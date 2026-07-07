‘A Lot of Hospital Visits’: Golf Pro Recalls Chronic Illness Struggle After Sealing The Open Championship Spot

David Howard just booked his ticket to the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. However, not too long ago, the Cork amateur wasn’t sure if he would live to see his 27th birthday, let alone tee up alongside Rory McIlroy in a major championship. Speaking on the Dan on Golf Podcast, Howard shared his struggles and the impact they have had on him.

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“So I was diagnosed at the age of seven with cystic fibrosis, which is more of a lung disease, kind of a chronic illness,” Howard said on the show. “A lot of hospital visits for the first kind of up until 18. It’s very common to be in the hospital very frequently; it could be in there for a couple of weeks at a time, getting IV antibiotics, and just being very sick a lot of the time.”

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Howard has managed his chronic disease for almost as long as he has lived. Even after things improved, the illnesses resurfaced in a different form during the COVID shutdown. He shared that he went through a period of psychosis due to the medications and self-isolation and described it as one of the lowest points in his life.

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He credits his swing coach, Kevin Morris, at Fota Island, for their support on the course. Additionally, his physiotherapist, a psychologist, and his medical team at the Cork University Hospital under Professor Barry Plant helped him find his way back to the game.

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His parents have also worked hard to help him during his tough time with the disease. They have funded and raised funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland since his diagnosis, and Howard has continued that himself, raising over £3,000 through a birdie-based challenge early this year.

He has found real relief since 2019, when modulator drugs became available to him. Howard has said the medication has changed his daily life almost overnight. He now takes Kaftrio and Kalydeco every day to manage his cystic fibrosis. Despite all the setbacks, Howard has been persistent in the competition. His road to competitive golf didn’t start on a traditional path either.

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He first picked up the game through pitch-and-putt, winning an All-Ireland under-16 title before switching to the full sport. For years, he balanced golf around a full-time job as a mechanic at Audi Cork. He completed his apprenticeship and earned his qualification. He later stepped away from that career for around 18 months to focus on golf full-time.

Through years of persistent efforts, Howard has qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He entered the final qualifying at Dundonald Links as a reserve, but he made the most of the opportunity. He fired rounds of 69 and 71 across the 36-hole test, finishing four under to tie for second.

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Howard now looks forward to making his major championship debut at Royal Birkdale, competing for the silver medal awarded to the tournament’s leading amateur.