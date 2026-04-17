2026 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The path to the PGA Tour winds through the Mayan jungle this week, where a seven-figure purse and pivotal season-long points are on the line at the Tulum Championship. This marks the final international event of the season, and it is the second time the Korn Ferry Tour has held it under the Tulum Championship name.

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The tournament, which features the same $1,000,000 purse as its inaugural 2025 event, awards its champion an 18% payout, 500 crucial Korn Ferry Tour points, and roughly 16.4 Official World Golf Ranking points. These are all vital assets in the season-long race for a PGA Tour card.

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While an $180,000 check awaits the winner in Tulum, the most valuable prizes aren’t cash at all. At the end of the season, the top 20 players on the points list earn PGA Tour cards for 2027. Further, the player who finishes at the top earns exemptions into The PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open in 2027.

Here is the complete payout structure for the 2026 Tulum Championship:

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Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,999 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,030 65 $4,000

The field also features several players who are playing well this season. Eugenio Chacarra, ranked No. 125 in the OWGR, will compete after a runner-up finish at the Hero Indian Open and a third-place showing at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

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Ian Holt sits atop the 2026 Korn Ferry points list following back-to-back wins earlier this season. A third victory this week would trigger the three-win promotion, sending him directly to the PGA Tour mid-season.

Bryson Nimmer is back in the field to defend his 2025 title, which he secured in a sudden-death playoff over Stuart MacDonald.

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About the PGA Riviera Maya: Interesting facts behind the championship

The venue itself is part of the tournament’s story. Robert Trent Jones II designed PGA Riviera Maya, which opened in 2010. The 18-hole, par-72 layout features fairways carved through dense Mayan jungle and shaped around natural lakes and cenotes, using a limestone quarry as its foundation. It’s a sinkhole formation unique to the Yucatan Peninsula.

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The course has also proven to be a stern test. The scoring average in 2025 was 73.49, making it one of the toughest courses on the Korn Ferry Tour that season.

Another interesting fact about the course is that it is within the Tulum Country Club, located roughly 15 miles from the town of Tulum. In 2019, it became the first facility in Latin America to partner with the PGA of America.

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Another interesting fact: before joining the Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2025, the venue had already hosted multiple PGA Tour-sanctioned events through PGA Tour Latinoamérica, including the 2024 Bupa Championship at Tulum.

The Korn Ferry Tour’s arrival in 2025 marked a return to Mexico, reviving its earlier presence there. The event will remain on the tour through at least 2027.

With 156 players on the field and eight ranked inside the world’s top 200, we expect the conditions to be equally demanding and interesting this week.