The PGA Tour’s two-tier model splits the sport. Patrick Cantlay publicly backed it, but has abstained from the vote. The Tour’s sweeping changes to its competitive model will prove to be a landmark decision. Abandoning confusing season schedules for a lucrative two-tier model involving relegation and promotion, CEO Brian Rolapp’s yearlong tenure is delivering on his promise to pit the best players against each other at the top level. Fresh after shooting 65 at the Travelers’ Championship amid a mixed campaign, veteran golfer Patrick Cantlay seemed to agree with the plan.

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“Yeah, I think as we’ve heard for a while now, getting the best guys together more often is a big thing for fans. I think this system’s going to do that,” Cantlay told reporters at the TPC River Highlands.

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On Tuesday, Rolapp announced the newly approved model. The tour will be split into a Championship Series and a Challenger Series, allowing progression between the tiers based on performance and wins.

“Yeah, I think like with anything, the details matter. So we’re just going to have to get to work and get all those details right. It’s a complicated system, but I think given the work that we’ve done and how everyone’s going at this problem, we’re going to get it right.” Cantlay added.

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Although the system is a response to fans’ complaints regarding competition levels and scheduling issues, the upcoming model is indeed intricate. The Championship Series features 120 players with $20M purses and 36-hole cuts. The tier will include 23-24 events a year, such as the Players Championship, season-ending events, and more. Around 90 players will keep their spots in the league, while the top 20 will be promoted from the lower level.

On the other hand, the Challenger Series will serve as a breeding ground for upcoming talent, taking the mantle from the Korn Ferry Tour. 144 players will compete in 20 events, with 72-hole tournaments and $4 million purses. While jumping into the Championship mid-season is possible, only those who win twice on the lower level can do so. Otherwise, they must compete throughout the season to earn that spot. But what does that mean for Patrick Cantlay?

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While the tour has yet to release its eligibility criteria for either tier, Cantlay’s World Ranking at 37 puts him in good standing for the Championship. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has endured an interesting 2026. His three top-10 finishes are offset by a missed cut at the US Open this month. The 34-year-old hasn’t won on the tour since the 2022 BMW Championship, but has made the cut in 10 out of 13 events in 2026. But performances haven’t been the only hindrance.

An illness led to him missing the Cadillac Championship in April, adding another hurdle to an otherwise decent campaign. But at his current pace, Cantlay seems fit for a run at the highest tier of Rolapp’s revised model. Yet his involvement in the implementation of this model is intriguing.

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As per Irish Golfer, Patrick Cantlay abstained from the PGA Tour board vote to ratify the changes. Given Rolapp’s insistence on conferring with players regarding the “dynamic nature” of this model, it remains unclear why Cantlay denied his input.

Cantlay’s supposed switch to approving the upcoming model is hardly an isolated incident, with a giant of the sport also aligning with Rolapp’s idea despite initial rebuke.

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Rory McIlroy’s initial disdain for the new PGA Tour model didn’t last long

Patrick Cantlay avoiding a vote may have uncomfortable connotations, but World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was upfront about his dislike of the upcoming competitive model. With Challenger Series being regarded as Track 2, the Northern Irishman wasn’t too impressed with the fate of certain courses.

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“Track 2 is a glorified Korn Ferry event. That’s what track 2 is going to be,” he said, while speaking about the Canadian Open. McIlroy’s comments clearly courted controversy, prompting Brian Rolapp to intervene.

Rolapp responded by clarifying that the Challenger Series will be held at prominent venues for healthy purses, dispelling any comparisons with the Korn Ferry event. The clarification appears to have swayed McIlroy. Since the announcement on Tuesday, McIlroy has expressed immense approval for the plan. He has hailed it as a “positive step for professional golf”, awarding “meritocracy and creating a structure that will serve both players and fans.”

As the tour reinvents itself to ensure better competition and fan support, widespread approval from McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay seems certain.