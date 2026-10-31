‘A Bit of a Holding Pattern’: LIV Golf Standby Star Flags Growing Uncertainty Over League’s Future

John Catlin has spent much of the past two years trying to turn his occasional LIV Golf appearances into a permanent place on the breakaway circuit. Now that many stars are leaving the breakaway league after the DP World Tour’s ultimatum to pick a side, he has a real chance to become a permanent LIV golfer. And yet, he remains uncertain about what lies ahead. But his immediate priorities have now shifted.

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Speaking after his opening round at the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final in Mallorca on October 29, Catlin admitted that he could not predict whether LIV would offer him a full-time position for its proposed 2027 campaign. When The Scotsman asked if he was getting the same information as other players, he described the situation as a bit of a holding pattern.

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“You know, I don’t know what they are all giving out to the players, so I don’t really know if I am or I’m not,” he told The Scotsman. “There’s been some information shared, but I don’t know if that’s what everybody is getting or that’s what I’m getting. It just seems like they are in a bit of a holding pattern. I’m just focusing on what I can do and the opportunities that are in front of me.”

Catlin’s comments came at a particularly interesting time for LIV Golf. Several high-profile players have announced their departures as the circuit attempts to transition into a new business model.

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When asked whether the recent departures could create an opportunity for him to secure a permanent LIV contract, John Catlin simply said, “Nobody knows.”

He further acknowledged that several developments remained outside his control. This makes it difficult to determine what opportunities might become available.

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While LIV’s future remains unclear, John Catlin appears to have a more defined objective elsewhere.

The 35-year-old is competing at the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final in Mallorca, where a strong performance could help him regain his DP World Tour card for the following season.

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Catlin began the tournament impressively, carding a six-under-par 66 at Club de Golf Alcanada on October 29. His opening-round performance left him just one stroke behind the leader.

He made it clear that his attention was firmly on the competition and the opportunity to return to a tour he knows well.

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“I’m just trying to take it week by week and do the best I can. I know what the DP World Tour is, I know what it’s about and it is something I can definitely get behind. I think it’s a great tour and it gives players a great pathway to the PGA Tour and that’s definitely been a goal of mine since I was a little kid. I’m pretty clear on that. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m trying to play as well as I can and earn that card back,” he said.

Catlin is no stranger to success in Europe. He has three DP World Tour victories to his name. He won the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama and the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle in 2020. Then he won the Austrian Open title in 2021.

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John Catlin’s current predicament connects to his earlier attempts to establish himself in LIV Golf. His association with the league developed through reserve appearances, where he stepped in for injured players.

He replaced Charles Howell III at LIV Golf UK 2024 and also contributed to the team victory the same year. His efforts to secure a permanent LIV position became particularly significant during the 2024 season.

Catlin led the Asian Tour’s International Series rankings for much of the year. However, Joaquin Niemann’s victory at the season-ending PIF Saudi International changed the standings. Catlin subsequently entered the LIV Golf Promotions event in December 2024. That attempt also proved unsuccessful.

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He had also held discussions with several LIV teams, but those conversations did not result in a permanent contract. He eventually confirmed that he would continue as a reserve for the 2025 season.

But now, like almost all golfers, including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, and others who left the rebel league recently, he is looking to get back on the DP World Tour.

This adds to the uncertainty. LIV Golf has announced a $300 million investment from BC Partners and is undergoing a restructuring through bankruptcy. However, LIV Golf reportedly needs to retain enough golfers for a viable tournament next year to gain the funding.

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Evidence also suggests uncertainty extends beyond players who have not secured permanent contracts.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns that we are not sure of,” Adrian Meronk said while speaking about the difficulty of making decisions while LIV’s future remained unclear.

Another important factor in Catlin’s current position is his recent success on the Asian Tour.

Just four days before speaking in Mallorca, the American claimed a five-shot victory at the Link Hong Kong Open. With that victory, he secured his first appearance at the Masters and a place in the 2027 Open Championship.

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The next phase of LIV Golf will depend on more than securing investment and announcing a new ownership model. The league must also establish a competitive structure that attracts players and gives them confidence about their professional futures.

John Catlin has been waiting for a permanent LIV opportunity for some time. This time, however, the uncertainty extends beyond his place on a team to the competition’s future.