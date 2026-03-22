2026 Valspar Championship: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The Valspar Championship has grown into one of the most challenging stops on the PGA Tour since its founding as the Tampa Bay Classic in 2000. Now it is played on the seventh most difficult course on the Tour, the Copperhead Course. The purse for the championship has climbed steadily. In 2023, it was $8.1 million, then $8.4 million in 2024 when Peter Malnati won, and $8.7 million in 2025 when Viktor Hovland won. This year, too, it has increased.

This year, a total of $9.1 million is at stake. There is a $400,000 jump from last year. And the field reflects that growth, with top-ranked golfers in it this week, including Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, and Justin Thomas. The winner earns $1,638,000 from the $9,100,000 purse, and every golfer who made the cut takes something home.

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Here is the complete breakdown for every player who makes the cut:

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1 $1,638,000 2 $991,900 3 $627,900 4 $445,900 5 $373,100 6 $329,875 7 $307,125 8 $284,375 9 $266,175 10 $247,975 11 $229,775 12 $211,575 13 $193,375 14 $175,175 15 $166,075 16 $156,975 17 $147,875 18 $138,775 19 $129,675 20 $120,575 21 $111,475 22 $102,375 23 $95,095 24 $87,815 25 $80,535 26 $73,255 27 $70,525 28 $67,795 29 $65,065 30 $62,335 31 $59,875 32 $56,875 33 $54,145 34 $51,870 35 $49,595 36 $47,320 37 $45,045 38 $43,225 39 $41,405 40 $39,585 41 $37,765 42 $35,945 43 $34,125 44 $32,305 45 $30,485 46 $28,665 47 $26,845 48 $25,389 49 $24,115 50 $23,387 51 $22,841 52 $22,295 53 $21,931 54 $21,567 55 $21,385 56 $21,203 57 $21,021 58 $20,839 59 $20,657 60 $20,475 61 $20,293 62 $20,111 63 $19,929 64 $19,747 65 $19,565 66 $19,383 67 $19,201 68 $19,019 69 $18,837 70 $18,655 71 $18,473 72 $18,291 73 $18,109 74 $17,927 75 $17,745 76 $17,563 77 $17,381 78 $17,199 79 $17,017 80 $16,835

Perks beyond money are there. The Valspar Championship winner collects 500 FedEx Cup points, 52 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-year exemption.

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Apart from those FedEx and hefty money facts, this Tour event has some of the most intriguing facts.

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Interesting things to know about the Valspar Championship

Even though the event has been held in Florida for more than 20 years, no Florida-born golfer has ever won it.

The “Snake Pit” (holes 16–18) is always one of the five hardest finishing stretches on the PGA Tour. On the snake pit, we see late bogeys and momentum swings under pressure that often decide the outcome of the competition.

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At the Valspar Championship, caddies get to write fun nicknames on their bibs, unlike their golfers’ names. This year, Alejandro Tosti used it as an opportunity to find a wife for himself.

In 2025, Adam Hadwin broke a sprinkler head here with a club smash. It wasn’t intentional and took him by surprise. The entire instance went viral. Hadwin then paid for the damage and even treated the caretakers of the Copperhead course with lunch.

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Since 2000, the event has changed a lot, with new sponsors and branding, but the fan culture has stayed strong, as shown by traditions like “Color Scouts” giving prizes to fans who wear bright outfits.

After 54 holes, Sungjae Im is at -11, leading the field. His last Tour win was in 2021. Snedeker and Lipsky are tied for second at -9 and would be looking to win. Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick sit a shot back at -8. Fitzpatrick bogeyed the last at Sawgrass to lose the title to Cameron Young. How the final day turns out remains to be seen.