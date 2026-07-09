Aaron Rai Leaves Secret Locker Room Note for Veteran Battling Career Struggles

Aaron Rai has built a reputation as one of golf’s most well-liked figures, and it is not without precedent. His latest gesture towards Pablo Larrazábal only adds to that image. The duo became friends in 2018 and have shared a warm bond since. The two are also competitors on the DP World Tour and share each other’s struggles and scoreboards. In the spirit of motivating his longtime friend amid his struggles on the DP World Tour, Aaron Rai surprised him with a handwritten note in his locker room.

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In a simple, heartwarming gesture, the PGA Championship winner left a handwritten note with pictures of Pablo Larrazábal lifting the trophy. Rai kept the note secretly in his locker room before Pablo Larrazábal teed up for the Genesis Scottish Open.

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“Pablo, the guy in this picture is you and is much closer to the present you than you think. Keep fighting, keep working hard, and most importantly, keep believing. In each tournament, each round, and each shot. Best wishes, Aaron Rai,” the letter said.

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Larrazábal himself shared the moment on Instagram, writing that he had received the note in his locker room and called him a true gentleman on and off the course. He thanked him for his friendship.

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Larrazábal’ is a nine-time DP World Tour winner and one of the most experienced players on the field. But the year has been difficult. This year, he has missed nine consecutive cuts before finally making it to the DS Automobiles Open d’Italia last month. But he missed the cut again at last week’s BMW Championship. He has not hidden how much that run has weighed on him.

Speaking after the KLM Open in early June, Larrazábal said that this was his 19th season on the circuit. He shared that he has a family to support and a kid to take care of, and the long winless stretch was troubling him.

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Is Aaron Rai the nicest man in golf?

After seeing Pablo Larrazábal struggle with results this season, Aaron Rai left a handwritten note in his locker. The DP World Tour family looking out for each other 💙#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/iTiD0hiPsU

— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 9, 2026

Speaking with the DP World Tour, Rai shares his relationship with Pablo Larrazábal: “So we were on the range on Monday, and it’s the first time that I’ve seen Pablo probably since the back end of last year. A quick conversation: he was very congratulatory about winning the PGA a couple of months ago. I asked how his season was, and he said he was struggling a little bit.

“I hadn’t really checked the Race to Dubai, so I haven’t really kept track of what players are doing, so it was the first that I heard of how his season has been. It kind of stuck with me a little bit. He’s won nine times and been one of the strongest players on the DP World Tour for 15 years now. I thought, those periods can be extremely difficult for anyone, let alone someone who has been as successful as what he has. I just felt like it’d be a nice little bit of encouragement to write a little note for him.” Rai said.

This is not the first time Aaron Rai has shown support for his loved ones. When he broke through at the PGA Championship in May, attention turned to the “Me and My Golf” logo on his cap and shirt. It was later shared that they were his two longtime coaches, Andy Proudman and Piers Ward, who have worked with him since he was 11. It was Rai’s way of putting people who shaped him front and center rather than choosing sponsors.

That said, Aaron Rai is also playing at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. After that, he heads to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale next week.