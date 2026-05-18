Aaron Rai Abruptly Quits $10.3 Million Event After Historic PGA Championship Win

Aaron Rai just became the first Englishman in over 100 years to win the PGA Championship, holing putts from 40 and nearly 70 feet when it mattered most. But instead of heading straight to Texas this week, he is taking a step back, probably to focus on celebrations and unwinding, and rightfully so.

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The 2026 PGA Champion has withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, a $10.3 million event, scheduled at TPC Craig Ranch. The 31-year-old informed PGA Tour officials of his decision on Monday morning.

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Rai became the first English-born player in more than a century (107 years) to win the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1919. Rai closed with a five-under 65 to finish at nine under par, three shots clear of Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley.

He was three shots behind through eight holes before a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth gave him momentum. His last 10 holes were brilliant. He made a nearly 70-foot birdie putt on the 17th to cap his win. Walking off a round like that and flying straight to Texas four days later was never a realistic option.

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South Korea’s Seung-yul Noh steps in as his replacement. Ranked 370th in the world and having missed his last five cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, Noh’s only PGA Tour title came at the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans when the event was still an individual stroke-play format at TPC Louisiana. Andrew Putnam has also withdrawn, with Austin Cook taking his spot.

Rai’s 2024 run at the Byron Nelson gives some context to what the field is missing. He shot 67-65-68-64 that year for a 20-under total and finished T4. He skipped the 2025 edition and now sits out 2026 as well. Aaron Rai’s decision fits a pattern seen regularly on Tour.

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Winning a major brings an immediate whirlwind of media obligations, sponsor commitments, and the emotional weight of realizing a lifelong goal. Add 72 holes of championship golf on a physically demanding course, and skipping the following week becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

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Even Rory McIlroy took a couple of weeks off after winning the Masters 2026. And in fact, he is missing this event too. And the list of pros missing the $10.3M is long, though. It includes names like Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and many more.

Aaron Rai is expected to return to action later this month. With Rai out, the field still has plenty of star power on display.

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Scottie Scheffler & Co. ready to fill the void at TPC Craig Ranch

Scottie Scheffler enters as the overwhelming favorite at +150, and for good reason. The World No. 1 is the defending champion at TPC Craig Ranch and lives in the Dallas area, which has historically translated well into results here. A revamped, scoring-friendly layout suits his game even further.

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Si Woo Kim at +1250 arrives with good credentials at this venue, having finished runner-up in 2023. Jordan Spieth at +2000 brings the Dallas-native factor, with a 2022 solo second finish at this event.

Brooks Koepka is at +2700. Then there is Keith Mitchell at +3300, who is the under-the-radar pick that sharp bettors will notice. His ball-striking numbers, specifically proximity to the hole, rank among the best in the field.

Who will you be rooting for at the TPC Craig Ranch?