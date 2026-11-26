Somewhere between the turkey and the pie, someone at the table will ask what you’re thankful for. It’s a prerogative. And one will quickly say “family,” “health,” and “a roof over your head,” and you’ll mean every word.

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But if you’re a golfer, there’s a second list tucked away at the back of your mind. It’s hard to explain that one to your relatives—if they aren’t golfers themselves, that is. Because beyond the birdies, there are a few small miracles, convenient lies, and unexpected pleasures that make this frustrating game worth coming back to.

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This Thanksgiving, let’s take a moment to appreciate five of them

1. The Gimme Putt

First up, the gimme. The one unofficial rule that saves golfers from a little emotional trauma.

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A scenario that must’ve popped into our heads is, “You’ve rolled your first putt up to about three feet.” It should be easy, but your hands suddenly feel like they belong to someone else. You take one practice stroke, then another, and glance up just long enough to catch your buddy’s eye. Then come the sweetest words in golf: “That’s good.”



You scoop up the ball before he can change his mind. Nothing was signed, but the deal is clear: he saves you today, and you return the favor a few holes later.

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And for that we are thankful.



Even the greats understand. At the 1969 Ryder Cup, with the whole contest down to the final green, Jack Nicklaus holed his par putt and picked up Tony Jacklin’s marker, conceding a short one that sealed the first tie in the event’s history. Jacklin has recalled what Nicklaus told him, as reported by Golf Monthly:

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“I don’t think you would have missed it, but I wasn’t going to give you the chance, either.”

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The USA kept the Cup, and a friendship began. Your Saturday match has less riding on it, but the kindness feels familiar.

2. The 18th-Hole Miracle

By the 18th, you’re cooked. Your scorecard needs a calculator, and you’ve quietly considered selling your clubs. So you swing without a single swing thought, and the ball flies dead straight. The approach finds the green. Two putts later, you’ve made a par that wouldn’t look out of place on Sunday television! A feeling to rejoice.

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Suddenly, those misses on the previous 17 holes very confidently feel like a misunderstanding. It must be, right?

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That confidence makes one strut a little taller, and before you’ve reached the car, you’re asking the group chat about next week.

And for that miracle, we are thankful.

3. Tree-mendous Luck

You know it’s trouble the moment you hit it. Your ball is slicing toward the white stakes; someone mutters “uh-oh,” and you’re already digging in your pocket for another one.

But well, well, there’s a surprise element. The ball smacks a pine at what sounds like 140 mph and rockets out, four adults watch in silence as the ball rockets out and settles in the middle of the fairway.

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But, of course, one will shrug, as if you’d measured the angle, “Just how I drew it up.”



Deep down, you know what you got away with. When Golf Digest hit 60 shots through trees in a 2017 test, only two found the green. So when the wood joins your team, you accept the gift and walk off before it changes its mind.

And for that tree (or the lack thereof), we are thankful.



4. The Beverage Cart

Some stretches of a round offer no miracles at all. You’ve lost two balls, the group ahead is crawling, and the conversation has dried up. Then you hear that little motor, spot the cart coming over the hill, and the whole foursome comes back to life.



Wallets come out. The guy who was furious thirty seconds ago is cheerfully offering to buy the round. You pay far too much for a hot dog, drag a line of mustard across it, and somehow it beats anything you’d make at home. Even if you wave the cart past, it’s comforting to know it’ll be back in a couple of holes.

And for that warm, fussy feeling, we are thankful.

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5. Selective Memory

Ask a golfer on Tuesday about the weekend, and you won’t hear about the six triple bogeys. You’ll hear about the 7-iron. He remembers the yardage, the breeze, the soft click off the face, and the way the ball sat down near the flag.

Three years later, he’ll still be telling it, possibly with the ball a few feet closer.

And for the gift of remembering only the good shots, we are thankful.