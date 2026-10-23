‘A Big Problem’: Nelly Korda’s LPGA Absence Draws Sharp Criticism After Commissioner’s ‘Tiger Woods’ Praise

The LPGA’s Asian swing is underway, with some of the tour’s biggest names battling for glory at the BMW Ladies Championship. However, one notable name is missing from the field: World No. 1 Nelly Korda. Despite her absence, the 28-year-old recently earned high praise from LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler, who compared her to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. But not everyone was impressed with Korda.

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“LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler has often referenced players ‘buying in’ as one of his talking points to show the direction of his initiatives,” said Fried Egg Golf Contributor Matthew Galloway. “But having your best player and biggest star sitting out for nearly a quarter of your schedule — held in places where some of the tour’s biggest sponsors and, more importantly, fans reside — is a big problem that shouldn’t be overlooked.”

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Korda made the decision to skip the four-event Asian swing to give herself some much-needed time to rest and recover. And this is hardly the first time she has taken such a break. In 2024, Korda was forced to miss the Asian swing after suffering a neck injury during practice. Last year, too, she opted to sit out the tournaments.

Injuries and other health concerns have largely influenced her decisions over the years. In 2022, she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm, while in 2024, she suffered a dog bite that temporarily sidelined her. These experiences have understandably made her more cautious about managing her health and workload.

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Last year, she admitted that 18 to 20 events per season were her limit, adding that she prefers not to compete in more than three consecutive tournaments. Meanwhile, explaining her approach to taking breaks, Korda said, “If I’m starting to feel that pain a little bit, and I know that could possibly recur, I have to prioritize my body and say that, OK, I need to step back, take some time off.”

Regardless, Galloway’s criticism comes after Kessler compared Korda to Woods, calling her the “Tiger Woods in many ways of our tour.” Speaking on Golf Channel, Kessler highlighted the World No. 1’s commitment to promoting women’s golf, pointing out how she boarded a plane immediately after winning the U.S. Women’s Open to appear on CNBC from the stock exchange floor and NBC’s Today show.

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He also praised other LPGA stars for stepping up to promote the sport, saying that he was “very encouraged by the level of buy-in” he was witnessing from players across the tour. That said, Galloway and fans don’t have to wait long for Korda’s return. Nelly Korda is expected to compete at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled for November 9–15, 2026, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

But it’s also worth noting that Korda’s absence could come at a cost to herself. By skipping the Asian swing, Nelly Korda is giving her competitors an opportunity to close the gap in the race for the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year award. She currently holds a 75-point lead over Haeran Ryu, who is competing at the 2026 BMW Ladies Championship.

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To overtake Korda, Ryu would need to either win three tournaments or secure two victories, a runner-up finish, and an eighth-place finish. Unfortunately for Korda, the South Korean is currently sitting atop the leaderboard at the BMW Ladies Championship after the second round. If Ryu goes on to win, she will move one step closer to dethroning Korda, who previously claimed the award in 2024.

Moreover, Ryu is expected to compete at the Maybank Championship, giving her another opportunity to close the gap while Korda continues to sit out.