Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

2026 U.S. Women’s Open: How Much Money Nelly Korda & Pros Will Earn at Riviera? Full Prize Money Breakdown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 7, 2026 | 11:18 AM EDT

HomeGolf

2026 U.S. Women’s Open: How Much Money Nelly Korda & Pros Will Earn at Riviera? Full Prize Money Breakdown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 7, 2026 | 11:18 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Since 1926, Riviera has hosted the U.S. Opens, the PGA Championships, and a US Amateur, but only for men. It took 100 years for a USGA women’s championship to finally arrive at this prestigious course. Now it has the largest purse in women’s golf history, a loaded leaderboard, and Nelly Korda & Co. are one round from making their mark at the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The U.S. Women’s Open 2026 winner’s payout breakdown

The 2026 U.S. Women’s Open has a $12.5 million purse, which is $500,000 more than the $12 million paid out in both 2024 and 2025. The winner takes home $2,500,000. Here is the full prize distribution for all 60 players who made the cut:

ADVERTISEMENT

1$2,500,000
2$1,350,000
3$840,152
4$588,977
5$490,561
6$434,973
7$392,146
8$351,213
9$317,860
10$291,962
11$266,442
12$246,354
13$229,552
14$211,865
15$196,705
16$184,071
17$173,964
18$163,857
19$153,750
20$143,644
21$134,926
22$126,209
23$117,745
24$109,912
25$103,090
26$97,278
27$92,856
28$88,940
29$85,150
30$81,360
31$77,570
32$73,780
33$69,990
34$66,578
35$63,799
36$61,020
37$58,367
38$55,840
39$53,313
40$50,787
41$48,260
42$45,733
43$43,206
44$40,680
45$38,153
46$35,879
47$33,605
48$31,458
49$30,194
50$28,931
51$28,173
52$27,541
53$27,035
54$26,783
55$26,530
56$26,277
57$26,025
58$25,772
59$25,520
60$25,267

The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open 2026 will also earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points. On the world ranking side, the champion picks up 100 Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. Moreover, a win here secures a 5-year LPGA Tour exemption, a 10-year U.S. Women’s Open exemption, and automatic entry into the next five editions of each of the other four majors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than the benefits, the venue has been a topic of discussion all week, and not just for the history being made.

ADVERTISEMENT

What the Players are saying about Riviera

“I think the more we can have venues like Riviera, I think the more it elevates the women’s game,” said Michelle Wie West, and that sentiment has been consistent across the field.

Atthaya Thitikul put it simply: “I’m so blessed to be able to play US Women’s Open five years in a row, especially here at Riv, which is one of the golf courses that I really, really want to play in my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Nelly Korda was direct.

“It’s in pristine condition.” She further added, “It’s an amazing place. Obviously, the men rave about it every year, and for us to get to play this golf course in a major championship in major championship conditions. The vibe of the place, knowing that so much history has been played out here. It’s a great place for us to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And Lydia Ko offered the most measured read on what the course is actually doing to scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not like the wind has been very strong. So, just with the combination of how strong the wind is and what time of the day you play, the course is going to firm up a little bit more. I think that’s why it’s going to be difficult but fun and fair. You don’t often get to go to super fair courses, and I think this is a true testament to that.”

Who could win the U.S. Women’s Open 2026?

Nelly Korda is at T1 with South Korea’s Sei Young Kim at -6 through 54 holes. Korda shot a 73-67-67 and got into a groove after a shaky start. Kim shot a 67 to open, then followed with 72 and a 68 to stay right in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tied for third are Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho. Both are scheduled to tee off in Round 4 shortly after noon. Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, and China’s Ruoning Yin are tied at -4 going into the final round. The T8 group at -3 is comprised of Charley Hull, Hyunjo Yoo, and Alison Lee. Looking at the leaderboard so far, Round 4 will give plenty of drama.

Who is your winner’s pick?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,477 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT