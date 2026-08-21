‘A Lot Against Us’: Bryson DeChambeau Sounds Alarm on LIV’s Future After Rory McIlroy’s Cutting Remarks

At LIV Golf Indianapolis on Thursday, a reporter asked Bryson DeChambeau how he manages to separate his job on the course from the diplomatic balancing act he carries behind the scenes. The timing made the question sharper than usual. One day earlier, Rory McIlroy stood in front of cameras ahead of the BMW Championship and openly questioned whether Jon Rahm and DeChambeau had brought value to LIV. DeChambeau’s response traced the outline of a league running short on time, and it landed squarely on LIV Golf’s future.

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At the podium in Indianapolis, DeChambeau said LIV is fighting real headwinds as the season winds down under a cloud of uncertainty. He hasn’t put it that plainly very often over three years of defending the league.

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“We definitely have a lot against us, but I think behind the scenes we’ve got a lot of people that are working hard to make this possible,” he said.

The obstacles are real. LIV canceled its scheduled season finale in Michigan, leaving Indianapolis as the final LIV event of the 2026 season, amid continuing uncertainty over what comes next. CEO Scott O’Neil says a new lead investor has agreed to replace the Saudi Public Investment Fund, but he still hasn’t named who that is. The league is also racing to finalize its funding agreement, with O’Neil targeting September to close the deal. Jon Rahm’s future with the league is up in the air.

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DeChambeau didn’t stop at the obstacles. He brought up Steyn City in South Africa, stops in Australia and the U.K., and a 2023 event in Nashville he called unforgettable, all as proof LIV has built something real across continents.

“If works, it works. If it doesn’t, we’ll figure things out, and time will move on,” he said.

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McIlroy sees it differently. Speaking to reporters in St. Louis, he was asked whether returning LIV players would add value to the PGA Tour. But McIlroy instead questioned whether LIV itself had received meaningful value from its biggest signings. He went further, warning Rahm and DeChambeau that any path back to the PGA Tour would be a difficult one, since the returning-player terms Brooks Koepka accepted earlier in the year are no longer on the table.

DeChambeau closed his remarks by asking for patience rather than certainty.

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“And I would say that time heals things. I hope people can see that we actually bring value to the game of golf. And, you know, my wish is that, you know, people give us one more shot and be open-minded.”

Where this goes next isn’t up to either of them. The identity of LIV’s new investor, the resolution of Rahm’s contract, and whether a 2027 season even happens will decide whether DeChambeau’s optimism holds up better than McIlroy’s skepticism.