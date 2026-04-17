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2026 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Apr 17, 2026 | 6:15 PM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Link Copied!

Apr 17, 2026 | 6:15 PM EDT

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Imago

The path to the PGA Tour winds through the Mayan jungle this week, where a seven-figure purse and pivotal season-long points are on the line at the Tulum Championship. This marks the final international event of the season, and it is the second time the Korn Ferry Tour has held it under the Tulum Championship name.

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The tournament, which features the same $1,000,000 purse as its inaugural 2025 event, awards its champion an 18% payout, 500 crucial Korn Ferry Tour points, and roughly 16.4 Official World Golf Ranking points. These are all vital assets in the season-long race for a PGA Tour card.

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While an $180,000 check awaits the winner in Tulum, the most valuable prizes aren’t cash at all. At the end of the season, the top 20 players on the points list earn PGA Tour cards for 2027. Further, the player who finishes at the top earns exemptions into The PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open in 2027.

Here is the complete payout structure for the 2026 Tulum Championship:

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Position Prize Money 
1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,999
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,030
65$4,000

The field also features several players who are playing well this season. Eugenio Chacarra, ranked No. 125  in the OWGR, will compete after a runner-up finish at the Hero Indian Open and a third-place showing at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

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Ian Holt sits atop the 2026 Korn Ferry points list following back-to-back wins earlier this season. A third victory this week would trigger the three-win promotion, sending him directly to the PGA Tour mid-season.

Bryson Nimmer is back in the field to defend his 2025 title, which he secured in a sudden-death playoff over Stuart MacDonald.

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About the PGA Riviera Maya: Interesting facts behind the championship

The venue itself is part of the tournament’s story. Robert Trent Jones II designed PGA Riviera Maya, which opened in 2010. The 18-hole, par-72 layout features fairways carved through dense Mayan jungle and shaped around natural lakes and cenotes, using a limestone quarry as its foundation. It’s a sinkhole formation unique to the Yucatan Peninsula.

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The course has also proven to be a stern test. The scoring average in 2025 was 73.49, making it one of the toughest courses on the Korn Ferry Tour that season.

Another interesting fact about the course is that it is within the Tulum Country Club, located roughly 15 miles from the town of Tulum. In 2019, it became the first facility in Latin America to partner with the PGA of America.

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Another interesting fact: before joining the Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2025, the venue had already hosted multiple PGA Tour-sanctioned events through PGA Tour Latinoamérica, including the 2024 Bupa Championship at Tulum.

The Korn Ferry Tour’s arrival in 2025 marked a return to Mexico, reviving its earlier presence there. The event will remain on the tour through at least 2027.

With 156 players on the field and eight ranked inside the world’s top 200, we expect the conditions to be equally demanding and interesting this week.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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