‘A No One’: Charley Hull Turns Savage as She Shuts Down Hate Comment About Her Wimbledon Invitation

The LPGA is currently on a break before next week’s Amundi Evian Championship on July 9. So, before the fourth major of the season, Charley Hull took a detour and headed to one of tennis’ most iconic settings: Wimbledon. She shared pictures of herself from the event on her Instagram, and almost everyone loved them, except one user who made sure to express themselves on her post, but the English golfer was quick to shut them down in her iconic, humorous style.

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“Scarping the barrel to fill the seats inviting a no one in golf ..,” the user wrote in the comments.

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“@spice_2110 number 4 in the world maybe a no one but u still follow me 😉,” came her reply.

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Wimbledon’s Royal Box on Center Court is traditionally used to honor sporting figures and other distinguished guests. And it’s not like anyone can head there and reserve a spot. Seating is by invitation only from the All England Club chair and follows a strict smart‑dress protocol.

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The user tried to take a subtle jab, implying that Charley Hull is no one, and yet the All England Club invited her. Hull ranks World No. 5 overall and climbed to No. 3 earlier this year—hardly a no one.

Like all sporting celebrities, the All England Club had invited the 30-year-old to Wimbledon.

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“Golf clothes off, dress on and strawberries & cream in my belly 😅🎾🍓😂. Loved spending the day at @Wimbledon with my caddy Adam! Always an honour to be invited to the royal box. Thanks for having me,” she wrote as a caption to the carousel Instagram post she uploaded.

The post featured multiple images of Hull posing from the Royal Box and elsewhere. One of those images was with her caddie, Adam Woodward, and another showed a cream-and-strawberry dish.

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Hull was wearing a light, elegant lace midi dress in a pale, icy blue. It had a high neckline, which is usually seen at Wimbledon, short sleeves, and a belted waist. The three-time LPGA winner paired it with white open-toe heels and a small quilted baby-blue handbag.

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The 30-year-old isn’t the only celebrity golfer invited to Wimbledon. Rory McIlroy was there a few days ago with his wife, Erica. Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose had also been spotted. Besides golfers, David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Andy Murray, and Princess Catherine were also there.

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Just 3 days to go before the scheduled break ends. The LPGA scheduled the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from June 25 to June 28, 2026. Then there’s the Amundi Evian Championship running from July 9 to July 12, 2026. Between these back-to-back majors, the LPGA has left a free week for professionals to rest.

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The English professional missed the cut at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. After carding rounds of 73-73, she was two-over 146, while the cut was at one-over. She, along with Minjee Lee, was one of the biggest names missing the cut at the third major of the season.

But now, Hull will prepare for next week. In fact, she has revealed that she is pumped up to win a major this year.

Charley Hull on the motivation to find a breakthrough major victory

Speaking exclusively on the Sky Sports Golf podcast ahead of the KPM Women’s PGA Championship, Hull had said she dreams of past near misses, and there are so many of them.

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In the past decade, Hull has had five runner-up finishes at majors. Four of them came in the past four years. She recently tied for a runner-up finish at the 2026 Women’s Open. Just one shot shy of the winner, Nelly Korda. Last year, she finished tied for second at the AIG Women’s Open.

After so many close finishes, Hull told the Sky Sports Golf podcast it keeps getting sorer and sorer.

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“It [major contention] is like being in a big arena – I love that feeling. I played really well, it just gets sorer and sorer every time I come second in a major.”

While she has had momentary doubts, she also said that when she is playing well, she can beat anybody. However, regarding Nelly Korda, her views are a little different. The English professional admitted that Korda is playing consistently this year. After winning two majors, she will also play with much more confidence.

With another major opportunity around the corner, Hull will soon shift her focus from Center Court back to the fairways as she looks to convert years of near misses into a breakthrough victory.