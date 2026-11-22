Speaking after Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship 2026, Billy Horschel graded his season an “F.” Now, after the second round of the RSM Classic, the American professional rated it an “F-Plus” because his disappointing 2026 season ended with another missed cut at the final Fall event. But his post-round comments at the RSM Classic revealed something far more significant than a poor week.

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The veteran golfer believes a gap in his rehabilitation following major hip surgery may have prevented him from returning to his best form and retaining the full exempt PGA Tour card for 2027. And, as he admitted himself, it was potentially a mistake he and his team could have avoided.

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“But I think in the sense of Todd and I talking about this week and why some days, you know, some days and some weeks the hip seems to be stable in the sense of I load into it and holds and other weeks like this week’s been a challenge, it sort of just gives out in the backswing, I think it’s a pure strength factor,” Billy Horschel said about struggling with the hip motion at the RSM Classic.

He acknowledged that his condition is getting better, but there is something he and his team failed to do.

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“Yeah, it has, but I don’t think we’ve worked on it — I don’t think we — when we look back on it, it’s probably a misstep by us,” he added. “When you gain more mobility, you need to have more strength in it now to be able to withstand the tension, you know, what I’m putting into the backswing to be able to hold its position. It’s just as strong as it was last year before the hip surgery, but needs to be stronger now because I have more mobility in it. So it’s something that we’re going to have to address this offseason.”

Horschel arrived at Sea Island knowing he needed a strong finish to secure a place inside the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings and retain his fully exempt PGA Tour status for 2027. However, rounds of 71 and 74 left him at 3 over, five shots outside the 2-under cut line.

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His closing stretch featured consecutive bogeys at the 16th and 17th followed by a double bogey at the 18th. The windy and rainy conditions made matters worse for him.

But the 39-year-old did not blame the difficult playing conditions for his late collapse at the RSM Classic. Instead, he acknowledged that his final holes reflected the problems that had followed him throughout the season.

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Billy Horschel underwent right-hip surgery in May 2025 after withdrawing from the Zurich Classic in April because of persistent discomfort. The procedure addressed a labrum tear, hip impingement, and two microfractures. The damage was more extensive than initially anticipated, and recovery kept him out of competition for about six months.

He missed the 2025 PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship, while his Ryder Cup hopes also disappeared. Despite the lengthy rehabilitation, Horschel returned to competitive golf at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September 2025.

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Considering the nature of the procedure, his subsequent workload was impressive. He played 31 PGA Tour events in 2026, more than many other players on Tour, without experiencing any major physical setbacks.

However, playing regularly did not necessarily mean his hip had fully recovered.

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Horschel explained that the first three to three-and-a-half months of the season were particularly difficult because his hip could not withstand the physical demands of tournament golf. Things began improving around April, when he needed less daily treatment and care to manage the joint. He still skipped the BMW PGA Championship 2026 because he needed FedExCup points after his poor PGA Tour season.

But the RSM Classic press conference brought another aspect of his recovery into focus.

According to Horschel, the surgery had significantly improved his hip’s range of motion. Before the procedure, he had only around 2 to 3 degrees of internal rotation. That figure increased to about 15 to 18 degrees after surgery.

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While the improvement was encouraging, it also created a new physical requirement.

The added mobility meant his hip needed more strength to stay stable when he loaded into it during his backswing. Therefore, he believes the issue is primarily strength-related rather than mobility or swing mechanics.

Speaking about the challenges he faced at the RSM Classic, he said that he had done the hard part at the 16th by finding the fairway. However, a misjudgment of the wind left his approach plugged in a bunker. Although he played a good recovery shot, he failed to convert the putt before hitting a heavy 7-iron at the 17th.

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For Horschel, those mistakes reflected a much bigger problem.

“My game has not been consistent enough. It’s not been anywhere where it’s been the last decade. My ball-striking hasn’t been as reliable,” he admitted.

The distinction is important. Horschel is not suggesting that his return to competition was necessarily premature or that the surgery failed. Instead, he has identified a potential gap and inconsistency in the rehabilitation process.

He also believes it can be corrected.

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The golfer said he and his team would address the strength issue during the offseason, hoping to give the hip the stability it needs to withstand the demands of his swing.

Losing full PGA Tour status changes Billy Horschel’s schedule, but he has a plan for 2027

The RSM Classic result carried consequences beyond another missed cut. Horschel entered the tournament projected around 101st in the FedExCup Fall standings. He had a chance to get back into the top 100, but after missing the cut, his current projected finish in the FedExCup Fall standings is 105th.

It is a significant change for a player who had maintained full status since 2013. Horschel had previously experienced a difficult season in 2023, finishing 111th in the FedExCup standings. However, the eligibility rules at the time allowed him to retain full status despite that finish.

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He used that setback as an example of how a player can rebuild his position without guaranteed access to Signature Events.

Billy Horschel pointed to his own 2024 campaign, when he qualified for the Tour Championship after recovering from the previous year’s struggles. He also highlighted the performances of Jackson Suber, Ben Kohles, and Doug Ghim in 2026 as examples of players who made the most of limited playing opportunities.

Although he has lost full exemption, Horschel is not facing a complete absence from the PGA Tour next season. He retains conditional status and expects to play more than 20 events in 2027.

He also believes he will gain entry into most open PGA Tour tournaments, although certain events could present a challenge. But he has plans for that.

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“I’m pretty much going to get in pretty much every open event on the PGA Tour. Probably not Phoenix, I’m going to have to make a call to Chance Cozby, who I’ve had a relationship with at Ping for a long time. I think they get one or two sponsor exemptions and there’s going to be a lot of guys pushing for that, so that’s going to be a tough one,” Horschel said.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner also believes a major championship is still in his future.

Despite a season in which he missed the cut in 13 of 31 starts, he is surprisingly upbeat about what lies ahead.

He admitted that finishing outside the top 100 was difficult to accept, especially because he hadn’t lost full status since 2012. However, he made it clear that the result would not change his ambitions.

“I’ve got to work hard this offseason so I can come back and get back to where I believe my game still can be and still compete with the best players in the world and still move up that top in the World Ranking, and I still believe there’s a major in my future. I just have to work hard, I have to work on the right things, I have to get better,” he added.

If Billy Horschel and his team can address the rehabilitation gap during the offseason, the American professional believes he still has plenty left to achieve. His 2026 season may have earned an F, but he is far from ready to accept that grade as a verdict on his future.