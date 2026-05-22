2026 Trophy Hassan II: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Golf has never been about convenience. Before YouTube creators and tour politics took over the headlines, the Trophy Hassan II was already attracting top champions to Rabat and offering big prize money on a Moroccan course that has challenged great players for fifty years. The purse has stayed strong, and the event’s prestige speaks for itself. This week, the 50th edition begins at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, with prize money that matches the tournament’s rich history.

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The 2026 Trophy Hassan II offers a total purse of $2.5 million. Unlike most PGA TOUR Champions events, this tournament uses its own payout structure instead of the usual 15 percent for the champion. With a 66-player field and no cut, everyone who tees off will earn a check, from $400,000 for first place to $3,000 for the player in 66th.

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2026 Trophy Hassan II Prize Money Payout

1 $400,000 2 $220,000 3 $177,500 4 $150,000 5 $120,750 6 $100,000 7 $90,000 8 $80,000 9 $70,000 10 $65,000 11 $60,000 12 $55,000 13 $50,000 14 $47,750 15 $45,000 16 $42,500 17 $40,000 18 $37,500 19 $35,000 20 $32,500 21 $30,750 22 $29,000 23 $27,500 24 $26,250 25 $25,000 26 $23,750 27 $22,750 28 $21,750 29 $20,750 30 $19,750 31 $18,750 32 $18,000 33 $17,250 34 $16,500 35 $15,750 36 $15,000 37 $14,250 38 $13,750 39 $13,250 40 $12,750 41 $12,250 42 $11,750 43 $11,250 44 $10,750 45 $10,250 46 $9,750 47 $9,250 48 $8,750 49 $8,250 50 $7,750 51 $7,250 52 $6,750 53 $6,250 54 $6,000 55 $5,750 56 $5,500 57 $5,250 58 $5,000 59 $4,750 60 $4,500 61 $4,250 62 $4,000 63 $3,750 64 $3,500 65 $3,250 66 $3,000

The money players earn at the Trophy Hassan II is important for more than just the prize itself. Each dollar won turns into a Charles Schwab Cup point, which helps decide who makes it to the season-ending playoff and gets a chance at the $2.1 million bonus pool for the top five finishers. Since PGA TOUR Champions events do not offer Official World Golf Ranking points, the Schwab Cup race is what really matters for everyone playing this week. Points earned at international events count just as much as those from domestic tournaments.

To understand what is at stake in Rabat, you need to know the foundation it stands on.

Trophy Hassan II 2026: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam history and purse evolution

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam is located in a cork oak forest just outside Rabat. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. for the King of Morocco, the course opened in 1971 when the tournament began. The Red Course is a par-73 course measuring 7,329 yards and has hosted professional golf across many eras. At the same time, the Lalla Meryem Cup takes place on the Blue Course, creating a unique dual-tour atmosphere that is rare on both the PGA TOUR Champions and Ladies European Tour schedules. This week is the 50th edition of the event, a milestone that few international tournaments outside the major championships can match.

The event became part of the European Tour in 2010, then returned as a PGA TOUR Champions stop in 2023 after a COVID-19-related hiatus. The prize money followed this change, with $2 million awarded in 2023 and $2.5 million set for 2025 and 2026. This steady financial support shows a real commitment to the international schedule, not just a token presence. That consistency helps attract the high-quality field Morocco sees each year.

The field is significant from an institutional perspective. Four World Golf Hall of Famers are competing: Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, and José María Olazábal. Singh, Montgomerie, and Els have each previously won the Trophy Hassan II. Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez has the chance to make history. If he wins again, he will become only the third player in 50 editions to secure consecutive victories, joining Payne Stewart in 1992 and 1993 and Santiago Luna in 2002 and 2003.

The Red Course needs no special ceremony. After fifty editions, the Trophy Hassan II has shown that golf speaks for itself.