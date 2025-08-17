Abrupt Final Round Delay to Trouble Fans at LIV Golf Indianapolis – Report

Thunderstorms. Blistering winds. Foggy mornings. Think of any word you can under the dark clouds, and LIV Golf has faced it all this season. Two months ago, in Virginia, the league suspended its first round after severe storms threatened the safety of players, staff, and fans. One month ago, it happened in Andalucia, thanks to the “unplayable course conditions” such as wind gusts reaching up to 33 mph. This is happening again, in Indianapolis.

As per the recent report from LIV Golf, the fans can expect to witness a late start to the Sunday round, thanks to “inclement weather.” The official statement from the league announces, “The start time for Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf Indianapolis will be delayed at least one hour due to inclement weather.” That means, the gates to “The Club at Chatham Hills will not open to the public before 9:00 a.m.”

The report also states, “The shotgun start time will be delayed until at least 10:55 a.m.” Despite the sudden announcement, LIV Golf promised that it will provide further updates once the weather and course conditions are fully “evaluated.” This isn’t very surprising considering the weather reports leading up to this moment said “Partly cloudy skies with highs around 90” for the Sunday round.

But the surprise doesn’t make it any less concerning, especially since LIV Golf made history in its first Indy run. LIV Golf hit a record with around 50,000 fans expected in its first two rounds, beating crowds from Chicago’s 40K and the UK event’s 43K.

On the other hand, the weather troubles for LIV Golf aren’t new as well. It is rare, but it happens. At LIV Golf Singapore 2024, the league faced weather troubles, not winds. Not rain. But sweltering heat. The hot, humid weather in Singapore definitely tested the 54 players, both physically and mentally in that week’s field. Nevertheless, the question for this week is: will the weather affect the historic fans’ attendance for LIV Golf? Likely. The LIV Golf pros, on the other hand, are handling the weather pretty well.

Dustin Johnson is looking to change his fortune at the weather-beaten LIV Golf Indianapolis

Dustin Johnson stormed into a tie for the lead with Sebastian Munoz at LIV Golf Indianapolis with a flawless 64 in round two. Johnson, 41, shares the top spot at 16-under par with Munoz, leaving the chasing pack four shots back. He’s going for his fourth LIV Golf win and his first of the season.

Sunday’s finale at The Club at Chatham Hills promises to be wild with a jam-packed crowd. Low scores have been the story so far, like Sebastian Munoz’s historic 59. Munoz made 13 birdies in his last 14 holes for that 12-under 59, the third sub-60 in LIV Golf history. Notably, it’s the only sub-60 on an elite pro tour that included a double bogey, according to league data.

On the other hand, the suspense is palpable in the season-long Individual Championship showdown between Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm. Niemann holds a 12-point lead over Rahm heading into the season’s final regular event. Rahm’s a shot back from the top 10 in the tournament at 11-under par, putting him in striking distance. Could Rahm make history as the first to defend the Individual Championship title?

Similarly, the players fighting for survival at the bottom, like Majesticks GC captains, are pulling out all stops. Henrik Stenson and Andy Ogletree made big moves Saturday. Who’ll clinch victory Sunday — when the weather relents?