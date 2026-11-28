East Potomac Golf Links, a public course in Washington that is more than a century old, has been at the center of a legal battle since February. Preservationists and local golfers sued over the federal government’s plan to rebuild it as a championship venue. The case has continued for months under Judge Ana Reyes. Then, the Thanksgiving nor’easter flooded the peninsula, giving President Donald Trump another reason to push for the project.

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As reported by The National Desk, POTUS posted on Truth Social, asserting his reasons for a revamp.

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“Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall—almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides. God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!” Trump wrote.

“As we have been stating, the seawall has to be substantially lifted in order to protect the land and trees from floods. The Course is now dangerous and uninhabitable and has been closed by the Department of the Interior, which is asking Judge Reyes to immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay.”

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“In the end, she will be very proud of the final product. It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case—”A Golf Course for a Golf Course,” Trump added.

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“Trash Island” is the nickname Trump uses for the course. The flooding now gives fresh weight to an argument he has been making for weeks: that the site is unsafe and needs to be rebuilt. In October, he shared photos of felled trees, piled-up debris, and a wall he described as collapsing. He also urged the judge to examine them.

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However, the extent of the storm’s damage has yet to be assessed. Trump’s post included no engineering report or cost estimate. The photo he shared shows flooded fairways and half-submerged trees. The National Weather Service had also warned of coastal flooding in parts of the park ahead of Thursday’s storm.

More importantly, the seawall’s condition was a concern long before the nor’easter arrived. A 2019 National Park Service review of the 3.56-mile wall found it badly deteriorated throughout, with the worst damage at Hains Point. The service had commissioned a study on repairing it back in 2011. Interior’s own plans estimate that replacing it could cost between $150 million and $400 million.

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That existing damage is central to the administration’s latest argument. It is using the flooding as further evidence that urgent repairs cannot wait, arguing that the park needs immediate seawall and safety work. However, Reyes had already heard similar safety arguments and was not convinced. She found that the stated staffing and safety concerns were likely a cover for the proposed redesign.

And that redesign is about much more than repairing the seawall. Under the government’s plan, one 18-hole layout would replace the three existing courses across nearly the entire peninsula. East Potomac is currently the busiest of Washington’s three remaining public courses, recording about 125,000 rounds in 2025, with fees ranging from $17 to $48.

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The proposed changes have already faced several setbacks in court. Reyes stopped further tree removal after about 430 healthy trees had been cut down. She also denied a Justice Department motion to remove her from the case on Oct. 18. Then, on Nov. 14, just hours before the Park Service planned to close most of the park, she issued an order keeping it open.

So, while the flooding could strengthen the case for necessary repairs, it may not do much to advance the larger redevelopment plan. According to Newsweek’s reading of the case, Reyes’ order already allows limited closures for active seawall work and imminent dangers. Any confirmed storm damage could therefore justify repairs, but it would not automatically clear the way for an entirely new course. The government may still have to establish which proposed fixes address immediate hazards and which are part of the larger redesign.

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For now, Reyes has extended her order through Dec. 12, directed the acting Park Service director to testify on Dec. 8, and opened an inquiry into whether government lawyers left out material facts.