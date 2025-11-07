Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has already started from November 6, and the event will go on till the 9th, at the Yas Links Golf Club. 70 players have stacked the field for a massive $9 million. The winner will grab a share of $1.53 million as well as the 1,500 Race to Dubai points. But that’s not all the perks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The winner is also bound to stack 34-35 OWGR points, depending on the field strength. There will also be a two-season DP World Tour exemption, which will provide significant playing privileges to the one who takes the trophy home. For other players, too, it is going to be a win-win situation.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings will be paid from a bonus pool of $6 M. On that note, the HSBC Championship features a no-cut format, with all the players guaranteed to play all four rounds. That would also mean that everyone on the field takes some amount of money home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us look at the detailed prize money breakdown for the tournament:

1 $1,530,000 2 $990,000 3 $563,400 4 $450,000 5 $381,600 6 $315,000 7 $270,000 8 $225,000 9 $201,600 10 $180,000 11 $165,600 12 $154,800 13 $144,900 14 $137,700 15 $132,300 16 $126,900 17 $121,500

18 $116,100 19 $111,600 20 $108,000 21 $104,400 22 $101,700 23 $99,000 24 $96,300 25 $93,600

ADVERTISEMENT

26 $90,900 27 $88,200 28 $85,500 29 $82,800 30 $80,100 31 $77,400 32 $74,700 33 $72,000

34 $69,300 35 $66,600 36 $63,900 37 $62,100 38 $60,300 39 $58,500 40 $56,700 41 $54,900 42 $53,100 43 $51,300 44 $49,500 45 $47,700 46 $45,900 47 $44,100 48 $42,300 49 $40,500 50 $38,700 51 $36,900 52 $35,100 53 $33,300 54 $31,500 55 $30,600 56 $29,700 57 $28,800 58 $27,900 59 $27,000 60 $26,100 61 $25,200 62 $24,300 63 $23,400 64 $22,500 65 $21,600 66 $20,700 67 $19,800 68 $18,900 69 $18,000 70 $17,100

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The course at the Yas Link Golf Club is adorned with marquee names, including several Ryder Cup members. While every player brings their own style to the game, there are a few who stand out, with high chances of taking the trophy home.

Players to look out for at the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Of course, the first among them is Rory McIlroy. He is the overwhelming favorite with odds from +550 to +650. Although if one follows him, they know that McIlroy performs decently in such events, with a place in the middle of the leaderboard. His last appearance at the DP World India Championship is an apt example (T26). Yet, his mere presence brings grandeur to any event. The Northern Irishman has had some good headlines, such as his career grand slam at the Masters, The PLAYERS, and the Ryder Cup win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following him is Tommy Fleetwood. He is the strongest challenger on the course, with odds of +600 to +700 to win. His 2025 season has made him everyone’s favorite, as he grabbed his first PGA Tour win at the TOUR Championship in August. Fleetwood also played a historical role at the Ryder Cup, contributing four points and winning his first four matches. His last win was recorded at the DP World India Championship, which proves that he is on a momentous ride.

At last, there is Tyrrell Hatton, who brings great odds of winning (+800 to +1100) at Abu Dhabi. He’s had an outstanding result there, including a win when it was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. He also finished as runner-up last year. This year, he won the Dubai Desert Classic and had a fifth place at the BMW PGA Championship in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from these players, Shane Lowry, Michael Kim, and Alex Noren are some underdogs, one can watch the event for.