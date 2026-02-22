Aaron Rai WITB February 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Equipment at Riviera Country Club Explored

Scottish Open Day One Aaron Rai on Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJamiexJohnstonx FIL-21958-0032

Aaron Rai is one of the few golfers who have won on both sides of the Atlantic. His PGA Tour career is marked by a win at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. Meanwhile, on the DP World Tour, he has won 3 events – the 2018 Honma Hong Kong Open, the 2020 Scottish Open, and the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

His latest win came at the 2025 DP World Tour Play-Off event in Abu Dhabi. He went neck-to-neck with Tommy Fleetwood in the regulation rounds, and then outdid him in the playoff on the 18th hole. And he achieved all this with a trusted set of equipment in his bag, which he carried through to February 2026 with a few changes.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 13, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Aaron Rai reacts on the eleventh green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai WITB in February 2026

The Englishman is playing in the ongoing Genesis Invitational. At the end of Round 3, he is at 11-under par 202, finishing at 4 on the leaderboard, behind Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy, and Aldrich Potgieter.

He has incorporated targeted tweaks to his WITB for the Tiger Woods-hosted event. Listed below is what he has in the bag in February 2026.

Driver: Aaron Rai is using a TaylorMade M6 (9°) paired with an Aldila Synergy Blue 70TX shaft as his driver. It has a graphite-infused design that offers better strength than steel, especially for low-spin control and distance. The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner has been using this driver since 2022.

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood (3-15º) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X is Rai’s Fairway Wood. He added this equipment to his bag in 2025. Earlier, he was using the TaylorMade SIM fairway wood. The Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X in his new equipment provides better mid-launch stability.

Hybrid: Rai’s hybrid is a Titleist TSR2 Hybrid (24º) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX. When asked why he uses this piece, he said it offers greater versatility in flight and head shape than many other manufacturers. The piece boasts a longer blade, deep/low CG, and sole relief for high launch and forgiveness.

Irons: Aaron Rai uses TaylorMade P7TW irons (5-9i) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts. It is one of the pieces of equipment that even Tiger Woods has in his WITB. It is designed with input from Mike Taylor, the one who designed the Big Cat’s Nike irons. Therefore, many ex-Nike players, including Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler , also use this iron.

, also use this iron. Wedges: This is where Aaron Rai gets a little creative. He is using a combination of Titleist Vokey SM9 46.10F (bent to 44º) and 48.10F (bent to 49º), SM10 54.12D, and Vokey WedgeWorks 60.K wedges. Amidst all these different options, he commonly goes with the Titleist Vokey. He created this set while working with Aaron Dill, a wedge technician at Titleist.

Putter: The Englishman relies on the TaylorMade TP Collection DuPage. He uses it with a SuperStroke 1.0 Tour grip. Most professionals, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy , use Spider putters. However, the PGA Tour winner went with a different approach with this unique choice.

, use Spider putters. However, the PGA Tour winner went with a different approach with this unique choice. Golf ball: As with most professionals on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, Aaron Rai puts his faith in Titleist’s premium golf ball – the ProV1. He chose the standard version of the ProV1. This is because it is the lower-spinning and lower-launching model. Since Aaron Rai has grown up playing on European links courses, he has become used to this model get the optimal flight that he wants.

While Aaron Rai is known for staying consistent with his equipment, this new WITB from February 2026 represents quite a few changes.

What has changed in Aaron Rai’s WITB?

Compared to his August set-up, this WITB looks quite refreshing. He has changed many pieces in his bag. For instance, he previously used TaylorMade SIM (15°) w/ Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX for Fairway Woods. But now, that changed to TaylorMade Qi10 (3-15°) w/ Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X.

Apart from that, his irons also changed from TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (3i), P7MC (4-9i) to TaylorMade P7TW (5-9i) w/ True Temper Dynamic Gold S300. Previously, he was using TaylorMade MG4 (46°, 50°, 54°, 58°) w/ True Temper DG Tour Issue X100 for wedges. He completely switched to an all-new lineup, showing trust in the new gear.

Another major change is seen in the golf ball he is now using. In August 2025, it was TaylorMade TP5, which has now been changed to Titleist Pro V1 for a softer feel and multi-spin layers.

These changes from the August 2025 setup show that he is fine-tuning key areas. That balance between smart adjustments and long-standing trust in his gear continues to define Aaron Rai as he builds on his wins across the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.