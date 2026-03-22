2026 Valspar Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The Valspar Championship has grown into one of the most challenging stops on the PGA Tour since its founding as the Tampa Bay Classic in 2000. Now it is played on the seventh most difficult course on the Tour, the Copperhead Course. The purse for the championship has climbed steadily. In 2023, it was $8.1 million, then $8.4 million in 2024 when Peter Malnati won, and $8.7 million in 2025 when Viktor Hovland won. This year, too, it has increased.
This year, a total of $9.1 million is at stake. There is a $400,000 jump from last year. And the field reflects that growth, with top-ranked golfers in it this week, including Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, and Justin Thomas. The winner earns $1,638,000 from the $9,100,000 purse, and every golfer who made the cut takes something home.
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Here is the complete breakdown for every player who makes the cut:
|1
|$1,638,000
|2
|$991,900
|3
|$627,900
|4
|$445,900
|5
|$373,100
|6
|$329,875
|7
|$307,125
|8
|$284,375
|9
|$266,175
|10
|$247,975
|11
|$229,775
|12
|$211,575
|13
|$193,375
|14
|$175,175
|15
|$166,075
|16
|$156,975
|17
|$147,875
|18
|$138,775
|19
|$129,675
|20
|$120,575
|21
|$111,475
|22
|$102,375
|23
|$95,095
|24
|$87,815
|25
|$80,535
|26
|$73,255
|27
|$70,525
|28
|$67,795
|29
|$65,065
|30
|$62,335
|31
|$59,875
|32
|$56,875
|33
|$54,145
|34
|$51,870
|35
|$49,595
|36
|$47,320
|37
|$45,045
|38
|$43,225
|39
|$41,405
|40
|$39,585
|41
|$37,765
|42
|$35,945
|43
|$34,125
|44
|$32,305
|45
|$30,485
|46
|$28,665
|47
|$26,845
|48
|$25,389
|49
|$24,115
|50
|$23,387
|51
|$22,841
|52
|$22,295
|53
|$21,931
|54
|$21,567
|55
|$21,385
|56
|$21,203
|57
|$21,021
|58
|$20,839
|59
|$20,657
|60
|$20,475
|61
|$20,293
|62
|$20,111
|63
|$19,929
|64
|$19,747
|65
|$19,565
|66
|$19,383
|67
|$19,201
|68
|$19,019
|69
|$18,837
|70
|$18,655
|71
|$18,473
|72
|$18,291
|73
|$18,109
|74
|$17,927
|75
|$17,745
|76
|$17,563
|77
|$17,381
|78
|$17,199
|79
|$17,017
|80
|$16,835
Perks beyond money are there. The Valspar Championship winner collects 500 FedEx Cup points, 52 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-year exemption.
Apart from those FedEx and hefty money facts, this Tour event has some of the most intriguing facts.
Interesting things to know about the Valspar Championship
Even though the event has been held in Florida for more than 20 years, no Florida-born golfer has ever won it.
The “Snake Pit” (holes 16–18) is always one of the five hardest finishing stretches on the PGA Tour. On the snake pit, we see late bogeys and momentum swings under pressure that often decide the outcome of the competition.
At the Valspar Championship, caddies get to write fun nicknames on their bibs, unlike their golfers’ names. This year, Alejandro Tosti used it as an opportunity to find a wife for himself.
In 2025, Adam Hadwin broke a sprinkler head here with a club smash. It wasn’t intentional and took him by surprise. The entire instance went viral. Hadwin then paid for the damage and even treated the caretakers of the Copperhead course with lunch.
Since 2000, the event has changed a lot, with new sponsors and branding, but the fan culture has stayed strong, as shown by traditions like “Color Scouts” giving prizes to fans who wear bright outfits.
After 54 holes, Sungjae Im is at -11, leading the field. His last Tour win was in 2021. Snedeker and Lipsky are tied for second at -9 and would be looking to win. Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick sit a shot back at -8. Fitzpatrick bogeyed the last at Sawgrass to lose the title to Cameron Young. How the final day turns out remains to be seen.
Written by
Edited by
Riya Singhal