‘A Remarkable Disparity’: Brandel Chamblee Raises Bigger Questions Over Women’s Golf’s Global Divide

The United States has more money, more golf courses, and a far larger development system than South Korea or Japan. Yet when it comes to producing elite women golfers, both Asian nations leave America well behind. Fifty-five of the world’s top 100 players come from South Korea and Japan, compared with just 12 from the United States. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee highlighted the gap in a post on X, questioning why America’s considerable advantages haven’t produced comparable depth at the highest level of the women’s game.

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Chamblee counted 30 South Korean and 25 Japanese players in the Rolex Women’s World Ranking’s top 100, with Nelly Korda the only American inside the top 19. He also adjusted the figures for population, calculating that South Korea produced roughly 16.5 times as many top-100 women’s players per capita as the United States, while Japan produced around 5.8 times as many. “That is a remarkable disparity,” he wrote, placing it alongside another persistent question in golf: why the United States continues to struggle in the Ryder Cup.

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The numbers raise questions about how the three countries develop their players. The Rolex ranking uses a rolling two-year window and accounts for tournament strength, giving players on established domestic circuits more opportunities to accumulate points. Both the KLPGA and JLPGA offer substantial schedules, television coverage, and sponsorship support, allowing young professionals to build their careers at home before moving to the LPGA Tour.

The United States, meanwhile, has an extensive collegiate system, with hundreds of Division I programs offering scholarships, coaching, and competitive opportunities. Chamblee also pointed to its wealth, facilities, junior organizations, and broader resources. Yet that infrastructure has not produced the same concentration of elite female players.

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His argument went beyond comparing resources and development structures. He raised an equally intriguing question: why have South Korea and Japan achieved such remarkable success in women’s golf without establishing comparable dominance in the men’s game?

If discipline, national culture, or practice habits were the primary reasons behind their success, Chamblee suggested, one might expect similar results among male golfers. That has not happened. The contrast complicates any straightforward cultural explanation and points towards factors more specific to the development of women’s golf in those countries.

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The American pipeline, meanwhile, continues to produce plenty of professional talent, even if that depth has not translated into dominance at the top. The LPGA’s early 2026 results offered a similar picture. American players collected four titles, while South Korean golfers won three, Australians claimed two, and players from Thailand, England and France secured one each. The rookie class also featured 28 players from 14 countries, underlining the international depth of the tour.

That international character is particularly important to the LPGA’s commercial model. The tour relies on players from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and Europe to attract audiences and sponsorship across multiple markets, even as much of its commercial foundation remains in the United States. The gap between its American business base and the international distribution of its leading players makes the question of domestic talent development increasingly significant.

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Korda’s position brings the issue into focus. As the world’s top-ranked player, she was the lone American inside the top 19, leaving the United States with limited representation at the highest level. For a country that remains central to the LPGA’s commercial success, the contrast is difficult to ignore.

Chamblee has not claimed to have a definitive explanation. He said he had his own thoughts on why South Korea and Japan dominate the women’s game without enjoying similar success among men, and hoped to explore the subject with the Golf Central crew at the CME Group Tour Championship in the coming weeks. His post, however, has already raised a question that goes beyond the latest rankings: how have two countries built such formidable pipelines of elite female golfers despite having fewer resources, while the United States has struggled to match their depth?