A 66-Foot Putt, Eagle Hole-Out & More: Pure Fireworks at Hero World Challenge R3

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The Moving Day at the Hero World Challenge was eventful. Energetic. Racy. And Entertaining. Three is a symbolic number for Scottie Scheffler at Albany. He is aiming for a three-peat at the Hero World Challenge, lest you forget. And the World No.1 started with not one, not two, not three, but five straight 3s on his scorecard.

Separated from the pack, Scheffler was walking alone for a while. But playing partner, Sepp Straka, was following closely. After 18 holes, the Austrian overtook the World No. 1 by one stroke. Scheffler bogeyed the 16th and 18th for a 7-under 65, whereas Straka went bogey-free to sign for an 8-under 64. Here are the three best shots from the Hero World Challenge round three, including an eagle from Straka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Horschel from downtown

Billy Horschel started the birdie fest early on the day. On the very first hole. After firing his drive into the native area, Horschel’s approach missed the green on the right side by 65 feet 8 inches. A par save would’ve been great, and a bogey acceptable.

The 8-time PGA Tour winner walked away with a birdie. The 66-footer broke left, kissed the cup, and fell in. Horschel raised his hand and tipped the hat in acknowledgement of the applause. Watch the long putt from Billy Horschel here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sepp Straka’s chip-in eagle

Sepp Straka is playing his first professional tournament since August. You wouldn’t be able to tell that from his form, though. He matched Scheffler’s score on Thursday and Friday and was paired with the World No. 1 on Saturday. And he went toe-to-toe with the Dallas resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On the par-5 6th, his 274-yard shot from the fairway landed about 55 feet away. The Austrian International chipped. The Bermuda grass took the spin out of it, and with a nice little bump and run, Straka walked away with an eagle. Check out the great shot here.

Hideki Matsuyama’s scrambling sorcery

Yesterday, Hideki Matsuyama was stunned by Wyndham Clark’s chip-in. Today, he stunned the crowd with his own. The former Masters champion’s approach shot on the 502-yard, par-4 4th left him 40 feet short of the pin on the right fairway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matsuyama, one of the most overlooked short-game players of this era, chipped to the elevated green. The ball bounced at the edge of the green, took a few hops, and rolled to the cup. There is a reason why the 33-year-old ranks 5th in SG: Around the Green and 10th in Scrambling on the PGA Tour. Here is the scrambling masterclass from Hideki Matsuyama.

With that, the last competitive round of the PGA Tour is nicely set up. The winner will pocket a cool $1M from the $5M purse and about 30 world ranking points. The final round will be live on Golf Channel at 11.30 AM ET.