‘Absolutely Electric’: Barstool Sports’ Internet Invitational Prize Purse Announcement Sends Golf Fans into a Frenzy

The green boxes are arriving. Jason Williams is in. Frankie Borrelli is back for revenge. And the prize purse has jumped $3 million from last year. Season 2 of the Internet Invitational has not seen a single shot played, yet it is already bigger than anything Season 1 opened with. And the fans are eager to watch on their screens.

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Barstool Sports has confirmed that the second edition will carry a $4 million purse, up $3 million from the inaugural 2025 event. The full golfer list is still pending, but that brief announcement of the purse has kept the noise online.

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The first season already set the benchmark for creator golf. Forty-eight players competed in a team-elimination format at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, cutting from 48 to 24 to 12 to the finalists, with a $1 million grand prize on the line. It was enough to make it one of the biggest creator golf tournaments ever held. Barstool quadrupled the prize for year two, and that’s a clear indicator of where they want to take the event.

The inaugural season finale of Internet Invitational has 8M views on YouTube so far. Honestly, the S1 was a blend of sheer drama and emotion. Team Dalke’s Brad Dalke, Francis Ellis, and Cody “Beef” Franke defeated Team Experience in a match that included a refused putt concession, a rangefinder investigation that halted play, and a post-match confrontation.

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Well, no foul play was confirmed, but the controversy kept the internet talking even after the finale.

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The final carried an emotional weight beyond the competition. Beef burst into tears after the win, saying he’d use the prize to pay off his parents’ house. He passed away in late October 2025, before the finale aired. The last episode became more of a tribute, and those eight million views are proof of how deeply the audience connected to it.

Barstool has already started sending out invitations. The participants are receiving a custom green box with a retro computer prop spelling out “YOU’RE INVITED” on the keyboard. They then filmed themselves opening it and posted it to their Instagram stories, and the @internetinvite account reshared each video.

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The lineup so far mixes returning faces with new ones. Frankie Borrelli is back after losing the Season 1 final, and Riggs Barstool returns as well. Daltoosh, whose personalized card cheekily read “What a pleasure, gentleman #sidegig,” is a recent addition, as are golf creator Joshua Kelley of Hole In 1 Trick Shots, short game specialist Daniel Saloner, and Evan Thompson.

The two names that stand out most for different reasons are Hailey Rae Ostrom and Jason Williams. Ostrom, a golf content creator, is among the first announced female contestants for Season 2. The biggest confirmed crossover sports name to date is former NBA point guard Jason Williams, better known as “White Chocolate,” and his presence shows Barstool is pushing more into the athlete side of the field this year.

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Now, with only 8 of the 48 spots confirmed, the rest of the field is still to come. But between a returning finalist in Borrelli, a former NBA star in Jason Williams, and new creators like Daniel Saloner and Daltoosh, the early shape of the field suggests Barstool is expanding its reach this time around.

Season 2 has high expectations to meet. An 8-million-view finale and Beef’s win, which the world saw after he had already passed away, added an emotional context. Currently, Barstool looks aware of that.

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Fans sold for the Internet Invitational 2026

The announcement landed immediately, with reactions ranging from confident predictions to impatient demands for the full lineup.

“This year is going to be absolutely electric. I’m betting the house on Bobby Fairways,” said one fan.

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The team format and mic’d-up drama of S1 gave viewers genuine reasons to pick sides and root for specific players. That investment will be there heading into Season 2.

“Barstool never fails to bring the absolute best entertainment. The buildup for this year’s Internet Invitational is wild, and knowing Dave Portnoy, the prize is either going to be incredibly life-changing or completely hilarious!” another commented.

Barstool has always hosted some of the most amazing events, including the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, the NYPD vs. FDNY Charity Hockey Game, and their own early-season college basketball tournament, the Barstool Sports Invitational. And now the Internet Invitational; that golf fans are loving it.

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The excitement was visible throughout the comment sections.

“I’m pumped! Gonna be awesome,” reads one reaction. “This is going to be incredible,” said another fan.

“The suspense is doing more damage than the announcement itself. Reveal it already!” read one reaction. With the golfer list still not out and names like Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump reportedly in early conversations for possible participation, the excitement of the wait is understandable.