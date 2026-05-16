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Aaron Rai WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at PGA Championship Explored

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Abhijit Raj

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May 16, 2026 | 5:17 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Aaron Rai WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at PGA Championship Explored

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Abhijit Raj

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May 16, 2026 | 5:17 PM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

Aaron Rai is ranked 44th in the world and finished tied for 16th at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. He might also be using the oldest driver still competing at that level on Tour.

Aaron Rai doesn’t choose his clubs based on what’s new. He picks what works best for him. While most PGA Tour pros change their equipment when manufacturers release new models, Rai has stuck with the same TaylorMade M6 driver, which first came out in 2019, well into 2026. Instead of switching models, he just replaces the head when needed and keeps playing.

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The rest of his clubs follow the same approach. He uses a mix of TaylorMade and Titleist, has wedges that are custom-bent, and picks shafts based on how they perform, not just the brand. He doesn’t stick to one sponsor or try out new gear just for the sake of it.

It’s like a craftsman’s toolkit, built up one trusted club at a time.

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Abhijit Raj

1,334 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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