‘Acquire Two Sacred Cows’: Former PGA of America CEO Makes Bold Ryder Cup and PGA Championship Claim

Pete Bevacqua was the CEO of the PGA of America when the Ryder Cup came to Hazeltine National Golf Club in 2016. Looking back, he remembers discussing internally that the organization should sell the event, given its immense success, but that never happened. The former CEO still believes the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship are in the wrong hands. Speaking to Golf Digest recently, the 55-year-old issued bold advice to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.

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“I wouldn’t advise Brian to slaughter a sacred cow. But I’d advise him to acquire two sacred cows. I believe the tour needs to sit down and strike a deal with the PGA of America to control the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, and I believe that would be in the best interests of both organizations if structured properly.”

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Rolapp joined the American Tour last year, and by this point, the organization had already survived the LIV Golf war. Still, Bevacqua feels that the PGA Tour continues to watch from the sidelines as the five most important tournaments of the season—the Masters, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship—unfold. But there’s a problem in acquiring all five.

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The Masters is owned by Augusta National, Inc., a private company that operates the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Meanwhile, the U.S. Open is owned and organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA). The R&A organizes and runs The Open Championship.

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However, the PGA Tour and the PGA of America originated from the same organization; so they can reach a deal.

Bevacqua feels it’s difficult to acquire the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship, but it’s a different story for the PGA Tour and the PGA of America.

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But there’s one problem with this idea. Even if Rolapp pursues this endeavor, he will have to convince the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe to sell the PGA Championship because both co-own the tournament. The latter is a joint venture composed of the European Tour Group (60%), the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%), and the Confederation of Professional Golf (20%).

There’s another reason Bevacqua wants the PGA Tour to own the two tournaments. During last year’s Ryder Cup, which took place at Bethpage State Park in New York, there were intense crowd controversies. Spectators at the event targeted European players, most notably Rory McIlroy, with hostile, personal, and profane taunts. Then the worst thing happened.

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A fan threw a drink cup that struck McIlroy’s wife. Later, CEO Derek Sprague condemned the fan behavior as unacceptable and claimed it had “crossed the line.” Sprague even sent McIlroy and his wife, Erica, a heartfelt personal email and a formal letter of apology. But Bevacqua feels that the organization has lost control of its own event.

Although Bevacqua claimed Bethpage was close to his heart and even tried to secure the venue for the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship, he was still “really saddened” by the behavior fans displayed. Bevacqua branded the incident with McIlroy’s wife “all-time low moments… That was awful and wrong and ridiculous.”

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Bevacqua felt that the PGA of America could have responded in a better way, adding that if such things continue, the event will be “diminished and, eventually, ruined.” And the entire thing further cemented his belief that the PGA Tour should buy the tournament, as the PGA of America mishandled it.

People’s opinions on the matter may differ, but the PGA of America doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to sell the crown jewel asset.