022). And speaking of Schauffele, he was the last winner to compete for the $8.3 million (non-elevated) purse. 

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The 2020 Olympic gold medalist pocketed $1.494 million for his victory in 2022, the final year before the Travelers Championship was designated a PGA Tour Signature Event, and its purse increased to $20 million. In fact, the tournament’s purse had grown steadily throughout the 2010s.

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However, it experienced a dramatic jump starting with the 2023 season. In any case, with just two rounds remaining, can Scheffler win the biggest paycheck for the second time? 

Scottie Scheffler nearly made history before coming into the Travelers weekend

Before entering the weekend at the Cromwell tournament, Scheffler came within one stroke of making PGA Tour history. ‘Mr. Inevitable’ fired a sensational 10-under 60 in Friday’s second round. This narrowly missed out on golf’s elusive sub-60 round. 

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After first 36 holes, Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard at 16-under, holding a two-shot advantage over Viktor Hovland. Eric Cole and Akshay Bhatia are tied for third at 12-under, keeping themselves within striking distance heading into the weekend. 

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With some holes still to play, the tournament remains far from decided. However, the world’s No. 1 will likely need an off day for the tournament’s favorites, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, and Sam Burns, to wrestle the title away from him, especially since he is intent on staying focused.

“It’s hard to keep up that pace, obviously, but [I] need to continue to execute and give myself looks,” Scheffler said after his round. 

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For Scheffler, the $3.6 million paycheck is inches away. But the great part about the no-cut event is that everyone makes money. 

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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