“A Lot of Stress”: Xander Schauffele Admits Presidents Cup Win Was Way Harder Than Expected

It was back in 1998 that the International team secured its first Presidents Cup victory. Five years later, the biennial team event ended in a tie. But since then, the International side has been unable to claim another win. However, the last two editions have seen Team USA face its biggest challenges in years, with this year’s edition last month proving particularly difficult. And that struggle brought plenty of stress for two-time major champion Xander Schauffele.

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“Chicago was very stressful,” Schauffele said ahead of the Baycurrent Classic. “We played really well on Sunday, but our backs were against the wall and probably came off the course pretty tired after what was a pretty big battle. I think we’re all elated and very happy to win, but it definitely took a lot more out of me than I thought. So happy with the win, but a lot of stress as well.”

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Schauffele’s stress was understandable, considering the American side had to stage a remarkable comeback to secure a 17-13 victory. After the opening four-ball session, Team USA held a narrow 3-2 lead. However, that advantage did not last long, as the International side delivered a clean sweep in Friday’s foursomes, winning all five matches to flip the script and take a commanding 7-3 lead.

It was the largest advantage the International side had held after two days of action since its victory in 1998. Interestingly, at the 2024 edition, the International team also secured a clean sweep on Friday. However, the Americans were able to stage one of the biggest comebacks in Presidents Cup history. In 2026, Team USA began clawing its way back on Saturday.

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They won the morning four-ball session 2.5-1.5 before the afternoon foursomes ended in a 2-2 draw. That left the International team with a three-point lead at 10.5-7.5 heading into Sunday’s singles. What followed was the largest final-day comeback in Presidents Cup history, as Team USA dominated the 12 singles matches and collected 9.5 of 12 points.

As for the 32-year-old himself, Schauffele won the anchor singles match 2&1 over Ryan Fox after helping stem the deficit with a Saturday foursomes win, providing a key full point in the U.S. team’s record Sunday comeback.

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Regardless, with the team event behind him, Xander Schauffele will have the momentum of a win behind him as he tees it up at the Baycurrent Classic on October 8 at Japan’s Yokohama Country Club.

Xander Schauffele reveals his “first priority” for this week

This year will mark Schauffele’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, where he returns as the defending champion. However, his victory last year was far from straightforward, as the field had to battle severe weather conditions throughout the event. But after going through a couple of practice rounds yesterday and today, Schauffele feels the course is in “good shape, all things considered.”

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He was then asked about the key to navigating the course, prompting the 32-year-old to reveal his top priority for the week.

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“I think keeping it in the fairways is very important,” he said. “The rough is difficult to gauge coming into the greens. In order to be aggressive, I think last year I hit a fair amount of fairways, and that definitely opened up a lot of the holes. That would probably be my first priority for the week.”

The event holds a deep personal connection for Schauffele, who has been visiting Japan since he was nine years old to see his grandparents. But this year is particularly special, as the two-time major champion has brought his son to the event for the first time. And there is a heartwarming reason behind the decision.

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Schauffele and his wife, Maya, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Victor, in August last year. Naturally, the 32-year-old is using the event to “introduce my son to” his grandparents, and he expects “a lot of generations of family will be there.”

It appears that after a stressful week in Chicago, Xander Schauffele intends to enjoy some family bliss while competing in Japan.