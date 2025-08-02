Aaron Rai WITB August 2025 Update: A Look Inside PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag

Aaron Rai has always been a golfer who breaks the mold. Whether it’s his trademark double gloves or the quiet precision of his swing, the Englishman has forged a unique path on the PGA Tour—and now he’s making waves on the global stage. With steady performances throughout the 2025 season, Rai’s name has entered Ryder Cup conversations, and his equipment setup has played no small part in that journey.

Rai has stayed remarkably loyal to his gear, favoring consistency over chasing trends. His driver of choice? The TaylorMade M6, a club released years ago, yet still central to his success. Combined with a bag that blends trusted TaylorMade technology and meticulous customizations, Rai’s WITB is a reflection of his methodical approach and grounded personality. In August 2025, his bag remains distinctive and dialed in, perfectly suited to his measured game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rai’s gear breakdown

Despite the wave of new driver launches in 2025, Rai sticks with his TaylorMade M6 (9.0°), paired with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 70 TX shaft. Priced around $399, the M6 gives him the stability and launch profile he’s trusted for years. His 3-wood is the TaylorMade SIM (15°), featuring a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shaft—another older but reliable choice, valued at $299.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

When it comes to irons, Rai uses a combo set: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto for his 3-iron, and then the P7MCs (4-9) for the rest of his iron play. These irons offer pinpoint accuracy and a buttery feel, important for a player who thrives on ball striking. The full iron set is estimated at around $1,199. His wedges are also TaylorMade MG4 models (46°, 50°, 54°, 58°), each customized with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, retailing at about $169 each.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 7, 2024; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Rai (center) shakes hands with Davis Thompson after they completed their round at the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Rai’s putter is a TaylorMade TP Collection Juno model, classic in shape but elite in performance, listed at around $249. His ball of choice is the TaylorMade TP5, a high-spin, tour-level model used by many elite pros and priced at $49.99 per dozen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rounding out his setup are his two distinctive gloves—one on each hand—a choice rooted in comfort and grip that Rai has carried since his amateur days. While quirky, it’s now become part of his identity on the course.

Why Aaron Rai’s unique gear choices stand out

Aaron Rai’s equipment isn’t just about performance—it’s about personality. His decision to stick with older clubs like the M6 and SIM fairway wood may raise eyebrows in an era where pros change drivers annually. But for Rai, familiarity breeds confidence. His bag isn’t about hype—it’s about control, feedback, and trusted results.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His dual-glove look has also fueled conversations. While most players wear a single glove or none at all when putting, Rai’s two-glove style dates back to rainy junior events in the UK. What started as a necessity has now become a signature move. And paired with his calm demeanor and soft-spoken presence, the double gloves almost act as a visual cue to the golfer’s unique vibe.

As buzz around his Ryder Cup chances grows, Rai’s consistent play and unshakable gear choices position him as a quiet weapon for Team Europe. He’s not flashy, but he’s effective, just like his bag. And if the rest of 2025 continues to unfold like the first half, don’t be surprised if his old-school setup helps write a very new chapter in European golf.