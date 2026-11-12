‘A Truly Great Man’: Amanda Balionis Pays Emotional Tribute as Legendary Golf Announcer Tragically Passes Away

Golf often rewards broadcasters who do their job without drawing attention to themselves. Dan Hicks was one of those voices for more than 25 years in NBC’s 18th tower. He was there for the sport’s biggest finishes as well as its heartbreaks. When Phil Mickelson‘s 2006 U.S. Open hopes to fell apart at Winged Foot in 2006, Hicks was there calling the action. He stayed calm as Mickelson’s chance to win slipped away. That steady voice became a familiar part of golf for many fans. Now, that voice has gone quiet. Hicks died late Wednesday in Connecticut, his family and NBC announced on Thursday. He was 64.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golf broadcaster Amanda Balionis shared the PGA Tour’s tribute post on her Instagram story, and her caption opened, “A truly great man. Sending so much love to everyone whose lives have been touched by Dan… which is countless thanks to his kindness and incredible talent. ❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife, Hannah Storm, said he died of an acute illness.

Hicks was a Tucson native. He graduated from the University of Arizona and began his career in local radio and television before joining CNN in 1989. NBC hired him three years later. He called NFL games for the network from 1992 until its final season of the package in 1998. His assignments also included Olympic swimming and alpine skiing. By the time he took the top golf seat in 2000, he had spent eight years at NBC. Golf was already one of his favorite recreational pastimes. Hicks is survived by Storm and their three daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hicks moved into the lead golf play-by-play role in 2000. That happened when Dick Enberg left NBC for CBS and Hicks was promoted from tower announcer to the top spot. He was also the network’s voice for Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football. He anchored weekend coverage of The Players Championship for nearly three decades and called the rise of the FedExCup.

Brandel Chamblee, a Golf Channel analyst, posted on Instagram that Hicks “was an absolute riot to be around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incredibly talented in the booth. Always encouraging to his teammates. How lucky we were to have known him, and how heartbreaking it is to say goodbye,” Chamblee added.

Storm, an ESPN anchor and Hicks’ wife of more than 30 years, said in a statement, “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan.” The PGA Tour said his narration of golf broadcasts for more than 25 years “filled our living rooms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18th tower changed hands around him. Miller retired after the 2018 season, and Paul Azinger took over as lead analyst. In November 2023, reports indicated Azinger would not return as NBC’s lead golf analyst. At that point, Golf Digest’s discussion of a replacement framed the job as joining Dan Hicks in the 18th tower.

Hicks held the lead play-by-play role. So, a generation of fans learned to follow final-round Sundays through his voice. His broadcasts were steady and enthusiastic, and they made the pressure of a final-round Sunday easier to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay with us for more tributes and updates as the golf world remembers Dan Hicks.