2026 Webex Players Series Perth: Prize Money, Winner’s Payout & More Explored

The inaugural 2025 Webex Players Series Perth was nothing short of an entertaining turnout for Australian golf fans. This time, the event returns with higher stakes, a distinctive format, and growing attention from fans and golfers alike. Hosted by superstars Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee, the event is scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, at the Royal Fremantle Golf Club in Fremantle, Western Australia. Let’s find out what’s at stake at the 2026 Webex Players Series Perth.

2026 Webex Players Series Perth prize money and winner’s payout

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned this mixed-gender professional golf tournament, where $250,000 is up for grabs. Notably, the winner’s payout is $45,000, which is 18% of the total prize money. The remaining golfers who make the cut get their hands on a portion of the remaining $205,000. But it’s not just the financial reward that makes this event interesting. Golfers also have a chance to earn crucial OWGR points.

OWGR points available

The OWGR points up for grabs based on the field of the 2026 Webex Players Series Perth are 9.47519. The winner obviously gets the biggest chunk of this. A close to 27% payout of 2.55533 points will be given to the golfer who ends the event at the top of the leaderboard. But even the others who make the cut after the first two rounds will earn some OWGR points.

The runner-up will get 1.17545 (12.41%), the 3rd position finisher will get 0.74615 (7.87%), and the fourth place holder will receive 0.53917 (5.69%). However, this is just a projected breakdown, and the actual OWGR points rewarded will depend on how many golfers make the cut. The OWGR projects a cut size of 50 golfers. Notably, if the number goes above it, the points allocation may change.

2026 Webex Players Series Perth field

Jordan Doull enters as the defending champion. He won the inaugural event in 2025 by defeating fellow West Australian Haydn Barron on the second playoff hole. He secured the win after 74 holes, marking a breakthrough on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Doull may be the defending champion, but he is not the only marquee golfer on the field. Kirsten Rudgeley, born in London and raised in Perth, Western Australia, will also attract significant attention. She turned pro in 2023 and earned her Ladies European Tour card. Rudgeley notched a WPGA Tour of Australasia win at The Athena Golf Challenge in 2022. Apart from that, she also posted a runner-up finish at the 2024 Lacoste Ladies Open de France (playoff loss) and 2025 Women’s NSW Open.

One-time DP World Tour winner, Andrew Johnston, is also in the field. He claimed the 2016 Open de España title, along with two Challenge Tour titles in 2014. Another significant highlight of his profile is a solo 8th-place finish at the 145th Open Championship in 2016.

There are many others, like the 3x Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Austin Bautista, the 3x WPGA Tour of Australasia winner Hannah Reeves, and the Ladies European Tour golfer Maddison Hinson-Tolchard. With such a mix of talent in the field, the 2026 Webex Players Series Perth will be exciting to watch.

How to watch the 2026 Webex Players Series Perth

The event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports during the weekend. On Saturday, January 10, 2026, it will be live from 4 pm to 7 pm AEDT. On January 11, 2026, the event will be live for two more hours from 2 pm to 7 pm AEDT.

With money, momentum, and bragging rights on the line, the 2026 Webex Players Series Perth in Fremantle has far more riding on it than the leaderboard alone.