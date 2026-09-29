$30M Golf Gamble Backfires as Newly Restored Course Deteriorates

Essentials Inside The Story Yale took steps too little too late to save its historic golf course.

Apparently, management and one other reason no one wants to accept is the reason why the golf course started deteriorating just five months after opening.

The maintenance job has been moved to University's management and other experts have been brought in for long-term answers.

As one of the Ivy League colleges standing tall, Yale University is perhaps the most architecturally dynamic school, filled with complex and contradictory architectural marvels. But every year, as the undergraduate students of the Ink & Vellum architecture society sit down for their first meetings and are asked about their least favorite creation, the answers usually surround the modern architecture. Since the school shut down due to COVID-19, however, some also wondered about the Yale Golf Course.

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Over the last six years, many alums and others raised tens of millions of dollars to restore America’s most famous college golf course as it turned into ruins due to negligence. The university put in $30 million to restore it under one of the leading modern golf architects, Gil Hanse. Just five months after reopening, however, it faced an early maintenance crisis. But while the school is giving another very viable reason for the untimely deterioration, there is another root factor many are missing.

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“Five months after the course’s April reopening, many members of the Yale community are now looking at the grass conditions and the course’s business plan, and are asking: What is going on?” The Athletics’ Gabby Hergiz reported on the course’s current conditions.

After the golf course reopened this year, it faced harsh and erratic weather in South Connecticut’s summer. As a result, the newly restored fairways and greens have deteriorated. Fairways are already damaged and thin. The greens have dried out, and many holes have patchy areas of grass.

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“When I heard that we’re putting $30 million in, bringing Gil Hanse in, all these thoughts and feelings arose of, wow, it’s finally going to get the attention it deserves. The university finally sees its value,” told James Nicholas to The Athletic, a member of the Yale Class of 2019 and a current pro golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour. “Then, for them to drop the ball, that doesn’t surprise me.”

But it isn’t just the Mother Nature’s fault.

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The weeds over the turf and knobs around the greens show that there is mechanical damage on the course. After Hanse was done with his work and the course was given a grow-in period of one year, it reopened in April this year. However, Hanse had handed over the maintenance to Yale’s own athletic department, which didn’t work in anyone’s favor for two reasons.

Reasons that really caused the early deterioration

First, the management of the course is not easy, but it was also neglected. Yale’s maintenance problems are not new, however. Its greens average about 14,000 square feet, around two and a half times the size of a normal green. That means they need maintenance closer to what a 36-hole facility would require. As such, the course has always needed a large maintenance team because of its size, difficult terrain, and huge greens, while staffing cuts during the pandemic made the problem worse.

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“We listened closely to the expertise of architect Gil Hanse and his team, who made clear that maintaining the quality of the restored course and realizing its full potential would require sustained resources and a long-term commitment to its care and operation,” Athletic Director Vicky Chun wrote in a statement.

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After realizing how things have been handled, the management of the historic course was given over to University Operations, the division that looks after the university’s buildings and facilities. Athletic director Vicky Chun called the change a natural “next phase.” But the second reason is much more concerning.

The other reason that the course saw an early deterioration was that the management is pushing players to take golf carts. This is because they don’t want to offer a walking-only rate. The unrestrained traffic, as a result, is a factor in fairway conditions now. While the first reason has been taken care of, this reason continues to raise questions on everyone’s minds.

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Why Yale’s greed for the course is only making things worse

In the early 1900s, Yale alum Ray Thompkins donated the land so it could be used for “athletics for all.” But after restoration, the school is contradicting the course’s original purpose. And how!

If you wish to play on Yale’s golf course now, you will have to pay the prices as follows:

A round costs $350 for the public,

$200 for alumni, and

$150 for current students. This is around four to five times more than what students pay at similar university courses like Michigan or Stanford.

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Students can walk the course for $35, but only after 5 p.m. There is also no membership option for anyone. This is an interesting choice because it isn’t like the Yale Golf Course is providing something exponentially different.

High prices can make sense for a top-level golf experience. Pebble Beach costs nearly $700 for a round, while Bandon Dunes can charge up to $425. But Yale’s course does not seem to match that price right now. Even Hanse was critical of the current condition.

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“I do not believe that there is anyone who has been involved in this project who could be objectively happy with how the course is currently being maintained and presented,” Hanse told The Athletic.

The good news, however, is that the university has paid attention when there is still a chance to right the wrongs.

The next steps for the Yale Golf Course

The Yale Golf Course, carved into 720 acres west of New Haven a hundred years ago by legendary architects C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor, has long been considered the best university golf course in the country. It has also been romanticized by the likes of Golf writer Herbert Warren Wind, who once described the design’s dramatic scale as work worthy of Michelangelo. Masters-winning architect Ben Crenshaw called it a “national treasure.” For decades, though, the course’s rough edges were affectionately written off by alumni as “shabby chic” until the neglect became too severe to ignore any longer.

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The course’s problems became even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yale shut it down for months while many other courses across the country reopened. Grass grew over the bunkers, trees and bushes took over parts of the fairways, and the famous ninth green, known as the “Biarritz,” was covered with weeds and lost its original shape. Yale closed the course in fall 2023, and restoration work began in February 2024. After more than two years of work and a full grow-in during 2025, the course reopened in April 2026 to plenty of excitement from the golf world. But as it faces problems, the university is back to taking action.

Already, the maintenance has been handed over from the athletic department to the University. Hanse’s firm has also returned in an advisory role. The team is helping bring in veteran superintendent Pat Sisk, who has already started making changes. His recommendations include stopping cart traffic by mid-October and starting immediate reseeding and new sod work.

After the restoration, Yale hired experienced superintendent Alex Ranvik to oversee the course, train staff, and manage its long-term maintenance. The big question now is whether the new team can keep the grass healthy and protect the restored course.

Some alumni believe Yale made the move too little too late after the course’s condition became too difficult to ignore, especially after a Golf Digest writer posted unflattering photos of the course in August. For now, Yale is hopeful to give its historic golf course the same appreciation that it does to its buildings and landmarks.