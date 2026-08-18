‘Absolutely Delighted’: Bryson DeChambeau Set for Shock DP World Tour Return as Gary Player Drops Major Hint

The 90-year-old legend Gary Player posted a video on his social media channels alongside Bryson DeChambeau and confirmed that the LIV Golf star will play the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City this December. It marks DeChambeau’s first DP World Tour start and a return to the country where he won his most emotional title of the season.

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“I am absolutely delighted that Bryson will compete in this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. The South African crowds loved watching him play earlier this year, and it is wonderful to welcome him back to our incredible country. Bryson’s passion, power and commitment to the game continue to inspire fans around the world. Bryson is a true global champion of golf,” Player wrote alongside the video.

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“Mr. Player, it’s official. I’m coming back to South Africa to play in your event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge,” DeChambeau said, confirming the trip directly rather than leaving it to a scheduling announcement.

The tournament launched in 1981 as the five-player Million Dollar Challenge. It now stands as “Africa’s Major,” a $6 million event that opens the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai season. The Gary Player Country Club stretches to 7,800 yards. Ernie Els has won there three times, and Kristoffer Reitan claimed last year’s title. This year’s edition is set for early December, with a field expected to mix DP World Tour regulars and PGA Tour guests.

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The invitation traces back to March, when DeChambeau beat Jon Rahm in a playoff at Steyn City. Player has not forgotten it.

“What you did at Steyn City, we haven’t seen other players do. It was remarkable,” Player said.

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Player extended this invite himself. He also credited his friend, investor Reon Barnard, for helping bring it together.

“For you to come back to my tournament is a great honor,” Player added, underscoring how personally he views the appearance. “I think you’re going to see a golf course you’ll love. It’s long, which will be up your alley.”

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At close to 7,800 yards, it’s among the longer tests on the DP World Tour calendar, a design that rewards the raw distance DeChambeau has built his game around.

“The people are going to be so excited when they hear you’re coming,” Player added.

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There’s a bigger picture behind the invite as well. DeChambeau’s LIV Golf contract runs out at the end of 2026. His next move has grown murkier since Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls the league, signaled it won’t keep funding LIV in its current form past this season. LIV has since reached an agreement with a new lead investor, though DeChambeau’s own path forward remains unresolved.

DeChambeau’s contract situation puts this invite in a different light. He’s testing new tours one start at a time. The first stop is a course that suits his game, at a tournament run by a friend he made in South Africa this year.