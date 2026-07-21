‘A Little Challenging’: Jon Rahm Talks About PGA Tour System That Puts European Tour on the Losing Side

After LIV Golf entered the sport, the PGA Tour announced several changes in 2022. Led by former Commissioner Jay Monahan, it included a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour that created a pathway for its top 10 non-exempt players to earn PGA Tour cards. They introduced further sweeping changes earlier this year. Speaking to the media ahead of LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club, Jon Rahm admitted he isn’t fully aware of the PGA Tour’s latest changes but raised concerns about the 10-card initiative each season.

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“I don’t think it’s great for the tour. I would say as great as it is for the players, to lose your 10 best players of the year that weren’t already PGA TOUR members to the PGA TOUR can be a little challenging, but it’s a great pathway for players to get to the tour they desire to play in. But as far as what Pablo [Larrazabal] said, I don’t know enough to give you an answer.”

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The 10-card pathway’s future beyond 2027 remains unclear, though Rolapp signaled openness to renewal. The agreement itself with the DP World Tour began in June 2023.

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Rolapp hasn’t committed to renewing the cards but praised the DP World Tour partnership, per the BBC. As for Pablo Larrazabal, he had a similar complaint about the 10 non-exempt players. In a conversation with Flushing It, he blamed the 10-card exodus for weakening the DP World Tour field strength and OWGR rankings.

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“Those cards have to disappear. We are losing too much talent on the DP World Tour. When I started we could easily be top 50 in the world (OWGR) playing here. Now it’s tough.

“We’re in the weakest position we’ve ever been in probably.”

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Rahm paid all the outstanding fines to the DP World Tour to compete at The Open last week, since the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanction the major.

Rahm’s concerns came after another announcement. The Golf Channel reported that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have formed a new multi-year alliance with the Asian Tour. They aim to create more commercial and playing opportunities for Asian golfers and establish pathways for top Asian Tour players to the DP World Tour and its feeder circuit.

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The deal was a significant setback for LIV Golf because the Asian Tour has closely aligned itself with LIV since 2021. Not to mention, it served as a pathway for players into its ecosystem. Starting in 2027, the DP World Tour will also resume co-sanctioning selected Asian Tour events. It appears that as troubles escalate for LIV Golf, one of its players is pointing out issues in the DP World Tour’s deal with the PGA.