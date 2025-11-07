brand-logo
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByNavya Mishra

Nov 7, 2025 | 4:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has already started from November 6, and the event will go on till the 9th, at the Yas Links Golf Club. 70 players have stacked the field for a massive $9 million. The winner will grab a share of $1.53 million as well as the 1,500 Race to Dubai points. But that’s not all the perks.

The winner is also bound to stack 34-35 OWGR points, depending on the field strength. There will also be a two-season DP World Tour exemption, which will provide significant playing privileges to the one who takes the trophy home. For other players, too, it is going to be a win-win situation.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings will be paid from a bonus pool of $6 M. On that note, the HSBC Championship features a no-cut format, with all the players guaranteed to play all four rounds. That would also mean that everyone on the field takes some amount of money home.

Let us look at the detailed prize money breakdown for the tournament:

1$1,530,000
2$990,000
3$563,400
4$450,000
5$381,600
6$315,000
7$270,000
8$225,000
9$201,600
10$180,000
11$165,600
12$154,800
13$144,900
14$137,700
15$132,300
16$126,900
17$121,500
18$116,100
19$111,600
20$108,000
21$104,400
22$101,700
23$99,000
24$96,300
25$93,600

26$90,900
27$88,200
28$85,500
29$82,800
30$80,100
31$77,400
32$74,700
33$72,000
34$69,300
35$66,600
36$63,900
37$62,100
38$60,300
39$58,500
40$56,700
41$54,900
42$53,100
43$51,300
44$49,500
45$47,700
46$45,900
47$44,100
48$42,300
49$40,500
50$38,700
51$36,900
52$35,100
53$33,300
54$31,500
55$30,600
56$29,700
57$28,800
58$27,900
59$27,000
60$26,100
61$25,200
62$24,300
63$23,400
64$22,500
65$21,600
66$20,700
67$19,800
68$18,900
69$18,000
70$17,100

The course at the Yas Link Golf Club is adorned with marquee names, including several Ryder Cup members. While every player brings their own style to the game, there are a few who stand out, with high chances of taking the trophy home.

Players to look out for at the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Of course, the first among them is Rory McIlroy. He is the overwhelming favorite with odds from +550 to +650. Although if one follows him, they know that McIlroy performs decently in such events, with a place in the middle of the leaderboard. His last appearance at the DP World India Championship is an apt example (T26). Yet, his mere presence brings grandeur to any event. The Northern Irishman has had some good headlines, such as his career grand slam at the Masters, The PLAYERS, and the Ryder Cup win.

Following him is Tommy Fleetwood. He is the strongest challenger on the course, with odds of +600 to +700 to win. His 2025 season has made him everyone’s favorite, as he grabbed his first PGA Tour win at the TOUR Championship in August. Fleetwood also played a historical role at the Ryder Cup, contributing four points and winning his first four matches. His last win was recorded at the DP World India Championship, which proves that he is on a momentous ride.

At last, there is Tyrrell Hatton, who brings great odds of winning (+800 to +1100) at Abu Dhabi. He’s had an outstanding result there, including a win when it was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. He also finished as runner-up last year. This year, he won the Dubai Desert Classic and had a fifth place at the BMW PGA Championship in September.

Apart from these players, Shane Lowry, Michael Kim, and Alex Noren are some underdogs, one can watch the event for.

