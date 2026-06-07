2026 U.S. Women’s Open: How Much Money Nelly Korda & Pros Will Earn at Riviera? Full Prize Money Breakdown

Since 1926, Riviera has hosted the U.S. Opens, the PGA Championships, and a US Amateur, but only for men. It took 100 years for a USGA women’s championship to finally arrive at this prestigious course. Now it has the largest purse in women’s golf history, a loaded leaderboard, and Nelly Korda & Co. are one round from making their mark at the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally.

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The U.S. Women’s Open 2026 winner’s payout breakdown

The 2026 U.S. Women’s Open has a $12.5 million purse, which is $500,000 more than the $12 million paid out in both 2024 and 2025. The winner takes home $2,500,000. Here is the full prize distribution for all 60 players who made the cut:

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1 $2,500,000 2 $1,350,000 3 $840,152 4 $588,977 5 $490,561 6 $434,973 7 $392,146 8 $351,213 9 $317,860 10 $291,962 11 $266,442 12 $246,354 13 $229,552 14 $211,865 15 $196,705 16 $184,071 17 $173,964 18 $163,857 19 $153,750 20 $143,644 21 $134,926 22 $126,209 23 $117,745 24 $109,912 25 $103,090 26 $97,278 27 $92,856 28 $88,940 29 $85,150 30 $81,360 31 $77,570 32 $73,780 33 $69,990 34 $66,578 35 $63,799 36 $61,020 37 $58,367 38 $55,840 39 $53,313 40 $50,787 41 $48,260 42 $45,733 43 $43,206 44 $40,680 45 $38,153 46 $35,879 47 $33,605 48 $31,458 49 $30,194 50 $28,931 51 $28,173 52 $27,541 53 $27,035 54 $26,783 55 $26,530 56 $26,277 57 $26,025 58 $25,772 59 $25,520 60 $25,267

The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open 2026 will also earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points. On the world ranking side, the champion picks up 100 Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. Moreover, a win here secures a 5-year LPGA Tour exemption, a 10-year U.S. Women’s Open exemption, and automatic entry into the next five editions of each of the other four majors.

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Other than the benefits, the venue has been a topic of discussion all week, and not just for the history being made.

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What the Players are saying about Riviera

“I think the more we can have venues like Riviera, I think the more it elevates the women’s game,” said Michelle Wie West, and that sentiment has been consistent across the field.

Atthaya Thitikul put it simply: “I’m so blessed to be able to play US Women’s Open five years in a row, especially here at Riv, which is one of the golf courses that I really, really want to play in my career.”

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Meanwhile, World No. 1 Nelly Korda was direct.

“It’s in pristine condition.” She further added, “It’s an amazing place. Obviously, the men rave about it every year, and for us to get to play this golf course in a major championship in major championship conditions. The vibe of the place, knowing that so much history has been played out here. It’s a great place for us to play.”

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And Lydia Ko offered the most measured read on what the course is actually doing to scores.

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“It’s not like the wind has been very strong. So, just with the combination of how strong the wind is and what time of the day you play, the course is going to firm up a little bit more. I think that’s why it’s going to be difficult but fun and fair. You don’t often get to go to super fair courses, and I think this is a true testament to that.”

Who could win the U.S. Women’s Open 2026?

Nelly Korda is at T1 with South Korea’s Sei Young Kim at -6 through 54 holes. Korda shot a 73-67-67 and got into a groove after a shaky start. Kim shot a 67 to open, then followed with 72 and a 68 to stay right in the mix.

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Tied for third are Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho. Both are scheduled to tee off in Round 4 shortly after noon. Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, and China’s Ruoning Yin are tied at -4 going into the final round. The T8 group at -3 is comprised of Charley Hull, Hyunjo Yoo, and Alison Lee. Looking at the leaderboard so far, Round 4 will give plenty of drama.

Who is your winner’s pick?