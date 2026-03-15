‘Absolutely Hated It’: Bryson DeChambeau Left Torn After Rival’s Crucial Miss Hands Him LIV Golf Victory

Bryson DeChambeau walked away with the title at LIV Golf Singapore. However, the American star’s reaction after the win wasn’t just joy and celebration. It was far more complicated. The dramatic finish at the Sentosa Golf Club ended with DeChambeau claiming victory after a tense playoff against Canadian wildcard Richard T. Lee. Yet the moment that sealed the win left him visibly conflicted.

Lee missed the putt, which earned him the win, and reflecting on that, he shared, “Absolutely hated it for Richard. He’s been playing some unbelievable golf. He’s beat me in a few rounds I’ve played with him and he’s a stellar player. I wanted to go another hole with him. As much as winning is great, I have so much respect for him and the way he golfs his ball, it’s quite impressive. The league should be really proud to have him as a wildcard.”

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Right after sealing the impeccable victory after one of the toughest fights, DeChambeau stood near the green with his hands on his head, processing a finish that neither player expected. There was no instant jubilation.

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“That’s just sometimes the way the cards fall. There’s been numerous people that have done that. I don’t ever want to be a part of that and feel that because I wanted to go another hole against him. But I’m grateful that it happened and I’m on the positive end of it. I just didn’t like seeing it happen. It’s tough to see that,” DeChambeau added at the post-meet presser, analyzing the situation.

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Lee managed to produce a remarkable late charge. He birdied four of his final six holes to post the clubhouse lead at 14-under and force extra holes. Such a stance made the playoffs quickly turn chaotic. More so when DeChambeau found water off the tee, seemingly handing momentum to his opponent.

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However, the turning point came when Lee’s short par attempt slid past the hole, abruptly ending the contest and handing DeChambeau the trophy. As the 35-year-old Canadian missed the putt and that single painful moment overshadowed his impressive run, his rival, too, was left disappointed.

“You never want to win that way. I’ll be the first to admit that. But like I’ve said, it’s happened before, and golf is a fickle and uneasy game at a lot of moments,” he further added.

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He then shared how the win meant a lot to him. Even more so because the conditions were wet, which made the match play tougher. Heavy grass around the fairways and greens made the win even more special to the American golfer.

The win marked DeChambeau’s fourth LIV Golf title and his first 72-hole victory since the U.S. Open. Despite the win, the 32-year-old is still dissatisfied with the change in format brought forward by the Saudi-backed league this season.

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Bryson DeChambeau questions LIV Golf’s new 72-hole format despite Singapore win

Back in 2022, LIV Golf league gained immediate attention from the golf community as they introduced the 54-hole format. However, that meant their golfers, despite pulling off remarkable performances, will not get recognized under the Official World Golf Ranking.

Imago DORAL, FL – APRIL 03: Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau takes questions from the media during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at LIV Golf Miami on April 3, 2024, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire GOLF: APR 03 LIV Golf League Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240040387

In 2026, LIV officials decided to switch to the traditional 72-hole format, which earned their golfers recognition under OWGR. However, it left Bryson DeChambeau, dissatisfied.

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“From my perspective, when we were playing three rounds, it was a sprint. So you had to go for everything and have the best game possible, and if you made a bogey or double, you were putting yourself quite a bit behind the 8-ball. Now, with it being four days, that doesn’t matter as much,” said DeChambeau during the LIV Golf Singapore.

Previously, he has also referred to the 72-hole playing structure as demanding and ‘taxing’ for golfers.

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He even mentioned that the 54-hole format gave little scope for error and that talent and precision played a bigger role before. However, now it’s more about remaining resilient in the greens.