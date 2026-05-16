Aaron Rai WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at PGA Championship Explored

Aaron Rai is ranked 44th in the world and finished tied for 16th at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. He might also be using the oldest driver still competing at that level on Tour.

Aaron Rai doesn’t choose his clubs based on what’s new. He picks what works best for him. While most PGA Tour pros change their equipment when manufacturers release new models, Rai has stuck with the same TaylorMade M6 driver, which first came out in 2019, well into 2026. Instead of switching models, he just replaces the head when needed and keeps playing.

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The rest of his clubs follow the same approach. He uses a mix of TaylorMade and Titleist, has wedges that are custom-bent, and picks shafts based on how they perform, not just the brand. He doesn’t stick to one sponsor or try out new gear just for the sake of it.

It’s like a craftsman’s toolkit, built up one trusted club at a time.

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