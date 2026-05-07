‘A Little Scary’: Xander Schauffele Opens Up on Rory McIlroy Threat Ahead of $20M PGA Tour Event

Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy have shared Quail Hollow plenty of times, but 2024 stood out. McIlroy birdied his way through the back nine and won by five shots, leaving Schauffele in second place. Now both are back on the same course, fighting at the $20 million Truist Championship, and McIlroy is coming after winning his second Masters, and Schauffele watched that happen, too. So, he knows exactly what is coming.

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Xander Schauffele told the media, “His best club was his worst club, and he still won the tournament. That’s a little scary, obviously, if you’re competing against him. That being his driver. But a week like this week, usually he’s hitting his driver on most holes, and it’s the best club in his bag most times. It’s a nice thing to watch him hit driver, and it’s definitely a good property to be able to fly it about 330 yards on.”

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The numbers back up exactly why Schauffele used the word “scary.” Through 36 holes at Augusta, McIlroy hit just 13 of 28 fairways and was 90th out of 91 players in driving accuracy. He was the only other player on that list ahead of Davis Riley, who finished 30 shots back. But the spray didn’t stop McIlroy from leading the entire field in driving distance, averaging 334 yards per measured drive, five yards ahead of the next closest competitor. He birdied Nos. 7, 8, and 13 with that same driver they were writing off.

Augusta was no different. For the season overall, McIlroy is 61st on Tour in driving accuracy, hitting 60.20% of fairways in 2026. But he’s averaging 315.5 yards off the tee and is still No. 1 in SG: Off-the-Tee. The inaccuracy is a known feature. What he produces despite it is the real problem for all the rest.

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USA Today via Reuters PGA, Golf Herren Ryder Cup Day Three Rounds, Sep 26, 2021 Haven, Wisconsin, USA Team Europe player Rory McIlroy and Team USA player Xander Schauffele on first tee during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, 26.09.2021 11:04:17, 16833706, Whistling Straits, PGA, Team Europe, Team USA, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTerada-USAxTODAYxSportsx 16833706

Quail Hollow sharpens that concern for Schauffele personally. Recalling the 2024 Truist Championship, where McIlroy shot a final-round 65 to win at 17-under, Schauffele was candid.

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“I remember that this week, when we lost, I think Rory went on some tear on the back nine. It was close for like a breath, and then it was an absolute disaster for me.”

It was McIlroy’s fourth victory at this Charlotte event, and Schauffele was left in second place again. Their head-to-head record supports that. Beyond that, McIlroy beat Schauffele 3&2 in Ryder Cup singles, another high-pressure setting where the result went one way.

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What makes this week different is that McIlroy arrives at Quail Hollow as a 2x Masters champion, having completed the career Grand Slam in 2025 and now carrying form that looks genuinely impossible to stop. His TaylorMade Qi4D driver, set at 7.5 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft built for low spin and maximum speed, is the weapon Schauffele pointed to and called “a nice thing to watch.”

Well, #2 wasn’t the only thing he talked about. Schauffele knows this course well, but winning here remains unfinished business.

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Xander Schauffele eyes redemption at a course that has tested him before

Schauffele also finished runner-up there when he lost to Wyndham Clark in 2023. The course itself leaves no room for errors. At 7,583 yards with 61 bunkers, seven water hazard holes, and Bermudagrass greens running near 13 on the Stimpmeter, Quail Hollow finds every weakness in a player’s game eventually. Schauffele knows the course better than most. His admission that ball striking and the short game need to “click at the same time” wasn’t just words in the air.

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The Green Mile makes that even clearer. Holes 16 through 18 played over a stroke above par last year, and the 18th, a 494-yard par 4 with a creek running the entire left side, is where good rounds have unraveled here for years. Schauffele’s specific strategy of pushing the driver on that hole to shorten the iron is the kind of detail that only comes from studying a hole closely after careful observation.

As if it wasn’t enough that even the weather complicated things further this week. Rain and a cold front arrived early, compressing tee times into an 11:00 to 1:00 window. Schauffele acknowledged the field would likely face the same conditions, which takes away any weather-related excuse. Everyone gets the same test, but the question is who handles it best.