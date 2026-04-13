4x PGA Tour Winner Takes a Stand for Rory McIlroy Over Unfair Advantage Controversy at Masters

Rory McIlroy‘s second consecutive win at this year’s Masters should have been the talk of the town, but it wasn’t. While many acknowledged his performance at Augusta National as one of the most dominant in recent memory, some took a different route. And it had nothing to do with his success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Critics argued he was exploiting his access as defending champion to gain an unfair edge over the rest of the field. But not everyone thought the argument held water, including Kevin Kisner. The four-time PGA Tour winner defended Rory on the Fore Play podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it was the dumbest argument I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kisner said. “I probably play Augusta like 10 times a year, leading up to the Masters. What’s the argument? He’s playing the course too much?”

The debate stemmed from McIlroy’s statement about his preparation philosophy. He said that spending so much time on the course in the weeks prior had been a significant part of his success, particularly around the greens. He drew inspiration from Jack Nicklaus, who advised arriving at major venues early to simulate tournament conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy played rounds at Augusta with a single ball and explored parts of the course he had rarely considered before, hoping to rebuild his relationship with a place that had once haunted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I joked last week, and going into this week, this place feels like my home course,” McIlroy said.

Kisner also pointed out that McIlroy gave up three tournaments at Houston and San Antonio, which meant losing all the ranking points, prize money, and sponsor obligations that came with them. So, his preparation week looked like dropping his daughter off at school, flying to Augusta National, skipping other major events, and calling it a day. He told reporters he felt it was a better use of his time than competing in Houston or San Antonio. Kisner argued that calling that an unfair advantage missed the full picture entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisner added that those who are debating are unfamiliar because they are new to the sport. Social media is now filled with complaints that McIlroy had been playing the course every day for a month and that the Masters needed to revisit how pre-tournament access works. One widely shared post called him out for exploiting existing rules and argued that the unlimited access had widened the competitive gap between him and the rest of the field.

But Kisner explained how Augusta National’s access policy actually works. The Masters winner gets honorary membership at Augusta National, so even past winners can access the course. But that access is not exclusive to McIlroy, and it never has been. Former champion Scottie Scheffler had the same rights. So why Rory is getting backlash remains a question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisner doubled down by adding that he was on the grounds with McIlroy during one of the practice days. He watched him play 18 holes, had lunch with him, and left around the same time as him.

“He played like two groups behind me,” Kisner said. “He did exactly what he said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisner noted that players who have competed at Augusta for years, himself included, routinely play the course leading up to the Masters.

Kisner pointed out that Rory’s performance was closer to a B or B-plus overall. His driver was not working well all week, but his short game helped him carry through. Despite these challenges, he still won. So, it’s not solely about having an extra advantage; perhaps he was more invested in the game, as suggested by his practice times.

Kisner summed the debate around Rory on the podcast: “They just can’t beat him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the debate around Augusta National and practice rounds is far from new. While fans are lining up to criticize McIlroy for using Augusta too much, one of the greatest players in Masters history spent years unable to use it at all.

The Irony Augusta’s Critics Are Missing

Gary Player is a three-time Masters champion who competed at Augusta National 52 times during his career and served as an honorary starter for over a decade. However, in 2023, he went public with a troubling issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He struggled to arrange a practice round at Augusta with his grandchildren, often having to beg a member to join them, with excuses presented each time he tried.

This is because past champions hold honorary membership status at Augusta National, which differs from full club membership. To bring a guest, a full member must accompany a past champion, and finding one willing to host can be quite challenging.

“A lot of people assume that I have those privileges, but they’re wrong,” Player said, per sources. “If I want to play a practice round with friends, I can’t just call the pro shop and make those arrangements.”

Gary described the situation as deeply sad, noting that Augusta had not made him feel welcome despite his significant contributions to the tournament over five decades.

This scenario paints a striking contrast: a three-time champion struggled to arrange a single practice round with family, while a current champion, utilising his full privileges, prepared thoroughly and won the Masters for the second consecutive year. One situation has caused years of frustration for Player, while the other has sparked a week of outrage on social media.