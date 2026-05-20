‘A Nightmare’: Bryson DeChambeau Shows Regret Over Spending Nearly $10M Amid LIV Bankruptcy Rumors

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the wealthiest golfers on the planet. As of 2026, he has a reported net worth of around $44 million. But despite the high net worth, one major investment has left DeChambeau questioning his decision.

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During a recent appearance on the Katie Miller Pod, the 2x U.S. Open champion admitted that a passion project he once dreamed about eventually became a nightmare.

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“My house. Not a question. I mean, it’s the best thing ever,” DeChambeau said when asked about the worst thing he has spent money on. “Because it costs way too much. It’s just been a bit of a nightmare, I would say.”

After selling his Dallas mansion in 2024, he moved into a custom home on his 2.5-acre Grapevine Estates lot, purchased in 2018-2019 for $800K+. In an interview with LIV Golf, DeChambeau disclosed that his new house was built in 2020.

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The Realtor reports that his new home is worth $10 million. Apart from that, DeChambeau revealed he has invested in a golf equipment company.

“Building an equipment golf company is really expensive. It’s not as cheap as you think. That’s been quite fun to look at those bills. You just don’t realize how expensive things are sometimes when you’re passionate about something, right? You’re passionate and then you realize, oh, there’s a reason why a lot of people don’t do this,” he added.

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Imago Golf 2026 Masters Tournament – Round 1 Bryson DeChambeau of the USA on hole 2 in Round 1 of the 2026 Masters tournament in August, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2026. Augusta United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

No public details exist on a formal company, but DeChambeau uses Avoda Golf prototypes. These are custom-made pieces of equipment specifically built for the American professional. He likely funded those irons.

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The LIV golfer also bought real estate in his hometown of Clovis, California. He intended to build a massive golf complex that would attract new players to the game and put Clovis on the map.

DeChambeau reportedly earned a $125 million signing bonus when he switched to LIV Golf. Besides that, he earned prize money in career tournaments on the LIV circuit, including LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf South Africa. The 32-year-old also has a 25% stake in his team, Crushers GC.

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But now that source of income is in danger.

Bloomberg reported LIV Golf is laying the groundwork to file for bankruptcy as a last resort. The league is attempting to move its headquarters to the U.S. to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. If successful, the company might not have to pay the full amount in the contracts with LIV golfers.

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Reuters reported a denial. Now, DeChambeau is thinking about the future.

Bryson DeChambeau’s plan to rely on YouTube golf

CEO Scott O’Neil is doing everything in his power to attract investors. From making changes to the board to hiring Ducera Partners, LIV Golf has made some significant moves since PIF announced it would no longer fund the rebel league post this season.

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But if bankruptcy rumors are true, DeChambeau plans to make a career on YouTube. When asked about the future, he said that he plans to grow his YouTube channel threefold or even more.

He is also willing to play on the tours that want him, but he has asked for flexibility to film his rounds for YouTube.

DeChambeau is already thinking beyond the league, especially after pouring millions into his passion projects. With YouTube emerging as his long-term backup plan, the Crushers GC captain appears focused on building a brand that can survive even if LIV’s financial model does not.