‘A Disgrace’: Jason Day’s Augusta Outfit Draws Massive Fan Backlash (Again)

Jason Day is not known to follow traditions very strictly. His outfits have been a constant source of controversy over the years. And with the Augusta Masters round the corner, the golfer has decided to turn up the heat significantly in the preceding days.

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“Jason Day, avid bird watcher,” read a caption on X from Golf.com.

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Attached was one picture of Day’s outfits from Augusta. While he wore a white polo t-shirt, his vest was garnering all the spotlight. With prints of birds all over the light-yellow vest, it surely was not very subtle from Day.

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The outfits came as part of a collaboration between Jason Day and Malbon Golf, which started in 2024. Day, a former World No. 1 golfer and major champion, gave Malbon Golf not only credibility but also increased visibility through his signature style. This transformation was also a reflection of Day’s mentality after his injury, as he felt less constrained and more confident about himself.

Speaking about the idea behind the outfit, Stephen Malbon said, “If you are on the course and you are tuned in with nature and know the sounds of birds, you’ll make more birdies. It’s inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning. I’ve been sending the noises of the birds to Jason for the last six months. Hopefully, he’s trying to stay in touch with nature.”

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However, fans haven’t been particularly fond of this partnership. So, they couldn’t buy Malbon’s words and rushed to the comment section to chime in with their takes.

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Fans give their two cents on Jason Day’s Masters outfit

“Trying his best to be even more unlikable than he is,” one fan wrote bluntly, as another expressed disbelief, saying, “Apparently, this is sold out on Malbon’s website already”.

Well, Day has often tried to pull away from golf’s traditional aesthetics, which many fans see as attention-seeking.

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At the 2024 Masters, Day wore very loose pants and an unconventional Malbon vest that stood so far out of the ordinary for a sport such as golf that it quickly gained viral attention for being so out of place. The controversy did not stop there, as the Masters organizers actually stopped the play in the middle to tell him to take off his “busy” vest because of its excessive branding. Again, a year later, at a PGA Tour match, he was told to cover up a large logo.

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Fast-forward to the current season when Malbon Golf released Day’s entire wardrobe collection for the 2026 Masters, featuring his outfit for the tournament held at the Augusta National for five consecutive days.

And Day’s outfit for Tuesday was especially noteworthy in this regard. Many joked that it looked like he was headed to a fishing trip. Adding to that, according to a news update from Sports Illustrated, Malbon and Day wanted to sport a top-to-bottom matching bird print tee and lower during the opening round on Thursday. Unfortunately, the authorities did not allow it, and Day was asked to ditch his idea.

Speaking in defense after the backlash, Malbon said, “We did a birdwatching vest with special pockets; everyone thinks it’s a tackle, like a fly-fishing vest, but it’s actually a birdwatching vest. They loved everything because it was tasteful. It wasn’t just jacking the green and yellow color combo and doing the same thing people have been doing forever.”

“I just hope he’s getting paid a lot of money for these clown outfits. Don’t get me started on the bag. It looks like a road construction pylon on steroids,” wrote another fan. Summarizing that all, another wrote, “a disgrace”.

For what it’s worth, though, the company seems to have put a lot of thought behind the overall outfit.

Malbon founder Stephen Malbon revealed that the concept behind the outfit was pitched playfully, even involving audio clips of bird sounds that left Day amused. Alongside these, Malbon as a brand is expanding its presence at Augusta. They have introduced new lifestyle-focused experiences, including birdwatching sessions and floral arrangement classes led by Cathy Malbon.

Also, besides the instruction for solid pants, the bird theme seems to have earned the approval of the officials this time.

“This is one of the ugliest photos I have ever seen,” came criticism from another user. And one said, “More like avid attention seeker.”

Perhaps, though, Day might not be paying any attention to the noise.

The relationship that Jason Day shares with Augusta goes beyond his attire. Jason arrives at least a week earlier, after the women have vacated the grounds following the Women’s Amateur tournament, and strolls around the back nine in almost complete solitude.

“It’s the most peaceful nine holes you can have on a golf course all year,” he says. “It’s magical.”

This connection has been there since 2011, when Jason, at just 23 years old, expressed his desire to quit the game of golf while sitting in his motorhome the night before the Masters event, only to finish in the second position. A repeat of the same happened again in 2013 as he ended up in second place again.

Now, in his 15th appearance, he seems clear about his goals. “I shouldn’t say I think; I know I have the game,” he said. If that happens, he will have a good answer for the naysayers.